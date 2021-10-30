KINGSLEY — The road to a district title will go through Rodes Field.
Kingsley handled its business with a 28-10 victory over visiting Kingsford in a Division 5 varsity football district tournament battle Friday. With the win, the Stags (9-1) now maintain home-field advantage after Clare (7-3) upset No. 8 Gladwin 32-12. Gladwin was undefeated through the regular season at 9-0.
Kingsley welcomes the Pioneers to their home turf Friday with a district championship on the line.
“Everybody in Kingsley is excited about that,” Kingsley head coach Tim Wooer said before adding a caveat. “But when you look at a team does that to Gladwin ... you’re happy to host but at the same moment thinking that’s an impressive score (from Clare). We’ll have to go to work. We’ll have our hands full, for sure, against a very good Clare team.”
True Beeman got the scoring started for Kingsley with a 10-yard touchdown run five minutes into the first quarter. A Sam Goethals two-point conversion made it 8-0. Beeman found paydirt again as the clock wound down, this time from 40 yards out with just five seconds left in the quarter to give Kingsley a 14-0 lead.
Kingsford (6-4) wasn’t about to allow the aptly dubbed “Battle of the Kings” to turn into a regicide, answering back four minutes into the second quarter. The Flivvers forced a turnover on downs and marched down the field for a score to cut the Stags’ lead in half at 14-7.
Kingsford was poised to tie or take the lead, but the Stags’ defense held and limited the Flivvers to a 37-yard field goal from Diego Przeslakowski to make it 14-10 at the half.
Kingsley opened up scoring quickly in the second half when Goethals scored on the ground from 9 yards out less than two minutes into the third quarter. A successful two-point attempt gave the Stags a 12-point lead at 22-10. Goethals added another 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the final score of the game and a 28-10 lead.
Beeman finished with 193 yards rushing on 25 carries. Kingsley got big defensive plays via the interception from Eli Graves, Nathan Fasel and Evan Douglass.
MORE FOOTBALL
Charlevoix 50
Mancelona 8
Charlevoix scoring plays: Patrick Sterrett 64-yard TD run; Caleb Stuck 41-yard TD run; Henry Herzog 1-yard TD run; Stuck to Sterrett 51-yard TD catch; Stuck to Evan Solomon 18-yard TD catch; Stuck to Sterrett 9-yard TD catch; Jake Claflin fumble recovery TD.
Charlevoix: Sterrett 5 carries, 90 yards, TD, 4 catches, 96 yards, 2 TDs; Stuck 9 carries, 86 yards, TD, 8 for 10 passing, 143 yards, 3 TDs; Solomon 3 catches, 43 yards, TD; Landon Swanson 4.5 tackles; Henry Herzog 3.5 tackles; Jack Herzog 4.5 tackles; Nate Claflin 4 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (8-1) play the winner of East Jordan and Ishpeming Westwood, which play Saturday, in the D7 district championship game. Mancelona ends its season at 5-4.
Grandville 45
TC West 8
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Traverse City West ends its season at 6-4.
Standish-Sterling 34
Glen Lake 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (4-6) end their season. Standish Sterling (8-2) hosts Boyne City in the D6 district championship game.
Cadillac 42
Fruitport 35
UP NEXT: The Vikings (8-2) move on to host the D4 district championship game against No. 9-ranked Whitehall, which beat Sparta 40-20.
McBain 42
Evart 7
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (7-3) likely will have to travel to Traverse City and face the top-ranked Gladiators of St. Francis at Thirlby Field in a D7 district title bout. The Glads (9-0) play Harrison (6-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Reed City 36
Manistee 14
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee ends its season at 5-5.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Suttons Bay 49
Mesick 8
Suttons Bay scoring plays: Hugh Periard 50-yard TD run; Periard 78-yard TD catch from Dylan Barnowski; Shawn Bramer 88-yard TD-run; Bramer 70-yard TD run; Periard 5-yard TD run; Lleyton Krumlauf 7-yard TD run; Krumlauf 29-yard TD run.
Suttons Bay: Bramer 8 carries, 233 yards, 2 TDs; Periard 8 carries, 111 yards, 2 TDs, 8 tackles; Krumlauf 7 carries, 68 yards, 2 TDs, 17 tackles, 2 TFL, blocked field goal; Ben Murphy 16 tackles; Brayden Schichtel 15 tackles, TFL, 3 sacks; Brayden Opie 7 tackles, TFL, fumble recovery; August Schaub 6 tackles, fumble recovery.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (10-0) host a battle of the unbeatens against Indian River Inland Lakes (10-0), which defeated Rogers City 38-24, next week.
Marion 48
Gaylord SM 8
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 29 carries, 115 yards; Noah Hill 1-yard TD run.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds end their season at 5-5.
VOLLEYBALL
GT Academy 3
Charlton Heston 0
Grand Traverse Academy swept Charlton Heston Academy 25-15, 25-9, 25-8 on senior night.
GTA: Michaila Kinney 13 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces; Morgan Smith 13 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs; Norah VanWingerden 13 assists, 7 aces, 4 digs; Jocelyn Stephen 3 aces, 2 kills; Elly Froehlich 3 assists, 2 kills; Jurnie Shimko 5 kills, assist, 4 aces; Anna Hoffman dig, 5 aces; Izzy McMann 2 aces, dig.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (11-6) play Elk Rapids in district tournament action Tuesday.