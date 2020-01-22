PETOSKEY — Will Dawson had himself a day Wednesday.
The Traverse City Central sophomore forward scored a natural hat trick in the first period and ended the evening with five points in a 6-0 shutout hockey win over Petoskey.
“He was flying right from the start,” Trojans head coach Chris Givens said. “He worked hard. He earned it.”
Grant Neuhardt also earned his first shutout of the season, turning away 21 shots.
Dawson finished the game with four goals and an assist. Carson Peters scored the other two goals. Assists went to Drew Swanson, Charlie Douglass (two), Peters, Owen Dawson and Will Dawson.
Central (13-2-2, 5-0 Big North Conference) continues BNC play Friday at Gaylord (8-5, 2-4). Petoskey (4-10, 2-4) hosts Alpena on Friday.
WRESTLING
Mancelona takes pair of home matches
Team scores: Mancelona 54, Frankfort 18; Mancelona 42, Evart 36.
Ironmen leaders: Ian Somerville (145) 2-0; Mikey Boughner (215) 2-0; Wyatt Fleet (135) 2-0; Morgan Witkop (215) 2-0.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen host the seven-team Mancelona Invitational on Saturday.
Kingsley sweeps double dual meet
Team scores: Kingsley 56, Benzie 18; Kingsley 51, Manton 15.
Stags leaders: Issac Grahn (103 pounds) 2-0; Justin Grahn (112) 2-0; Trent Wazny (112) 1-0; Tanner Martindale (119) 2-0; Kadin Garza (125) 1-1; Aidan Shier (135) 2-0; Tyler McInnis (140) 1-1; Kyan Fessenden (152) 2-0; Kaden Patterson (160) 2-0; Sam Goethals (171) 1-0; Alex Smith (171/189) 2-0; Cylie Jones (189) 1-0; Will Fink (189) 1-0; Zach Taylor (215) 1-0; Ray VanDyke (285) 1-1.
UP NEXT: Kingsley wrestles in Saturday’s Reed City Invitational.
BOYS HOOPS
Manton 55
Houghton Lake 49
Manton (7-1, 6-0 Highland): Jacob Haun 21 points, 8 rebounds; Kaleb Moore 15 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists; Dreden Morrow 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers travel Friday to McBain for a clash of teams unbeaten in Highland action.
Bear Lake 59
BR Crossroads 45
Bear Lake (2-6, 2-5 West Michigan D): Hunter Bentley 16 points, 6 rebounds; Tai Babinec 14 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds; Jack Cook 9 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Baldwin, Friday.
Mesick 62
Marion 57
Mesick (3-6, 3-5 West Michigan D): Lucas Hayes 15 points; John Teachout 12 points; Matt Fuller 9 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs travel Friday to WMD leader Pentwater.
Manistee Catholic 61
Walkerville 46
Manistee CC (7-2, 7-1 West Michigan D): Mateo Barnett 29 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds, 6-7 on 3-pointers, 10-11 field goals; Kyle Mikolajczak 14 points, 7-9 field goals, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 assists; Blake Johnson 8 points; team shot 77% from the field and 63% from 3-point range.
UP NEXT: The Sabers host Mason County Eastern (6-2, 6-1) in a battle of top WMD teams Friday.
TC West frosh 29
TCSF frosh 23
TC West: Drew Thompson 15 points; Curt Sheahan 5 points.
TC St. Francis (6-2): Patrick Gallagher 9 points; Owen Somerville 7 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Onekama 45
GT Academy 25
Onekama (6-3): Sophie Wisniski 11 points, 10 rebounds; Colleen McCarthy 12 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks; Hanna Hughes 11 points.
GTA (4-3): Claudia Burley 9 points, 14 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks; Morgan Porter 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Portagers travel Friday to Glen Lake; the Mustangs host the TC Bulldogs, Tuesday.
Forest Area 64
Pellston 21
Forest Area (3-5, 2-4 Ski Valley): McKenzie Szymchack 20 points, 11 rebounds; Meagan Lange 15 points, 5 steals; Bree Kniss 12 points, 9 rebounds; Maycey Turner 11 points, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: The Warriors host Central Lake, Friday.
TC Bulldogs 35
Brethren 30
TC Bulldogs: Jenna Brayton 13 points; Julia Schultz 10 points; Lois Bender 7 points.
Brethren: Megan Cordes 12 points; Halle Richardson 12 points.
SKIING
Benzie Central sweeps LMSC meet
Boys team scores: 1. Benzie Central 29; 2. Glen Lake 59; 3. Onekama 82.
Boys slalom top 5: 1. Andrew Pershinske (GL); 2. Quincy Thayer (BC); 3. William O’Dwyer (BC); 4. Kirk Beeman (BC); 5. Bryhn Fisher (GL).
Boys giant slalom top 5: 1. Thayer (BC); 2. Seth Johnson (BC); 3. Andrew Pershinske (GL); 4. O’Dwyer (BC); 5. Beeman (BC).
Girls team scores: 1. Benzie Central 43; 2. Glen Lake 64; 3. Onekama 68.
Girls slalom top 5: 1. Alora Sundbeck (ON); 2. Nora Pasche (BC); 3. Grace Hearne (GL); 4. Anna Wolfe (BC); 5. Michayla Bell (ON).
Girls giant slalom top 5: 1. Bell (ON); 2. Sundbeck (ON); 3. Hannah Kistler (BC); 4. Bridgette Duncan (GL); 5. Pasche (BC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.