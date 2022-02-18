JOHANNESBURG — The Snowbirds are back on top.
Gaylord St. Mary beat Johannesburg-Lewiston 42-41 on the road Thursday to clinch the Ski Valley Conference girls title outright.
The Snowbirds had won the league for several years — winning 59 conference games in a row — before Bellaire snapped that streak and started a stretch of dominance that eventually landed the Eagles in the state finals.
It's Gaylord St. Mary's 24th title since 1975 and its 14th in the last 21 years. Bellaire, Joburg and St. Mary finished in a three-way tie for the league in 2021 and Bellaire won the 2020 title outright.
St. Mary head coach Pat Schultz said it was a stressful game, but the No. 10-ranked Snowbirds ended up on top after being tied at halftime.
"We didn't shoot fantastic, but we made baskets when we had to," Schultz said. "We were kind of struggling to get something going. ... We're trying to refine our zone attack against good teams, and it's hard. If you don't have a post player, you have to knock down shots."
Macey Bebble and Sydney Grusczynski did just that. Bebble led with 13 points, and Grusczynski scored 12 points with four second-half 3-pointers.
"I don't ever talk — usually ever — about wins and losses," Schultz said. "We have certain things that we want to reach each game, certain statistical goals. Usually, if you hit those, those allow us to win. ... We never mentioned the word 'conference' until tonight."
The Cardinals had a trio of double-digit scorers with Jayden Marlatt nearing a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds. Jocelyn Tobias scored 15 with nine boards. Kennedy Johnson netted 13 points and grabbed four rebounds.
Johannesburg-Lewiston (11-6, 9-4 SVC) hosts Forest Area, Tuesday. Gaylord St. Mary closes out its regular season with Inland Lakes that same night.
Bellaire hosts St. Mary in its district along with Alba, Boyne Falls, Central Lake and Ellsworth. The Snowbirds and Eagles have met in the last two postseasons.
"It's going to be a hard district," Schultz said. "If we're on, I think we can beat anybody. If we're off, I think anyone can beat us."
GIRLS HOOPS
Bellaire 48
Onaway 40
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 24 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 5 blocks; Charlie Boyce 7 points, 3 rebounds; Alex Dawson 7 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (11-6, 9-5 Ski Valley) at Mackinaw City, Friday.
Inland Lakes 48 (OT)
Central Lake 46
Central Lake lost to Inland Lakes on an overtime buzzer-beater with one second remaining. No stats reported.
Central Lake: Alexa Cain 7 assists, 12 rebounds; Alivia Eggleston 11 rebounds; Liberty Perry 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Central Lake (8-9, 6-8 SVC) at Pellston, Tuesday.
Boyne City 44
Kalkaska 25
Boyne City: Grace Dawson 16 points, 7 rebounds; Maddie Smith 11 points, 9 in first quarter.
Kalkaska: Violet Porter 7 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (5-13, 5-9 Lake Michigan) at Petoskey, Tuesday.
Marion 49
Mesick 33
Mesick: Riley Blach 8 points; Kayla McCoy 6 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick (13-5, 11-4 West Michigan-D) hosts Pentwater next Thursday.
Walkerville 45
Manistee CC 40
Manistee Catholic Central: Kaylyn Johnson 18 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals; Grace Kidd 13 points; Ashley VanAelst 7 points.
UP NEXT: Manistee Catholic Central (11-3, 10-2 West Michigan D) hosts Brethren, Saturday.
McBain 49
Lake City 33
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks; Chloe Bisballe 8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Lake City (16-3, 13-3 Highland) at Gaylord, Tuesday.
East Jordan 47
Grayling 28
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: East Jordan (8-12, 6-8 Lake Michigan) doesn't have a game scheduled until districts.
BOYS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 54
Charlevoix 47
Traverse City St. Francis clinched the Lake Michigan Conference boys title outright with its home win over Charlevoix.
Traverse City St. Francis: Wyatt Nausadis 26 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds; Adam Gerberding 14 points, 3 rebounds, guarded Evan Solomon well for 32 minutes; Joey Donahue 10 points, 4 rebounds.
Charlevoix: Evan Solomon 17 points; Caleb Stuck 11 points.
UP NEXT: Traverse City St. Francis (15-1, 12-0 Lake Michigan) vs. Forest Hills Central at Wyoming Godwin Heights, 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Cadillac plays Hudsonville at 2:45 p.m. in the same showcase.
TC St. Francis JV 45
Charlevoix JV 44
Traverse City St. Francis JV: Chris Bobrowski 13 points; Max King 9 points; Eli Biggar 8 points.
UP NEXT: Traverse City St. Francis JV (8-9, 8-4 Lake Michigan) at Kalkaska, Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.