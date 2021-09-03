TRAVERSE CITY — By halftime Everest Noyes had scored more points in Traverse City Central's football game against Marquette than he did in the soccer game that started an hour earlier.
His 35-yard field goal that may have been good from beyond 50 gave TC Central a two-score lead it held onto and extended to beat Marquette 60-28 late Thursday night at Thirlby Field.
Noyes also scored two goals for the Trojans in a comeback win over Glen Lake, the second game at the new multimillion dollar Trojan Athletic Complex. In football, Noyes made six extra points.
The Trojans led 18-7 at halftime of a game that was dominated by defense in the first half. Five minutes into the third quarter Central led 32-21 and the action-packed stanza ended with 42 points between the two teams.
Juniors Josh Klug and Reed Seabase carried the ball for long carries down the sideline and Notre Dame commit Josh Burnham finished several drives from within five yards for TDs. Seabase had more than 200 yards of rushing.
Burnham totaled 242 yards of offense and accounted for six of the Trojans eight TDs (four rushing, two passing). The Notre Dame commit completed 7-of-11 passes for 100 yards and carried the ball 22 times for 142 yards. He also had six tackles, 2.5 for a loss.
Chase Adams led the defense with six solo tackles, two TFLs and an INT. He also had a TD run.
Seabase led with 200 yards of rushing and a TD. Klug had 115 yards on nine carries. Carson Bourdo had two TD receptions with 106 yards of offense.
Traverse City Central (1-1) hosts Gaylord Friday.
FOOTBALL
Cadillac 28
Fruitport 12
UP NEXT: Cadillac (2-0) hosts Traverse City West Friday, Sept. 10.
Gaylord 15
Arthur Hill 6
Gaylord: Austin Vanderveer TD; Caleb Aungst TD.
UP NEXT: Gaylord (1-1) at Traverse City Central, Sept. 10.
Suttons Bay 32
Forest Area 6
Norseman led 32-0 at halftime.
Suttons Bay: Hugh Periard 6 carries, 55 yards rushing, TD; Shawn Bramer 5 carries, 109 yards rushing, TD; Lleyton Krumlauf 9 carries, 50 yards rushing; Dylan Barnowski 7-10 passing, 59 yards, 3 TDs; Cam Alberts TD reception; Brayden Opie 3 catches, 31 receptions.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay at Merrill, Sept. 10.
Ogemaw Hts. 43
Kalkaska 0
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (1-1) hosts Bark River-Harris, Sept. 11.
Hamilton 16
Benzie Central 8
Benzie Central: Ike Koscielski 10-22 passing, 101 yards passing, 9 carries, 52 yards rushing; Nate Childers 19 carries 113 yards TD; Cael Katt 8 receptions 84 yards; Michael Wooten 12 tackles 1 sack; Quinn Zickert 6 tackles.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central (0-2) at Tawas, Sept. 10.
Mancelona 22
East Jordan 12
UP NEXT: Mancelona (2-0) at Elk Rapids, Sept. 10.
Manistee 28
Lutheran Westland 14
Manistee: Connor Beaudrie 23 carries, 114 yards, 2 rushing TDs, 10 tackles, sack, INT; Jeff Huber 1-3 passing, 13 yards; 10 carries, 66 yards, TD; Luke Kooy 8 carries, 27 yards, 44 yard punt return, rushing TD; Isaiah Davis 9 tackles; Connor Rischel 6 tackles, INT; Ben Ceplina 4 tackles, TFL.
UP NEXT: Manistee (1-1) hosts Ludington, Sept. 10.
Onaway 73
Bellaire 0
UP NEXT: Bellaire (0-2) hosts Pellston, Sept. 10.
TC St. Francis JV 42
Grayling JV 0
Traverse City St. Francis: Harrison Shepherd 4-yard TD, 97-yard TD, 2 two-point conversions; Mason Daciuk to Cam Sellers 10-yard TD pass; Jack Gruber 25-yard TD interception; Charlie Olivier 9-yard TD; Tyler Kadlec 52-yard TD; Beau Belanger two-point conversion.
UP NEXT: Traverse City St. Francis (1-1, 1-1 Lake Michigan) hosts Ogemaw Heights at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton middle school at 6 p.m. Thursday.
TC Central JV 17
Marquette JV 2
No stats reported.
TC Central frosh 20
Marquette frosh 14
No stats reported.
SOCCER
TC Central 3
Glen Lake 2
Lakers led 2-0 at halftime.
Traverse City Central (4-2-1): Everest Noyes 2 goals; Asher Paul goal; Greyson Spinniken assist; Colton Warren save.
Glen Lake (1-3): Henry Plumstead 2 goals; Tucker Brown assist; Jackson Zywicki assist; Tucker Brown 17 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Midland Dow Tuesday; Glen Lake at Kingsley Wednesday.
Buckley 7
Harbor Light 1
Buckley: Orren Renfor goal, assist; Josh Barley goal; Theron McEachern PK goal; Garret Ensor goal; Ross Fairchild goal, assist; Ryan Deshasier goal; Kyle Deshasier assist; Jakob Barley assist; Isaac Svec assist.
UP NEXT: Buckley (3-4) hosts Benzie Central Wednesday.
Manistee 8
Benzie Central 6
UP NEXT: Manistee (3-6) hosts Muskegon Western Michigan Christian Tuesday.
Charlevoix 4
Leland 2
UP NEXT: Leland (0-8-1) at Traverse City Christian Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian 3-0 at Boyne City quad
TC Christian beat Mancelona 25-7, 25-23; TC Christian beat Boyne City 25-17, 25-21; TC Christian beat Inland Lakes 25-15, 25-21. Boyne City beat Inland Lakes 25-20, 23-25, 15-13; Mancelona beat Boyne City 25-12, 25-17.
TC Christian: Emma Mirabelli 20-22 serving, 6 aces, 50 kills, block, 24 digs; Ava Wendel 30-32 serves, 3 aces, 33 kills, 22 digs.
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 22 kills, 3 blocks; Grace Dawson 12 kills, 5 aces, 11 digs; Bella Cosier 13 digs, 17-20 serve receptions; Ava Tarsi 46 assists, 6 kills, 2 aces; Keni Ciesielski 11 kills, 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Christian plays in a tournament at Traverse City Central Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.
TC St. Francis splits tri
McBain def. St. Francis 25-19, 25-16; St. Francis def. Big Rapids 25-21, 25-12.
Traverse City St. Francis: Gwyneth Bramer 13 kills, 2 blocks; Garnet Mullet 12 kills, 3 aces; Campbell Domres 6 kills, 3 aces; Emily Erhardt 10 digs; Allee Shepherd 9 digs; Avery Nance 34 assists, 7 digs.
UP NEXT: Traverse City St. Francis (6-7) plays in a tournament at TC Central Sept. 11
Bellaire 3
Central Lake 2
Bellaire won 25-12, 25-17, 15-25, 23-25, 15-13.
Bellaire: Charlie Boyce 9 kills, 3 aces, 15 digs; Allison Cartwright 2 kills, 4 assists, 6 aces, 2 blocks, 9 digs; Carsyn Fischer 2 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs; Bella Huffman 5 assists, 8 aces, 3 digs; Gillian Levitz 3 kills, 8 assists, 6 aces, 22 digs; Jacey Somers 17 kills, 2 assists, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 18 digs.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at Inland Lakes, Tuesday.
Mesick 3
Lake Leelanau SM 1
Mesick won 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 25-20.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 13 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Kyla Barnowski 15 assists, 4 aces and 2 kills.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary (1-2) hosts Gaylord St. Mary and Manistee Catholic Central Saturday, Sept. 11.
GOLF
Petoskey Bayview Invite
Team scores: 1. Traverse City Central 356; 2. Petoskey 371; 3. Traverse City West 375; 4. Traverse City St. Francis 376; 5. Harbor Springs 407; 6. Cheboygan 420; 7. Cadillac 443; 8. Alpena 449; 9. Mt. Pleasant 467.
TC Central counters: Sydney Rademacher 85; McKenzie McManus 90; Evelyn Nowicki 90; Grace Maitland 91.
TC West counters: Ainslee Hewitt 83; Ava Krueger 94; Hattie Holmes 96; Maya Wilson 102.
TC St. Francis counters: Grace Slocum 85; Emily Jozwiak 93; Magdalen Kleinrichert 101; Rachel Dunphey 119.
Petoskey counters: Aubrey Williams 82; Marley Spence 89; Laura Pawlick 91; Sara Hasse 109.
Cadillac counters: Onalee Wallis 97; Avery Meyer 107; Ellery Schaefer 117; Grace Drabik 122.
TC Central JV counters: Katheryn Windholz 102 (JV medalist); Rachel Pascoe 112; Paige LaMott 115; Lauren Mastee 102.
TC West JV counters: Ash Gagnon 112; Sadie VanLandschoot 110; Hannah Brown 128.