TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Christian Sabres are a game away from shutting out districts.
The Sabres earned a 6-0 win over Grayling in Monday’s district semifinal at the Keystone Soccer Complex, advancing to a district final against Elk Rapids Wednesday.
Henry Reineck scored four goals, and Luke Montney and Preston Jaworski each scored a goal. Marcus Rystak, the Sabres captain, had three assists, while Reineck added one.
TC Christian gave up five goals in their season-opening game to Glen Lake, but allowed just that many against all other opponents in 19 games since.
“We’ve really improved, we keep developing, that’s the key,” first-year head coach Roy Montney said. “We just keep moving forward.”
Two of those five goals, however, were against the Sabres next opponent.
Elk Rapids beat Cheboygan 7-0 Monday night, setting up a neutral-site district final at Boyne Mountain Soccer Complex. The Sabres lost to Elk Rapids 2-0 earlier this season.
Montney called the Elks a good team, but he thinks his team absolutely has a shot.
“Can we control? Yes,” Montney said. “If we play our game, it’s going to be a very good game, no question about that.”
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday.
MORE SOCCER
Elk Rapids 7
Cheboygan 0
Elk Rapids: Mason Travis 2 goals, assist; Preston Ball goal, 2 assists; Landon Knight goal; Terran Peterson goal; Spencer Ball goal; Avery Kellogg 2 assists; Mark Meade goal; Alex Smith assist. Jack Spencer 1 save; Zak Bolde 2 saves.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (16-2-4) vs. TC Christian (16-2-2) at Boyne Mountain Soccer Complex at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley 2
Sault Ste. Marie 0
Kingsley def. Sault Ste. Marie 25-16, 25-19.
Petoskey 2
Petoskey 1
Petoskey def. Kingsley 25-16, 18-25, 26-24.
Kingsley 2
Elk Rapids 0
Kingsley def. Elk Rapids 25-20, 25-18.
Kingsley: Coral Bott 14 kills, 41 digs, 3 aces; Tori McIntosh 18 kills, 28 digs, 7 aces; Alayna Heiler 4 kills, 4 blocks, 53 assists, 26 digs; Olivia Esman 11 kills, 7 blocks; Lexi Sattler 44 digs, 3 aces; Abby Arnold 8 kills, 3 blocks; Hattie Raska 17 digs, 5 aces; Miranda McPherson 6 kills, 6 blocks.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (23-7, 6-0 LMC) hosts Buckley, Tuesday. A win for the Stags wins the LMC outright.
CROSS COUNTRY
Division 3 pre-regionals at Benzie Central
Boys team scores: 1. Benzie Central 47; 2. McBain 49; 3. Leroy Pine River 60; 4. Manton 86; 5. Lake City 151; 6. Harrison 166; 7. Evart 171.
Benzie boys results: 1. Hunter Jones 14:56; 3. Wesley VanPoortfliet 16:26; 10. Craig Seger 17:10; 14. Michael Musgrave 17:24; 19. Lewis Alpers 17:57; 24. Dade Allen 18:43; 27. Josh Adams 18:57.
Manton boys results: 2. Noah Morrow 16:18; 13. Johnathon Traxler 17:23; 19. Nolan Moffit 18:03; 25. Logan Patrick 18:46; 26. Dominick Priest 18:52; 32. Dillon Traxler 19:38; 34. Alex Wilds 20:05.
Girls team scores: 1. Benzie Central 26; 2. McBain 43; 3. Manton 73; 4. Leroy Pine River 112; 5. Farwell 155; 6. Lake City 161; 7. Evart 168.
Benzie girls results: 2. Cierra Guay 19:12; 3. Mylie Kelly 19:36; 5. Madison Teichman 19:49; 7. Hayley Van Wagoner 20:04; 9. Ellen Bretzke 20:29; 12. Ella Gaylord 21:11; 17. Cecile Mallon 21:42.
Manton girls results: 4. Molly Harding 19:43; 10. Chloe Colton 21:00.2; 11. Madison Morris 21:00.7; 23. Hadley Saylor 22:53; 25. Morgan Howell 23:05; 29. Samantha Powers 23:37; 33. Emily Harding 24:09.
Division 2 pre-regional at Benzie Central
Boys team scores: 1. Petoskey 25; 2. Whitehall 76; 3. Cadillac 84; 4. Gaylord 85; 5. Ludington 138; 6. Cheboygan 180; 7. Kingsley 181; 8. Ogemaw Heights.
Petoskey boys results: 3. Cooper Rokop 16:38; 4. Dylan Odenbach 16:39; 5. Gavin Dyer 16:56; 6. Shane Izzard 16:58; 7. Brady Odenbach 16:58; 10. Reese Marvin 17:15; 11. Tommy Farley 17:19.
Cadillac boys results: 8. Nolan Nixon 17:01; 14. Carson Carlington 17:51; 15. Jackson Hilt 17:52; 23. Logan Boolman 18:21; 24. Brayden Oberhaus 18:26; 31. Gavin Phillips 18:33; 38. Michael Gottleber 19:14.
Gaylord boys results: 12. Kade Dalson 17:14; 16. Owen Palmer 17:54; 17. Seth Johnson 18:07; 18. Ty Pichan 18:09; 22. Logan Ames 18:18; 29. Zack Olund 18:31; 36. Ryan Matelski 18:58.
Kingsley boys results: 28. Winston Pelloski 18:29; 33. Kaden Kolarik 18:40; 35. Brandon Stock 18:52; 39. Braxton Zenner 19:26; 46. Thomas Carlyon 20:20; 49. Matthew Cross 21:21.
Girls team scores: 1. Petoskey 22; 2. Cadillac 40; 3. Whitehall 112; 4. Ogemaw Heights 130; 5. Kingsley 135; 6. Gaylord 152; 7. Ludington 159; 8. Cheboygan 229.
Petoskey girls results: 1. Emma Squires 17:59; 3. Cambrie Smith 18:21; 5. Sarah Liederbach 18:38; 6. Noel Vanderwall 18:52; 7. Caroline Farley 19:18; 12. CamBrie Corey 19:41; 13. Paige Harris 19:42.
Cadillac girls results: 2. Kendall Schopieray 18:12; 4. Chloie Musta 18:23; 9. Gwen Phillips 19:26; 11. Eleanor Cool 19:40; 14. Marisa Mazza 19:42.5; 15. Heather Eller 19:42.7; 20. Oakley Mickelson 20:23.
Kingsley girls results: 18. Lauren Wooer 20:17; 26. Kelsey Saxton 20:50; 27. Mary Webb 21:03; 30. Kaylee Schelich 21:07; 34. Kelly Huis 21:38; 36. Grace Kolarik 21:54; 38. Morisa Schelich 21:58.
Gaylord results: 21. Makena McVannel 20:29; 22. Elise Book 20:33; 28. Lucy Johnson 21:04; 33. Saturia Daykin 21:38; 48. Jordana Marchlewski 24:19; 51. Lully Palmer 25:28.
SAILING
State Sailing championship on Lake St. Clair
Traverse City Central’s Noah Robitshek won a state champion in laser standard rig fleet.
TC Central placed 4th in double handed regatta on Saturday, TC West finished 14th and TC St. Francis 15th.
Central’s Lucas Rodenroth took 6th in the radial class laser championship. St. Francis’ Luke Adams placed 7th, Simon Hegg finished 8th and Abigail Paul 9th.
