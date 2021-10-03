TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis shut out Tawas Area 63-0 in varsity football action at Thirlby Field, moving on to stay undefeated at 6-0.
The Saturday afternoon game was concluded at the end of the third quarter because multiple injuries caused Tawas to not have enough players to finish.
Tawas tallied 58 yards of offense to TCSF's 346.
Charlie Peterson completed 6 of 7 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Wyatt Nausadis led in rushing with 67 yards on three carries, scoring two touchdowns. Burke Flowers scored two touchdowns on two rushing attempts and tallied 65 yards.
Gabe Olivier, Joey Donahue and Garrett Hathaway all scored on touchdown runs. Olivier caught two touchdown passes for 53 yards.
Tawas quarterback Granite Barringer finished with 42 yards.
Tawas is set to head to a new division within the Northern Michigan Football Conference next year, moving from the Legends to the Legacy division at the start of next season. The Leaders include Kalkaska, Elk Rapids, Charlevoix, Mancelona and Boyne City.
It's Tawas' first year in the NMFC after Rogers City and Alcona of the North Star League moved to eight-man for the 2021 season. That left Oscoda and Tawas, both of which who joined the NMFC-Legacy. Oscoda is off to a 2-3 start to their season.
St. Francis and Tawas previously met in 1985 and 1986, with the Glads winning both times.
TCSF (6-0, 6-0 NMFC-Legends) travels to Sault Ste. Mare — who just gave quite the game to Grayling in a 36-32 Vikings win. Tawas (0-5, 0-5 NMFC-Legends) plays host to Grayling, Friday.
MORE FOOTBALL
TC West 14
Petoskey 3
Traverse City West: Three red zone appearances, three TDs; Brandon Koncheck 17-yard TD pass to Will Gaston (Gaston 2PAT catch), 9-14 passing, 122 yards; Aiden Lewandowski 2-yard TD run, 3-yard TD run (Michael Schermerhorn 2PAT run), 11 carries, 40 yards, 39-yard catch, 6 tackles; Schermerhorn 16 carries, 78 yards, 7 tackles; Gaston 6 catches, 73 yards; Matthew Zoutanda 12 tackles; Ben Schollett 7 tackles.
Petoskey: Four red zone appearances, two TDs, field goal; Marek Beckering 34-yard field goal; Rippin Vining 6-yard TD run; Gavin Wargel 5-yard TD pass to Parker Shuman.
UP NEXT: Traverse City West (5-1, 3-1 Big North) hosts Gaylord, Friday; Petoskey (3-2, 1-2 Big North) at Cadillac, Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3-2 in Mt. Pleasant
Clarkston beat TC West 25-20, 25-21; TC West beat Parma Western 25-18, 25-21; Clarkston beat TC West 21-25, 28-26, 15-10; TC West beat East Lansing 25-14, 25-10; TC West beat Parma Western 25-14, 25-15.
TC West: Alaina Mikowski 5 aces, 10 kills, 7 blocks, 7 digs; Ally McKenna 7 aces, 5 assists, 58 digs; Avery Lahti 9 kills, 16 blocks, 4 digs; Becky Lane 11 aces, 47 kills, 29 digs; Madison Neu 2 aces, 24 kills, 6 blocks, 15 digs; Makenna Ebling 4 aces, 35 kills, 5 blocks, 20 digs; Sara Schermerhorn 2 aces, 4 kills, 9 blocks, 111 assists, 26 digs.
UP NEXT: Traverse City West hosts Gaylord, Wednesday.
GTA 2-1 at Frankfort quad
Charlevoix beat Grand Traverse Academy 25-15, 25-10; GT Academy beat Forest Area 25-10, 25-19; GT Academy beat Frankfort 24-26, 25-14, 15-11.
GT Academy stats: Morgan Smith 4 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces; Jocelyn Stephen 2 blocks, 4 kills, 4 digs; Izzy McMann 8 digs; Elly Froehlich 6 kills, 13 digs, 2 blocks; Michaila Kinney 16 kills, 20 digs, 10 aces, assist; Norah Vanwingerden 25 assists, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Jurnie Shimko 3 blocks, 9 digs, 2 kills, 3 aces; Anna Hoffman 22 digs.
Grand Traverse Academy (5-3) hosts the Traverse City Bulldogs, Friday.
Manton wins Onaway invite
Pool play: Manton beat Pellston 25-17, 25-21; Manton beat Central Lake 25-12, 25-5; Manton beat Brimley 25-7, 25-16. Bracket play: Manton beat Munising 25-11, 25-21; Manton beat Rudyard 25-20, 25-18; Manton beat Onaway 25-14, 26-28, 15-13.
Manton stats: Adrianna Sackett 14 aces, 11 kills, 4 assists, 34 digs; Ashley Bredahl 12 aces, 2 kills, 63 assists, 29 digs, tournament winning kill; Emma Ruppert 5 digs Hannah Clark ace, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 3 assists, 10 digs; Kailey Fredette 20 digs; Lauren Wilder 9 aces, 18 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 34 digs; Leah Helsel 13 aces, 26 kills, 5 blocks, 5 assists, 65 digs; Madison Schnikter assist, 2 digs; Makayla Gowell 3 aces, 6 assists, dig; Megan Moffit 5 aces, 46 kills, block, 33 assists, 42 digs; Morgan Shepler 8 aces, 23 kills, 3 blocks, 28 digs.
UP NEXT: Manton (22-9) at LeRoy Pine River, Tuesday.
"We were excited to head north and play some new competition," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "The girls have been working hard to gain some ground and made big steps forward this week."
Leland at Remus tournament
Leland beat Greenville 25-17, 22-25, 15-11; Leland beat Boyne City 26-24, 25-19; Leland beat LeRoy Pine River 25-22, 26-24; Leland split Shepherd 25-21, 24-26; Leland split Big Rapids 25-16, 21-25; Morley Stanwood beat Leland 25-18, 25-16.
Leland: Flora Mitchell 9 aces, 7 digs; Fiona Moord 27 kills, 10 blocks, 5 digs; Kelsey Allen 23 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs; Kenzy Sluiter 25 kills, 3 blocks, 1 digs; Lexi Luce 11 aces, 2 blocks, 95 assists, 22 digs; Maeve Sweeney 5 aces, 24 kills, 37 digs; Mallory Lowe 5 aces, 17 digs; Olive Ryder 15 aces, 5 assists, 44 digs; Skylar Wiesen 12 aces, 2 kills, 27 digs.
UP NEXT: Leland (5-15-5, 2-2 Northwest) vs. North Bay at Northport, Tuesday.
SOCCER
TC Christian 3
Big Rapids 0
Traverse City Christian: Preston Jaworski goal; Henry Reineck assist; Seth LaPointe 2 goals; Kia Upshaw assist.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Christian (12-4) at Gaylord, Monday.
TC West 5
Muskegon Mona Shores 2
TC West: Colin Blackport 3 goals, 2 assists; Josh Hirschenberger goal; Luc Buttleman goal; Ian Robertson assist; Luke Wiersema assist; Trae Collins 4 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West (10-4-2, 7-0 in BNC) hosts Traverse City Central, Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Shepherd Blue Jay Invite
Julia Flynn clocked the 11th fastest time in the nation, winning the 20-team Shepherd Blue Jay Invite with a time of 16:53. It's the second fastest time in Michigan this year behind Holland West Ottawa's Arianne Olson with a 16:45.
Benzie Central's Hunter Jones set a new course record at 14:56.1, eclipsing the previous mark by 16 seconds. Jones is ranked second in Michigan. Benzie girls cross country runner Mylie Kelly missed matching the school record by one-tenth of a second, but her time of 18:13 was a personal best.
Elite varsity girls
Team scores: 1. Traverse City Central 105; 2. Hart 131; 3. Forest Hills Central 139.
Traverse City Central counters: 1. Julia Flynn 16:53; 10. Alexis Ball 18:28; 29. Ella Kirkwood 19:24; 30. Kathleen Venhuizen 19:30; 41. Lola Reimers 20:12.
Traverse City West counters (12th as team): 19. Ava King 19:02; 39. Elliott Smith 19:56; 68. Lexi Hodges 21:15; 86. Marguerite Church 21:54; 92. Grace Moeggenborg 22:10.
Benzie Central counters (14th as team): 1. Mylie Kelly 18:13; 38. Elise Johnson 19:55; 91. Ava Iverson 22:05; 96. Maya Musgrave 22:17; 104. Ella Gaylord 22:32.
Glen Lake: 13. Makenna Scott 18:47
Elite varsity boys
Team scores: 1. Traverse City Central 93; 2. Traverse City West 168; 3. Freeland 177
Traverse City Central counters: 2. Luke Venhuizen 15:03; 10. Micah Bauer 16:00; 22. Joe Muha 16:27; 27. Jett Reimers 16:33; 35. Will Phillips 16:46.
Traverse City West counters: 5. Jonah Hochstetler 15:43; 20. Isaac Stone 16:23; 24. Willem DeGood 16:31; 49. Carter Dean 17:17; 76. Peter Worden 17:41.
Charlevoix counters (16th as team): 17. Sam Peterson 16:11; 44. Dominic Schwein 17:08; 72. James Descamps 17:38; 111. John Sauer 18:39; 117. David Dhaseleer 18:52.
Benzie Central counters (17th as team): 1. Hunter Jones 14:56; 63. Michael Musgrave 17:31; 80. Dade Allen 17:45; 126. Quinten Musgrave 19:15; 128. Dorian Olson 19:18.
Gold varsity girls
Traverse City St. Francis counters (3rd as team): 4. Betsy Skendzel 19:37; 12. Mary Masserant 21:07; 19. Maddie Gallagher 21:52; 22. Ava Pomaranski 22:00; 23. Margot Hagerty 22:04.
Elk Rapids counters (4th as team): 8. Hannah Janssen 20:46; 27. Jaida Schulte 22:27; 30. Eva Pray 22:34; 31. Hunter Schellenbarger 22:41; 33. Clara Leahy 22:53.
Gold varsity boys
Traverse City St. Francis counters (2nd as team): 6. Josh Kerr 17:27; 8. Josh Slocum 17:36; 11. Tucker Krumm 17:50; 15. Connor McIntyre 17:56; 22. Lewis Walter 18:11.
Elk Rapids counters (3rd as team): 9. Charlie Ward 17:45; 17. Christian Kerfoot 17:59; 23. Caleb Kerfoot 18:19; 25. Max Ward 18:30; 29. Seth Brown 18:42.
Jays varsity girls
Charlevoix counters (6th as team): 3. Katie Rohrer 19:58; 31. Leah Rohrer 22:33; 40. Adele Crook 23:04; 56. Brooklin Schwenke 24:42; 58. Lauren Shepherd 24:52.
Glen Lake results: 70. Gwyneth Vanden Belt 26:42; 26:42; 75. Emma Griffith 28:16; 82. Aunne Schutt 30:04; 83. Ivy Schut 30:50.
Jays varsity boys
Glen Lake results: 36. Joey Schwindt 18:26; 119. Anderson Stansberry 25:34.
Blue varsity girls
Cadillac counters (3rd as team): 6. Kendall Schopieray 19:59; 18. Eleanor Cool 21:19; 28. Avery Mickelson 21:51; 31. Kaleigh Swiger 22:02; 36. Marisa Mazza 22:18.
Gaylord counters (10th as team): 50. Skylee Ames 23:01; 51. Saturia Daykin 23:02; 52. Elise Book 23:02; 53. Ella Spanding 23:04; 62. Lucy Johnson 23:20.
Blue varsity boys
Cadillac counters (4th as team): 10. Nolan Nixon 17:20; 18. Gabe Outman 17:37; 25. Jackson Hilt 18:04; 35. Andrew Elmore 18:20; 44. Matthew Stilson 18:43.
Gaylord counters (13th as team): 24. Ty Pichan 18:00; 50. Owen Palmer 18:51; 90. Peyton Thomasma 21:10; 95. Zach Keiser 21:27; 106. Jason Peterson 25:53.
Gladwin Cedar Bend Invite
Boys team scores: 1. Gladwin 25, 2. Kingsley 58, 3. Essexville Garber 101.
Kingsley boys counters: 6. Kaden Kolarik 19:05, 9. Branden Stock 19:48, 14. Winston Pelloski 19:56, 16. Braxton Zenner 20:01, 24. Matthew Cross 21:09.
Girls team scores: 1. Kingsley 36, 2. Gladwin 52, 3. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran 83.
Kingsley girls counters: 2. Lauren Wooer 21:54, 6. Isabell Peltier 23:12, 8. Kelsey Saxton 23:25, 10. Mara VanWagner 23:31, 12. Sayla Bender 23:34.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Portage Invite.
Fairview 3-mile
Boys team scores: 1. North Trails 41, 2. Fairview 57, 3. Mancelona 73.
Mancelona boys counters: 4. Jaymes Wildfong 17:29; 11. Dan Wildfong 18:49; 13. Karson Swizcowski 18:57; 21. James Widlfong 20:46; 24. Hans Lobes 21:42.
Mancelona girls results: 5. Abbi Wildfong 22:42; 15. Julia Kirby 25:10; 19. Bailey Ray 26:24.
TENNIS
St. Francis 3rd at Ike quad
Team scores: St. Francis 5, Utica Eisenhower 2; St. Francis 5, St. Clair 2; Ann Arbor Skyline 5, St. Francis 3
Team scores: 1S — Grant Hedley 0-3; 2S — David Ansley 0-2; 3S — Owen Jackson 3-0; 4S — Chris Bobrowski 3-0; 1D — Cody Richards/Ben Schmude 2-1; 2D — Jack Britten/Anthony Spranger 1-2; 3D — Charlie King/Derek Berta 2-1; 4D — Tommy Puetz/Eli Schmude 0-3.
UP NEXT: St. Francis hosts regionals at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Thursday.
LATE FRIDAY
Petoskey 2
Elk Rapids 0
Petoskey scored in the opening two minutes.
Elk Rapids: Jack Spencer 5 saves.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (12-4-3, 8-0 Lake Michigan) hosts Boyne City, Monday.