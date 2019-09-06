TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Christian beat Harbor Springs in three straight games to stay undefeated on the season.
The Sabres (11-0) knocked off the Rams 25-14, 25-19, 25-14.
Emma Mirabelli led TC Christian with 17 kills, six digs and a block, while Sydney Broderick added 12 kills, three digs and a block and Jillene Bouwmeester had 13 kills and four blocks.
The Sabres travel Tuesday to Elk Rapids.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 10 Buckley 2
Glen Lake: Henry Plumstead 3 goals, assist; Logan Cooper 2 goals, assist; Brady McDonough 2 goals, assist; Bryhn Fischer goal, 4 assists; Alex Loeffler goal, assist; Parker McHugh goal, assist; Fischer Alonzi assist; George Slack led defense; Tucker Brown 7 saves.
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers travel Monday to play North Bay at Northport.
TENNIS
TC St. Francis 5 Jack. Lum. Chr. 3
St. Francis flight winners: Adam Chittle (1S); Charlie Schmude (2S); Cody Richardson (3S); Brenden Chouinard/Ben Schmude (1D); Tommy Puetz/Derek Berta (3D).
UP NEXT: The Gladiators play in the Holt quad Saturday.
