TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Christian beat Harbor Springs in three straight games to stay undefeated on the season.

The Sabres (11-0) knocked off the Rams 25-14, 25-19, 25-14.

Emma Mirabelli led TC Christian with 17 kills, six digs and a block, while Sydney Broderick added 12 kills, three digs and a block and Jillene Bouwmeester had 13 kills and four blocks.

The Sabres travel Tuesday to Elk Rapids.

SOCCER

Glen Lake 10 Buckley 2

Glen Lake: Henry Plumstead 3 goals, assist; Logan Cooper 2 goals, assist; Brady McDonough 2 goals, assist; Bryhn Fischer goal, 4 assists; Alex Loeffler goal, assist; Parker McHugh goal, assist; Fischer Alonzi assist; George Slack led defense; Tucker Brown 7 saves.

Buckley: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Lakers travel Monday to play North Bay at Northport.

TENNIS

TC St. Francis 5 Jack. Lum. Chr. 3

St. Francis flight winners: Adam Chittle (1S); Charlie Schmude (2S); Cody Richardson (3S); Brenden Chouinard/Ben Schmude (1D); Tommy Puetz/Derek Berta (3D).

UP NEXT: The Gladiators play in the Holt quad Saturday.

