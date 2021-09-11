TRAVERSE CITY — It’s going to be a TC Patriot Game with both schools heading into it undefeated in conference play.
Traverse City Central raced past Gaylord 56-7 Friday night at Thirlby Field.
Reed Seabase scored two first-half touchdowns as the Trojans took a 49-0 lead to force a running clock. He had scoring carries of 41 and 8 yards.
Josh Burnham threw two TD passes to Carson Bourdo, one to Dante Williams and another to Ben Van Nes to total 196 yards on eight completions. His longest was a 57-yard pass to Bourdo.
Josef Meyer caught a TD pass in the second half. Everest Noyes kicked seven extra points. Alex Bocardo returned two kickoffs for 54 yards.
Conrad Dobreff led the Trojans in tackles at 5.5. Josh Klug and Chase Adams had 4.5.
Traverse City Central (2-1, 1-0 Big North) outgained Gaylord 334-29 in first-half yardage, with the game’s total ending at 390-68.
Austin Vanderveer ran in Gaylord’s lone score.
Central plays Traverse City West Friday in the TC Patriot Game.
FOOTBALL
TC St. Francis 63
Ogemaw Hts. 26
TC St. Francis: Josh Groves kickoff return TD; Burke Flowers kickoff return TD; Wyatt Nausadis 91 yard TD run; Gabe Olivier TD run; John Hagelstein fumble recovery TD; Garrett Hathaway TD run; Groves receiving TD; Flowers receiving TD; Jack Prichard TD run; Bryce Kempf 7 XPs; Luke Biggar INT.
UP NEXT: St. Francis (3-0) at Glen Lake, next Friday.
Petoskey 35
Alpena 14
Northmen start 3-0 for first time since 2011.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (3-0, 1-0 Big North) at Gaylord, next Friday.
Boyne City 44
Glen Lake 10
Boyne City: Jack Neer 7-10 passing, 162 yards, TD; Aaron Bess 56 yards rushing, 3 catches, 52 yards receiving, rushing TD, 2 receiving TDs; Bobby Hoth 103 yards, rushing TD, 7 tackles; Jacob Bush rushing TD, 7 tackles; Kolton Stadt receiving TD; Will Brown 6 tackles.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (3-0) hosts Harbor Springs Friday.
Frankfort 32
Oscoda 16
Frankfort: Nick Stevenson 20 carries, 177 yards, 2 TDs; Adam Mills 12 carries, 153 yards, 2 TDs; Cam Lewis 10 carries, 71 yards, TD; Mills 9 tackles; Lewis 7 tackles.
UP NEXT: Frankfort (2-1, 2-0 NMFL-Legacy) at Oscoda, next Friday.
Kingsley 26
Sault Ste. Marie 14
Kingsley trailed 14-12 at half.
Kingsley: Connor Schueller 86-yard TD on first play of game, 1-yard TD run; Gage Hessem 2 TD runs; Schueller 8 carries, 112 yards; Aiden Shier fumble recovery; Hessem fumble recovery; Lucas Bogart fumble recovery: Brett Peterson sack; Trevor Lewis sack; Even Douglass 119 punt return yards.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (3-0) at Benzie Central, next Friday.
Charlevoix 46
St. Ignace 0
Charlevoix: Luke Stuck 10-16 passing, 203 yards, 3 TDs, 2 two-point conversions; Patrick Sterrett 3 carries, 24 yards, 2 two-point conversions; Evan Solomon 3 catches, 36 yards, 2 TDs, INT; Landon Swanson 2 INT; George Sheets TFL; Nathan Claflin TFL.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix (2-1, 1-0 NMFC-Leaders) at Elk Rapids.
Mancelona 44
Elk Rapids 15
Ironmen 3-0 for the first time since 2012
Mancelona: Mason Crandall 9 carries, 116 yards, 2 TDs; Oumar Sy 2 catches, 109 yards, 2 TDs; Justin Ackler 5 carries, 52 yards, TD.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (3-0, 1-0 NMFC-Leaders) hosts Johannesburg-Lewiston next Friday
Harbor Springs 30
Joburg-Lewiston 14
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Joburg (0-3) at Mancelona next Friday.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Gaylord SM 51
Forest Area 0
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 10 carries, 77 yards, 3 rushing TDs, 1 passing TD; Brody Jeffers 4 carries, 60 yards, TD, 2 two-point conversions; Ian Oliver TD; Brody Inglis TD; Jake Butler TD; 362 yards offense.
Forest Area: 40 yards offense.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary (2-1) hosts Bellaire next Friday.
Pellston 48
Bellaire 6
UP NEXT: Bellaire (0-3) at Gaylord St. Mary Friday.
SOCCER
TC Christian 3
North Bay 0
Traverse City Christian: Henry Reineck goal, 2 assists; Elliott Molby 2 goals; Seth LaPointe assist.
UP NEXT: TC Christian (5-2) at Kalkaska, Tuesday.