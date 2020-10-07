TRAVERSE CITY — Make it 14 years in a row.
The Traverse City Central Trojans defeated Midland 6-2 in the first round of the district tournaments, advancing to the state tournament after earning a first-round bye.
It's Shane Dilloway's sixth state tournament in a row as a head coach.
The Trojans, ranked No. 13 in the state in Division 2, won two flights in singles and swept doubles. The Trojans also swept doubles at the Big North Conference championships earlier this week.
James Turner won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles; Evan O'Connor won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
Drew Humphrey and Ryan O'Connor won 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles; Jackson Wade and Grant Manker won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles; Jack McNamara and Dominic Palamara won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 doubles; Will Galsterer and Nik Fagerman won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 doubles.
The qualifying teams now get re-seeded by committee 1-16. The state tournament Thursday, Oct. 15, in Midland.
SOCCER
Plumstead scores 40th goal of the season.
Glen Lake 3
North Bay 0
Glen Lake: Alex Loeffler goal and assist; Henry Plumstead goal (40); Fischer Alonzi goal; Bryhn Fisher assist; Dylan Cundiff assist; Tucker Brown 7 saves, shutout.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (11-4-1, 6-2 NWC) hosts McBain NMC Friday at 5 p.m.
Leland 1
Buckley 0
Buckley: Kyle Deshasier 5 saves.
UP NEXT: Buckley (11-4, 3-4 NWC) at Kingsley.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3
Gaylord 0
TC West def. Gaylord 25-13, 25-13, 25-15.
TCW: Becky Lane 10 kills, 3 blocks; Leah Allen 5 aces, 8 kills, 2 blocks; Ally Jo McKenna 14 digs; Alaina Mikowski 5 kills, 7 blocks; Sarah Schermerhorn 22 assists, 8 digs; Makenna Ebling 4 aces, 5 kills, 6 digs.
UP NEXT: TC West (15-2, 7-0 BNC) vs. Gaylord Friday at 7 p.m.
Petoskey 3
TC Central 2
TC Central's Emma Turnquist surpassed 1,000 career kills.
Petoskey won 27-25, 19-25, 25-20, 11-25, 16-14
TCC: Emma Turnquist 25 kills, 7 aces, 1 block, 18 digs; Kiley Ridenour 12 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs; Sarah Auger 11 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Sophia Hagerty 3 aces, 52 assists, 11 digs; Natalie Bourdo 34 digs; Kiley Parks 14 digs; Audrey Umstead 2 aces, 7 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs.
Petoskey: Jamisyn Karr 3 aces, 9 digs, 5 kills; Peyton Miller 35 assists; Faith Bailey 15 kills; Ellie Pollion 9 kills.
UP NEXT: TC Central travels to Cadillac, Wednesday.
Leland 3
Benzie Central 0
Leland def. Benzie Central 25-13, 25-15, 25-11.
Leland: Olivia Lowe 8 kills, 4 aces, 1 block, 6 digs; Sarah Elwell 5 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks; Mia Osorio 1 ace, 7 digs.
UP NEXT: Leland (11-8, 5-0 NWC) at Suttons Bay quad against Charlevoix, TC Christian and Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
Gaylord JV 2
TC West JV 1
Gaylord won 25-13, 25-14, 16-25.
Gaylord frosh 3
TC West frosh 0
Gaylord won 25-17, 25-15, 25-21.
TC Central frosh 3
Petoskey frosh 0
Petoskey won 19-25, 25-15, 26-24.
TC Central: Addy Booher 3 aces, 1 assist, 16 digs, 1 kill; Lucy Phillips 14 digs, 2 kills; Marina Wagner 1 ace, 11 assists, 2 digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Harbor Springs XC Jamboree
Boys team scores: 1. Harbor Springs 19, 2. Petoskey 66, 3. Boyne City 79, 4. Grayling 90, 5. Indian River Inland Lakes 120.
Boyne City boys: 6. Gavin Carson 18:34; 11. Will Maginity 19:17; 16. Jeffery Kerr 19:40; 24. Liam Dart 20:36; 39. Corbin Smith 22:07; 48. Paxton Giem 24:21; 51. Timothy March 25:49.
Girls team scores: 1. Petoskey 35, 2. Harbor Springs 39, 3. Boyne City 58, 4. Indian River Inland Lakes 119, 5. Grayling 130.
Boyne City girls: 1. Ava Maginity 19:52; 7. Taylor Noble 22:35; 11. Reagan Woodall 22:56; 17. Lydia Frasz 22:27; 25. Jaelyn Jarema 24:34; 30. Madelyn Sobleski 25:07; 34. Emilee Fisher 26:26; 37. Kari Day 27:29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.