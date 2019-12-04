FRANKFORT — Just because it was the first game of the season doesn’t mean the drama and late-game heroics are not already on full display.
The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators used a pair of free throws from freshman Gwenyth Bramer with five seconds left to play to take down Frankfort at home, 45-44, in the first action for each of these teams this season.
Bramer was on fire from the line all night, shooting 11-13, so it was only right the ball was in her hands with both teams in the double bonus with only seconds left.
Bramer drove the ball up the center of the key and was fouled near the free throw line, putting her at the line with five seconds left. She knocked down both free throws to give the Glads the 45-44 lead.
“It wasn’t a shock to see it happen but we are a very young team this year,” Glads head coach Tyler Schell said. “To see them in the first game and see them keeping their composure was amazing.”
Frankfort fell behind early but ripped off 19-second quarter points to take a 24-18 lead at half. The Glads crawled back slowly and shot 14-20 from the free throw line as a team in the second half. Frankfort went 4-19 from the line for the game.
“I was really happy with our execution but you have to finish,” Panthers head coach Tim Reznich said. “We did a lot of good things but we didn’t finish.”
Bramer led the Glads with 15 points, seven steals and five rebounds. Kam Schaub added nine points and seven rebounds, Maggie Napont had seven points and Lauren Tocoo tallied seven rebounds and six points for TCSF.
Reagan Thorr led the Panthers with 16 points and six rebounds while Emily Loney led on the boards with 11 rebounds and five points. Abby Hodge tallied six points and six boards and Madi Odette had six points as well.
The Glads (1-0) will host Benzie Central next Tuesday after Frankfort (0-1) travels to McBain on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Lake 57
Ellsworth 26
Central Lake (1-0): Finch Vanniman 19 points, 9 rebounds; Alexis Cain 8 points, 4 steals, 4 assists; Liberty Perry 8 points; Kaiya Willson 7 point.
Ellsworth: Alexis Danforth 9 points; Judy Veldboom 7 points.
UP NEXT: Central Lake at Bellaire, Wednesday.
Suttons Bay 52
Forest Area 43
Suttons Bay (2-0): Paige Kohler 18 points; Sophia Anderson 9 points, 5 rebounds; Audrey Vang 8 points.
Forest Area: Lange 14 points.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay at Leland, Friday.
Buckley 51
Mesick 25
Mesick (0-1): Jillian Hillier 8 points; Lexy Abraham 5 points; Mattie Akom 4 points.
Buckley (1-0): Hope Warren 26 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists; Shelby Cade 9 points; Anna Francisco 7 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick host Crossroads, Friday; Buckley at Kingsley, Friday.
TCSF JV 25
Frankfort JV 16
TCSF: Sam Berta 10 points; Cora Pomaranski 5 points; Lindsay Watkoski 4 points; Alexis Ochab 6 rebounds.
Frankfort JV: Kinzee Stockdale 6 points; Taylor Myers 4 points; Keyan Clapp 3 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF (1-0) host Benzie Central, Tuesday.
HOCKEY
TC West 5
Gaylord 2
TC West (3-0, 1-0 BNC): Michael Schermerhorn 2 G; Erich Springstead A; Tyler Esman 2 G, A; Gavin Hysell A; Josh Reece 2 A; Luke Brady G, A; Ryan Leslie A; Mason West 33 saves.
Gaylord: Nate Kleinsorge G; Sam Gorno A; Gabe Kleinsorge G.
UP NEXT: TC West hosts Grosse Pointe South, Friday 7.
