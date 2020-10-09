TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Christian beat the Traverse City Bulldogs 5-0 in the final home game of both team’s regular season.
Henry Reineck scored two goals and had an assist for the Sabres. Freddy Kopplow, Marcus Rysztak, Cole Wierda all scored a goal.
Rysztak also had two assists.
TC Christian travels to Harbor Springs for the opening round of districts Wednesday at 5.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 2
McBain NMC 1
Glen Lake: Cooper Bufalini goal, Henry Plumstead goal, Parker McHugh assist, Alex Loeffler assist, Tucker Brown 7 saves.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (12-4-1, 6-2 NWC) hosts Leland Monday.
GOLF
Lady Cardinal Invite
Team Scores: 1. Big Rapids +68, 2. Whitehall +68; 3. Grand Rapids CC +76; 4. Greenville +81; 5. Remus Chippewa Hills +109; 6. Hudsonville +129; 7. Central Montcalm +154; 8. TC Central +173.
TC Central No. 1: 1. McKenzie McManus 98; 2. Elizabeth Robens 124; 3. Ana Trudeau 136; 4. Mari Brizard 137; 5. Fiona Colliver 144; 6. Jenna Froese 163.
TC Central No. 2: 1. Drew Johnsen 133; 2. Ava Shotwell 137; 3. Mia Tursman 141; 4. Evie Linck 142; 5. Nora England 151; 6. Neva England 153.
