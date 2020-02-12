LAKE LEELANAU — Suttons Bay rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to topple fellow Leelanau County squad Lake Leelanau St. Mary 55-47.
The Eagles led 29-26 on a Dylan Barnowski 3-pointer just before intermission.
Sean Wilson paced the Norsemen with 14 points, and Bryce Opie and Gavyn Shananaquet each scored eight.
“Our defense played really well,” Suttons Bay head coach Ron Anderson said. “We held them to 47 points. The team stepped up and played good, solid defense.”
It’s only the second time all season St. Mary scored under 50 points. The Eagles, who led the Norse 16-9 after one quarter, hadn’t been held under 60 since Jan. 4.
Barnowski led St. Mary with 16 points, Shawn Bramer added 14 and August Schaub had six.
Suttons Bay (7-6) hosts Frankfort on Friday, while Lake Leelanau (7-7) hosts Leland next Monday.
BOYS HOOPS
Mancelona 43
Bellaire 33
Mancelona (11-3, 9-2 Ski Valley): Bailey Czapski 10 points; Jayden Alfred 10 points; Ben Palmer 10 points.
Bellaire (3-11, 2-8 Ski Valley): Luke Niepoth 20 points, 13 rebounds; Connor Niepoth 10 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen host Inland Lakes, Friday; the Eagles host Forest Area, Friday.
Forest Area 68
Onaway 48
Forest Area (7-6, 4-6 Ski Valley): Johnny Stosio 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists; Chase Ingersoll 10 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists; Phoenix Mulholland 14 points; Lane Lindsay 7 rebounds, 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Warriors travel Friday to Bellaire.
Glen Lake 65
Benzie Central 20
Glen Lake (12-2, 9-0 Northwest): JJ Bradford 17 points; Reece Hazelton 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists; Finn Hogan 10 points.
Benzie Central (6-6, 4-4 Northwest): Nick Childers 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers travel Friday to Onekama; the Huskies host Buckley, Friday.
Mesick 55
Manistee CC 47
Mesick (6-9, 6-7 West Michigan D): Logan Wienclaw 16 points; Lucas Hayes 12 points; Robert Spoor 9 points; Tanner Ford 9 points.
Manistee Catholic (9-5, 9-3 West Michigan D): Blake Johnson 16 points; Mateo Barnett 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs host Mason County Eastern, Friday; the Sabers visit Marion on Friday.
Walkerville 60
Bear Lake 45
Bear Lake (2-12, 2-10 West Michigan D): Clark May 15 points; Jake Griffis 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers play Pentwater for homecoming Friday.
HOCKEY
TC Central 8
Sault Ste. Marie 0
Junior Jackson Wade earned his first varsity shutout in goal and junior Trevor Schuiling scored his first varsity goal as TC Central mercied Sault Ste. Marie 8-0.
TC Central (18-3-2): Charlie Douglass goal, 3 assists; Seth Lucas goal, assists; Chris Usiondek goal, assist; Nick Sommerfield goal, assist; Ethan VanderRoest goal, assist; Will Dawson 2 assists; Chase Adams assist; James Bradford assist; Wade 13 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans hit the road Friday against Cadillac.
