LAKE LEELANAU — Lake Leelanau St. Mary hosted Grand Traverse Academy Tuesday night, winning in four sets.
The Eagles defeated GT Academy 3-1 by set scores of 25-18, 25-21, 12-25, 25-17.
St. Mary (7-14) was led by Leah Flies with 11 kills and 9 aces. Genevieve Bramer also had 11 kills. Catherine Mikowski recorded 6 digs and 2 aces, Violeta Serrano added 13 assists and 16 digs.
The Mustangs were led by Michaila Kinney with 11 kills, 52 digs and 8 aces. Morgan Smith had 9 digs, 8 kills and 3 aces; Norah Vanwingerden had 9 assists and 4 kills; Natalie Gustine had 8 digs and 2 kills; Izzy McMann had 18 digs and 1 ace.
St. Mary travels to Suttons Bay Tuesday at 6 p.m. to face Frankfort in the first round of districts.
Manton goes 1-2 at Evart tri
Houghton Lake def. Manton 25-22, 25-15; Manton def. Evart 27-25; 22-25; 15-5
Manton: Ashley Bredahl 2 aces, 10 digs; Aysia Taylor 1 ace, 10 kills, 1 block, 23 assists, 6 digs; Billie Brickheimer 8 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Brylie Greter 1 ace, 10 digs; Lauren Wilder 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 block, 19 digs; Leah Helsel 3 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 7 digs; Megan Moffit 6 kills, 8 assists, 23 digs.
FROM MONDAY
MANTON — Mesick kept up a hot season with a five-set win at Manton.
The Bulldogs improved their volleyball record to 18-1 with the 19-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11 victory Monday.
Shannyn Spencer led Mesick with 12 blocks and four kills, while Kelsey Quiggin added three aces, six blocks and eight kills and Lexy Abraham pitched in 17 assists, two kills and an ace.Other top Bulldogs performances came from Trinity Harris (one ace, seven kills, 10 digs), Grace Quiggin (four kills), Maggie Shermak (13 digs), Kaylee O’Neill (24 digs), Grace Hawk (one ace, one assist, three kills, nine digs) and Kaylee Carson (two aces, one kill, eight digs).
“This was an all out fight, going to five sets,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “There were quite a few times where it was back and forth with the lead. We let Manton jump out ahead on us too many times due to nerves and playing too easy. By the fifth set, the girls looked more relaxed and were playing more like their normal. The girls really laid it all out there at the end and I’m super proud of how the played all the way to the end.”
Manton was led by Aysia Taylor (four aces, one kill, 31 assists, 12 digs), Billie Brickheimer (three kills, three blocks, three digs), Brylie Greter (nine digs), Lauren Wilder (four kills, three blocks, 14 digs), Leah Helsel (three aces, five kills, one block, 17 digs), Megan Moffit (three aces, 19 kills, 29 digs) and Taryn Regnerus (seven digs).
“We have one date left in our regular season to try to turn it around,” Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. We just don’t have quite enough depth to make the amount of hitting errors we have been and stay in a match. This group has made a lot of growth this season and I hope that they haven’t leveled off just yet.”
Mesick’s lone loss this season came against Traverse City Christian. The Bulldogs travel Wednesday to Buckley.
Elk Rapids 3
Mancelona 0
Elk Rapids def. Mancelona 25-13, 25-20, 25-22.
Elk Rapids leaders: Nevada Molby 10 kills, 4 blocks; Lili Hoberg 7 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs; Logan Reasoner 5 kills; Morgan Wirtz 4 kills, 6 digs; Grace Mischel 2 aces, 32 digs; Kate Henderson 2 kills, 7 digs, 32 assists.
UP NEXT: The Elks (11-10-2), play in North Bay’s quad Wednesday.
Buckley 3
Brethren 0
Buckley leaders: Mira Warren 8 kills, 4 aces; Kyrie Wildfong 17 assists; Briana Schrotenboer 8 kills, 7 aces; Anna Francisco 7 kills, 8 digs.
UP NEXT: The Bears host Mesick, Wednesday.
Forest Area tops Bulldogs, St. Mary
Team scores: Forest Area def. TC Bulldogs 25-13, 25-8; Forest Area def. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 25-21, 27-25.
Forest Area leaders: Maycey Turner 4 aces, 3 kills, 11 digs; Gracie Kimball 9 aces, 5 kills, 5 digs; Madison Morey 4 aces, 5 kills, 5 assists, 6 digs; Emily Norkowski 8 kills, 1 assist, 2 blocks; Breana Kniss 1 ace, 7 kills, 1 dig; Anna Durfee 2 aces, 1 kill, 2 digs; Trinity Nelson 3 assists; Taylor Muth 4 aces, 8 assists, 4 digs; Jersey Patton 2 digs.
UP NEXT: The Warriors travel Wednesday to North Bay’s quad.
Lk Leelanau St. Mary drops two matches
TC Bulldogs def. St. Mary 25-17; 7-25; 14-16.
LLSM: Kaelyn Dunham 3 aces, 6 digs; Violeta Serrano 16/16 serving, 6 digs, 13 assists; Genevieve Bramer 12 digs, 2 blocks; Leah Fleis 8 kills.
Forest Area def. St. Mary 25-22; 26-24.
LLSM: Genevieve Bramer 5 kills, 2 blocks; Violeta Serrano 100 percent serving, 7 digs, 6 assists; Leah Fleis 5 kills, 7 digs.
