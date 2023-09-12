TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central's Asher Paul became a different player in the last four minutes in the second half in the Trojans' 2-1 Big North Conference win against Alpena on Tuesday.
"We got out of jail a little, but I'll take an ugly win," TC Central head coach Gavin Richmond said.
Paul sunk in two goals in the final minutes of the second half to give TC Central their first win against the Wildcats since the 2021 season. The Trojans had well over 30 shots on the goal with nothing sinking in.
"We had no composure in front of the goal tonight," Richmond said.
TC Central (2-3, 2-0 Big North) remains unbeaten in the Big North Conference with a trip to Gaylord on Thursday before welcoming Traverse City West on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Petoskey 2
TC West 1
Traverse City West: Aidan Orth 1 goal; Landon Ranson 1 assist; Camden Tkach 1 save; Trapper Holmes 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Titans (7-1-1, 1-1 Big North) host Cadillac on Thursday. The Northmen (3-5-3, 1-0-1 Big North) travels to Alpena on Thursday.
TC Christian 5
Charlevoix 2
Traverse City Christian: James Thuente 2 goals, 1 assist; Louis Rhein 1 goal, 1 assist; Sam McMann 1 goal; Julian Ahluwalia 1 goal; Landon Kiessel 1 assist; Liam Donnell 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (2-5-2) host Leland on Friday. The Rayders (3-4-1, 1-2 Lake Michigan) host Harbor Springs on Thursday.
Cadillac 1
Gaylord 0
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-7, 1-1 Big North) travel to Traverse City West on Thursday. The Blue Devils (1-4-4, 0-1-1 Big North) host Traverse City Central on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
TC Central 4
Petoskey 4
Traverse City Central wins: 1D — Alden King/ Max Betten def. Max Faulkner/ Luke Bailey; 2D — Caden Kowal/ Sam Galoci def. Caleb Knickerbocker/ Martin Howard; 3D — Asher Petersen/ Finn Llore-Fisher def. Clark Tarachas/ Cole Willison; 4D — Lander Coonrod/ Oliver Schrock def. William Rogier/ Jack Dumas.
Petoskey wins: 1S — Elijah Rindfusz. def. Riley White; 2S — Luke Washington def. Alex Lamphier; 3S — Collin Brantly def. Cody Wall; 4S — Brian Tang def. Helly Taylor.
UP NEXT: The Trojans travel to a double duel at Alpena on Thursday. The Norsemen travel to Cadillac on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC St. Francis 3
Kalkaska 0
TCSF def. Kalkaska: 25-10, 25-15, and 25-9.
Traverse City St. Francis: Reese Muma 4 kills; Quinn Yenshaw 13 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs; Claire Hurley 11 kills, Garnet Mullet 8 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs; Reese Jones 19 assists, 3 aces, Tessah Konas 15 assists, 1 ace; Avery 4 aces, 8 digs.
UP NEXT: The Glads (8-4, 2-0 Lake Michigan) travel to Cadillac Invitational on Saturday. The Blazers travel to Suttons Bay on Thursday.
Mancelona wins first Ski Valley match in 2 years
Mancelona def. Joburg: 21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 20-25, and 16-8.
Mancelona: Alexa Belongia 3 aces, 2 kills, 6 assists, 11 digs; Alyssa Kiel 3 kills, 17 attacks, 7 digs; Ella Jones 4 aces, 17 digs, 3 assists, 1 block; Chloe Lobes 4 kills, 4 aces; Maddie Angell 3 aces, 3 kills, 4 blocks; Ella Scram 4 aces, 6 assists; Kaylee Morris 15 digs, 1 kill; Makya Coan 3 assists 2 digs, 1 kill.
UP NEXT: Mancelona travels to Central Lake on Tuesday. The Cardinals host Inland Lakes on Tuesday.
McBain 3
Evart 0
McBain def. Evart: 25-14, 25-16, 25-18.
McBain: Gwyneth VerBerkmoes 13 kills, 6 aces, 2 digs; Ayla Fredin 7 kills, 1 ace; Madison Ochampaugh 29 assists, 2 kills, 1 ace; Shannon Maloney 5 kills, 1 ace; Brekken Cotter 4 kills, 3 aces; Mia Bontekoe 3 kills; Isabel Rozeveld 3 kills.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers travel to the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday.
Kingsley 3
Buckley 0
Kingsley def. Buckley: 25-10, 25-8, and 25-7.
Kingsley: Grace Lewis 8 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces; Jenna Middleton 11 kills; Sarah Wooer 2 kills, 21 assists; Olivia Reamer 4 kills; Aizlyn Hager 3 kills, 1 ace; Isabelle Seitz 7 digs, 4 aces; Alena Stewart 3 assists, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: The Stags (14-3, 2-0 Northwest) welcome Glen Lake on Sept 20. The Bears welcome Grand Traverse Academy on Thursday.
Inland Lakes 3
Bellaire 0
Inland Lakes def. Bellaire: 26-24, 25-12, and 25-19.
Bellaire: Isa Reh 9 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace; Alayna Elandt 18 digs, 100% serving; Rianna Slabosz 15 digs, 3 aces; Brooklyn Fischer 9 digs, 3 aces; Addyson Patton 10 assists, 100 % serving.
UP NEXT: The Trojans travel to the Oscoda Invitational on Saturday. The Eagles host Grand Traverse Academy on Monday.
Manton 3
Roscommon 2
Manton def. Roscommon: 24-26, 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, and 15-10.
Manton: Adriana Sackett 1 ace, 8 kills, 18 digs; Angela Porter 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Aubrey Hiller 13 assists, 6 digs; Ava Traxler 1 kill, 6 digs; Genna Alexander 3 aces, 4 blocks, 3 assists, 3 digs; Kelsey Harding 1 ace, 14 assists, 2 digs; Lauren Wilder 4 aces, 12 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs; Mattie Lafreniere 4 aces, 3 kills, 8 blocks, 11 digs; Morgan Shepler 10 kills, 28 digs.
UP NEXT: The Rangers host Lake City on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 3
East Jordan 0
Elk Rapids def. East Jordan: 25-9, 25-20, and 25-19.
UP NEXT: The Elks host Grayling on Tuesday. The Red Devils travel to Gaylord St. Mary on Thursday.
Brethren 3
TC Bulldogs 0
Brethren def. TC Bulldogs: 25-14, 25-14, and 25-18.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats host Mesick on Thursday.
Frankfort 3
Suttons Bay 0
Frankfort def. Suttons Bay: 25-23, 25-19, 25-21.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (6-5) travel to Onekama on Tuesday. Suttons Bay hosts Kalkaska on Thursday.
Grayling 3
Harbor Springs 2
Grayling def. Harbor Springs: 25-20, 25-27, 25-14, 18-25, and 15-7.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host Gaylord on Saturday. The Rams travel to Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday.
Leland 3
Benzie Central 0
Leland def. Benzie Central: 25-17, 25-16, and 25-22
UP NEXT: The Comets (10-10) travel to Morley Stanwood Invitational on Saturday. The Huskies (9-3-2) host Suttons Bay on Tuesday.
Lake City 3
Beal City 1
Lake City def. Beal City: 25-18, 23-25, 25-14, and 25-17
UP NEXT: The Trojans travel to the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Buckley's Harrand tops NWC Jamboree
Boys Overall Results: 1. Benzie Central (51); 2. Frankfort (55); 3. Glen Lake (63); 4. Kingsley (84); 5. Leland (93).
Girls Overall Results: 1. Buckley 26; 2. Benzie Central 41; 3. Kingsley 62.
Boys Top 5 Finishes: 1. Colebrook Sutherland (GL) 16:34.0; 2. Carroll Robotham (FF) 17:11.2; 3. Sebastian Dunaway (FF) 17:13.7; 4. Branden Stock (KSY) 17:23.5; 5. Abraham Feeney (GL) 17:42.1.
Girls Top 5 Finishes: 1. Aiden Harrand (Buckley) 17:40.27; 2. Mylie Kelly (BNZ) 18:48.92; 3. Ella Knudsen (Leland) 19:38.49; 4. Natalie Burpee (Leland) 21:06.53; 5. 5.10Brooklynn Frazee (Buckley) 21:23.72.
Manistee finishes top 5 at WMC Lakes
Boys Overall Results: 5. Manistee (116).
Girls Overall Results: 3. Manistee (86).
Boys Individual Results: 12. Christian Schramski (MNE) 18:29.31; 20.Kaden Worch (MNE) 19:12.27; 22.12. Jack O'Donnell (MNE) 19:31.07.
Girls Individual Results: 5. Cecilia Postma (MNE) 20:16.33; 16. Georgia Haag (MNE) 23:26.52; 20. Kate Somsel (MNE) 23:47.33; 21. Audrey Huizinga (MNE) 23:51.41.
GIRLS GOLF
TC West Tops Manistee
Golf Course: Manistee Golf Course and Country Club
Team Results: 1. Traverse City West (232); 2. Manistee (259).
Top 5 Results: 1. Annika Haag (MNE) 52; 2. Addy Shark (TCW) 55; 3. Anna Beers (TCW) 57; 4. Nola Raven (TCW) 59; 5. Bizzie Rice (TCW).
