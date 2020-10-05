PETOSKEY — Traverse City Central tennis is back on top of the Big North Conference.
The Trojans won five flights at the BNC tennis finals in Petoskey Monday, winning the conference tournament and title.
Central took first in the field of four with 20 points, Petoskey took second with 15 points, Traverse City West took third with 8 points and Cadillac finished last with five points. Alpena did not travel to compete in the tournament.
James Turner won the BNC title at No. 1 singles for the Trojans. TC Central also swept each of the doubles flights. Drew Humphrey and Ryan O'Connor won at No. 1 doubles, Jackson Wade and Grant Manker won at No. 2 doubles, Jack McNamara and Dominic Palamara won at No. 3 doubles, and Will Galsterer and Nik Fagerman won at No. 4 doubles.
West's Wyatt McGarry-Costello won the BNC title at No. 4 singles. Seth Murro and Jack Aprea won matches at No. 4 doubles against Petoskey. Keegan Ray beat Central's Evan O'Connor at No. 3 singles. All four singles players — David Fischer, Elliot Hornkohl, Ray and McGarry-Costello — and the No. 1 doubles pair of Adam Hornkohl and Levi Fles beat their opponents in the Titans match against Cadillac.
Petoskey's Ethan Rindfusz won at No. 2 singles and Evan Rindfusz won at No. 3 singles.
Each flight went up against the three other teams and were scored based on how they fared in the three matches.
Central hosts districts on Wednesday.
SOCCER
Elk Rapids 1
Grayling 0
Elk Rapids: Spencer Ball goal; Mahaney Vandekerkhof assist; Jack Spencer save; Zak Bolde 3 saves.
Grayling: Logan Cobb 19 saves.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (14-2-4, 8-0-1 LMC) at Boyne City, Thursday.
Harbor Springs 3
Kalkaska 0
Kalkaska: Kayden Dueweke-Gonzalez 15 saves.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (1-1-12, 0-8 LMC) at Charlevoix, Thursday 5 p.m.
Boyne City 3
Charlevoix 0
Boyne City: Nic Santina and Ben Leaman combined for the shutout; Derek Word goal; Santina goal; Isaac Shiers goal; Luis Villanueva assist.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (10-5-3, 6-0-3 LMC) hosts Elk Rapids, Thursday 5 p.m.
Buckley 3
North Bay 0
Buckley:Kyle Kaczanowski 2 goals; Connor Dunn goal; Gabe Luther assist; Luke Frasier assist; Kyle Deshasier 6 saves.
UP NEXT: Buckley (11-3, 3-3 NWC) at Leland Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Gaylord SM 2
Forest Area 1
The Snowbirds won 25-15, 6-25, 17-19
Mancelona 2
Forest Area 0
The Lady Ironmen won 25-18, 25-20
Forest Area: Maycey Turner kill, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Gracie Kimball ace, 2 kills, 16 digs; Madison Morey had 2 aces, kill, 8 assists, block, 5 digs; Emily Norkowski ace, 13 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs; Breana Kniss 7 kills, 5 digs; Anna Durfee 6 kills, dig; Trinity Nelson assist, block; Taylor Muth ace, 7 assists, 3 digs; Jersey Patton 5 digs.
UP NEXT: Forest Area hosts Pellston Tuesday at 7.
Lake Leelanau SM 3
Manistee CC 0
LLSM: Violetta Serrano 12 aces, 7 assists; Genevieve Bramer 7 aces, 6 digs, 3 kills, 3 blocks; Leah Flies 4 aces, 7 kills.
UP NEXT: St. Mary (3-4) at Forest Area Thursday.
