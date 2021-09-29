TRAVERSE CITY — The top doubles pair at Traverse City Central is looking at the postseason with a different attitude this fall.
Traverse City Central (No. 10 in Division 2) swept Traverse City West on the Titans’ home court Tuesday with an 8-0 win. The Trojans senior doubles pair of Ryan O’Connor and Drew Humphrey took a 6-2, 6-0 win over West’s duo of Max Kazmierski and Steven Biteman, securing the final flight for the win.
The Trojans won each flight and didn’t drop a game.
Humphrey and O’Connor have lost just four matches this fall — all of which were against Division 1 schools. The pair are looking to improve on a tremendous 2020 campaign as juniors in which they finished with a 20-6 record for all-state honors and a Big North Conference title.
O’Connor said the year has been “pretty consistent” so far. He said they’ve improved with their game sense, service returns and consistency at the net. What’s worked well, O’Connor said, has been serving it far our wide with Humphrey smacking it at the net.
“We’ve been doing pretty well against our opponents, especially our strong opponents. We’ve done pretty good against schools like Forest Hills Central, so that’s really good for us. And Okemos, who won the state title last year,” O’Connor said.
Central’s regional is next Wednesday at Midland Dow.
The teams that emerge are re-seeded by a committee ahead of the state meet, which is set for Oct. 15 in Holland for Division 2.
“Our toughest match is going to be Midland Dow and probably Midland High as well, but I think we’re pretty confident going into it,” O’Connor said. “We’re trying to hopefully do super well at states and get a good ranking at the start of it. Hopefully, we can pull out some great matches and maybe even win it.”
West senior Mogan McAlister captains a very young Titans team this fall, rostering three upperclassmen and the rest freshman and sophomores. The Titans graduated 11 seniors. They fell in the second round of the playoffs last fall to Okemos.
McAllister said for West, this season has mainly been about having fun.
“They’re learning a good amount,” McAllister said of the underclassmen. “By the time they are juniors and seniors, this will be a pretty good team.”
Tuesday flights: 1S — Tanner Cooley (TCC) def. Mogen McAllister (TCW) 0, 0; 2S — Evan O’Connor (TCC) def. Seth Munro (TCW) 2, 2; 3S — Luke Appleford (TCC) def. Alex Alvarado (TCW) 1, 2; 4S — Cody Wall (TCC) def. Cole Doucette (TCW) 1, 0; 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O’Connor (TCC) def. Max Kazmierski/Steven Biteman (TCW) 2, 0; 2D — Will Galsterer/Nik Fagerman def. Cameron Niezgoda/Jack Aprea 0, 2; 3D — Alden King/Parker Welch (TCC) def. Zak Kazmierski/Christian Henry (TCW) 4, 1; 4D — Mitchell Stern/Parker Peterson (TCC) def. Tyler Chan/Andrew Zywicki (TCW) 1, 1.
MORE TENNIS
Elk Rapids 5
Glen Lake 3
Elk Rapids flight winners : 4S — Glen Lake def.; 1D — Matthew Brown/Jack Taylor won 0, 4; 2D — Gabby Krakow/Monika Gregorski won 3, 1; 3D — Mary Gregorski/Ethen Huhn won 4-6, 6-2, 10-3; 4D — Elizabeth Pike/Bobby Cutting won 0, 0.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids Scrimmage at Traverse City West Wednesday.
SOCCER
Boyne City 0
TC Christian 1
Traverse City Christian: Seth LaPointe goal; Elliott Molby assist.
Boyne City: Nic Santina 6 saves.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Christian (10-4) hosts Benzie Central, Friday; Boyne City (10-6-2, 6-1 Lake Michigan) hosts Charlevoix Thursday at 5 p.m.
TC Central 4
Alpena 2
Traverse City Central: Everest Noyes goal; Asher Paul goal; Hayden Hansen goal; Alpena had an own goal.
UP NEXT: TC Central (7-2-1, 4-2 Big North) hosts Gaylord, Thursday.
TC West 3
Petoskey 1
Traverse City West: Colin Blackport goal, assist; Ian Robertson goal, assist; Cooper Davis goal; Luc Buttleman assist; Trae Collins 5 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West (8-4-2, 6-0 BNC) at Cadillac, Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Leland 3
Buckley 0
Leland beat Buckley 25-12, 25-21, 25-11.
Leland: Lexi Luce 95 percent serving, 6 aces, 8 kills, 20 assists, 5 digs; Maeve Sweeney 8 kills, 10 digs; Flora Mitchell 2 aces, 2 digs; Kelsey Allen 9 kills, block; Kenzy Sluiter 6 kills, 5 digs; Olive Ryder 3 aces, kill, 4 digs; Olivia Boquette 10 digs.
Manton falls in NMC tri
McBain NMC beat Manton 25-19, 26-24; McBain beat Manton 25-15, 25-16.
Manton: Adrianna Sackett 5 aces, kill, 12 digs; Ashley Bredahl ace, kill, 14 assists, 12 digs; Hannah Clark 4 kills, block, assist, dig; Kailey Fredette 8 digs; Lauren Wilder 5 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs; Leah Helsel ace, 2 kills, block, 8 digs; Megan Moffit 5 aces, 13 kills, block, 5 assists, 11 digs; Morgan Shepler ace, 3 kills, 7 digs.
Glen Lake 3
North Bay 0
Glen Lake won 25-10, 25-19, 28-26.
Glen Lake: Maddie Bradford 18/18 serving, 8 kills; Grace Bradford 17 kills; Betti Beck 23 assists; Chloe Crick 7/7 serving.
North Bay: Laila Vang 7 kills, 14 digs; Anissa Wille 2 kills, ace, 3 assists; Marissa Kohler 8 digs, ace, 4 assists; Mary Calderon kill, 4 digs, ace, 2 assists; Lillian Brown 5 kills, 4 digs, ace.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (7-11-1, 4-0 Northwest) at Kingsley, Tuesday; North Bay (5-15, 2-2 NWC) at TC Christian, Thursday.
Kingsley 3
Benzie Central 0
Kingsley beat Benzie Central 25-8, 25-12, 25-14.
Kingsley: Angel Zoulek 15 kills, 2 blocks; Coral Bott 6 kills, 9 digs; Chloe Morgan 2 blocks, 3 aces; Jennifer Lefler 3 blocks, 8 digs; Alexis Sattler 5 digs, 3 aces; Paityn VanPelt 18 assists; Grace Lewis 3 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces
UP NEXT: Kingsley (16-7-1, 4-0 NWC) hosts a tri Thursday with Elk Rapids and Mesick.
Gaylord SM 3
Bellaire 2
Gaylord St. Mary won 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-27, 16-14.
Bellaire: Charlie Boyce 3 aces, 5 kills, 9 digs; Abbey Cartwright 12 digs; Gillian Lovett 7 digs, 2 kills, 5 assists; Jacey Somers 3 aces, 14 digs, 6 blocks, 10 kills.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (2-13-2, 2-3 Ski Valley) hosts a tri, Monday.
GT Academy 3
Charlton Heston 0
GT Academy: Morgan Smith 8 aces, 4 digs; Michaila Kinney 14 aces, 2 kills, 5 digs, assist; Norah Vanwingerden 3 aces, 3 kills, 10 assists; Elly Froehlich 2 aces, 3 kills; Jurnie Shimko ace, 4 kills, 5 digs; Jocelyn Stephen 2 aces, 5 kills; Izzy McMann assist, 4 digs; Anna Hoffman 5 digs; Autumn Larsen 4 aces, kill, 3 digs.
UP NEXT: GT Academy (3-2) hosts the Traverse City Bulldogs, Thursday.
East Jordan 3
Harbor Springs 0
East Jordan won 25-13, 25-11, 25-14. The Red Devils had 26 aces and 28 kills as a team.
SWIM & DIVE
TC Tritons 142
Fremont 27
Tritons top finishers: 200-yard medley relay — 1. Avery Bills, Kira Adams, Cam Crosby, Ella Provins 2:04.75; 200-yard freestyle — 1. Bills 29.99; 200-yard individual medley — 1. Adams 36.43; 50-yard freestyle — 1. Erin Hagerty 27.97; 1-meter dive — 1. Charlise Carlson 265; 100-yard butterfly — 1. Kayla Macnowski 1:10.48; 100-yard freestyle — 1. Crosby 1:01.37; 500-yard freestyle — 1. Hannah Lantz 6:25.42; 200-yard freestyle relay — 1. Crosby, Bills, Adams, Provins 1:52.23; 100-yard backstroke — 1. Hagerty 1:08.25; 400-yard freestyle relay — 1. Hagerty, Crosby, Bills, Provins 4:11.19.
CROSS COUNTRY
NWC Jamboree at Kingsley
Benzie Central junior Hunter Jones raced 15:45 to break the Kingsley course record set by Mason County Central’s Chase Barnett. Barnett held the record at 16:21.
Boys team scores: 1. Benzie Central 30; 2. Frankfort 56; 3. Kingsley 73; 4. Buckley 77; 5. Leland 113.
Girls team scores: 1. Benzie Central 37; 2. Kingsley 46; 3. Glen Lake 69; 4. Frankfort 81.
Boys top-15: 1. Hunter Jones (BC) 15:54; 2. Michael Musgrave (BC) 18:01; 3. Dade Allen (BC) 18:12; 4. Jackson Kulawiak (BUCK) 18:18; 5. Skylar Werden (FFT) 18:30; 6. Ben DuCheny (BUCK) 18:46; 7. Adam Townsend (FFT) 18:42; 8. Kaden Kolarik (KING) 18:59; 9. Logan Foster (FFT) 19:13; 10. Braden Melville (BUCK) 19:25; 11. Joey Schwindt (GL) 19:27; 12. Miller Pomper (BC) 19:45; 13. Winston Pelloski (KING) 20:03; 14. Branden Stock (KING) 20:12.
Girls top-15: 1. Mylie Kelly (BC) 19:02; 2. Makenna Scott (GL) 19:22; 3. Aiden Harrand (BUCK) 19:44; 4. Ruby Hogan (GL) 19:58; 5. Elise Johnson (BC) 20:50; 6. Lauren Wooer (KING) 21:26; 7. Taylor Myers (FFT) 21:50; 8. Mya Denoyer (LEL) 22:38; 9. Kelsey Saxton (KING) 22:51; 10. Isabell Peltier (KING) 22:55; 11. Ava Iverson (BC) 22:58; 12. Grace Hillier (KING) 23:16
13. Ella Gaylord (BC) 23:22; 14. Maya Musgrave (BC) 23:27; 15. Tara Townsend (FFT) 23:34.