ELK RAPIDS — Traverse City St. Francis’ conference win streak hit another milestone Tuesday.
St. Francis topped Elk Rapids 66-54 to earn their 40th consecutive Lake Michigan Conference win on the road. TCSF (7-2) remains undefeated in the LMC with a 5-0 record.
Brendan Chouinard led the Gladiators with 26 points and four rebounds. Dominic Carter led in rebounds with 14. Patrick Mackey (13), Carter (10) and Wyatt Nausadis (10) each scored in double figures. Nausadis had five steals.
Elk Rapids was led by Marlin Starkey with 13 points. Preston Ball had 11 points and Mason Travis had 10.
St. Francis will host Charlevoix Friday for first place in the LMC Friday. Elk Rapids hosts Harbor Springs Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ludington 45
TC West 42
TC West: Andy Soma 17 points; Carson Whipple 11 points; Parker Neu 8 points; Patrick O’Connor 4 points; Will Gaston 2 points.
UP NEXT: TC West hosts Petoskey Friday.
Manistee 45
TC Christian 33
TC Christian: Brock Broderick 19 points; Elijah Mleko 9 points
Boyne City 61
Harbor Springs 51
Boyne City: Jakob Steinhoff 20 points.
Kingsley 56
GT Academy 33
Kingsley (3-6, 2-5 NWC): Gage Hessem 16 points, 6 rebounds; Ayden Mullen 11 points, 4 rebounds.
GTA: Colin Slack 12 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Glen Lake
Kalkaska 53
East Jordan 50
East Jordan: Jackson Raymond 19 points.
Mason Cty Central 63
Onekama 58
Onekama (4-7): Taylor Bennett 28 points; Wade Sedlar 19 points.
UP NEXT: Onekama hosts Buckley Friday
Ellsworth 62
Alba 39
Ellsworth: Ethan Tomga 25 points.
TCSF JV 46
Elk Rapids JV 44
TCSF (4-6, 3-3 NWC): Thomas Richards 19; Josh Groves 8 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at Charlevoix Thursday.
TCSF frosh 42
Elk Rapids frosh 31
TCSF (7-3): Ryan Henning-Newman 14 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at TC Central Tuesday.
TC West JV 53
Ludington JV 45
TC West (7-4): Jon O’Connor 17 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kingsley 74
Buckley 26
Kingsley (8-4, 6-1 NWC): Aaliyah Reno 17 points; Jane Dunlap 16, 7 rebounds; Miranda Acre 10 points, 4 assists; Coral Bott 10 points; Brittany Bowman 13 points; Maddie Bies 12 rebounds.
Buckley: Shelby Cade 13 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Sanford Thursday.
Bellaire 40
Central Lake 22
Bellaire (12-0, 9-0 SVC): Jacey Somers 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Katie Decker 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Noelle Mann 5 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals.
Central Lake (4-8): Liberty Perry 6 points; Finch Vanniman 6 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at Mancelona Tuesday. Central Lake at Onaway Thursday.
Glen Lake 64
Frankfort 39
Glen Lake (10-2, 8-0 NWC): Grace Bradford 18 points, 5 steals, 6 assists, 4 rebounds; Hailey Helling 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
Frankfort: Reagan Thorr 10 points; Abby Hodge 10 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Benzie Central Thursday.
TC St Francis 46
Elk Rapids 37
TCSF (8-2, 5-0 LMC): Cara Franke 16 points; Kam Schaub 13 points; Gwyneth Bramer 7 points; Colleen Hegewald 7 points.
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 9 points; Mauka Gregorski 8 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis hosts Charlevoix Friday.
East Jordan 56
Kalkaska 50
East Jordan: Jayden Webber 27 points, 14-16 free throws.
Kalkaska (4-7): Margaret Stosio 26 points.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska at Boyne City Friday.
Benzie Central 43
Onekama 42
Benzie Central (6-7): Ellen Bretzke 23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists; Jenna Cole 15 points, 8 rebounds; Andrea Thaghon 5 points, 11 rebounds.
Onekama: Sophie Wisniski 13 points.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central at Glen Lake Friday.
Gaylord SM 53
Mancelona 30
Gaylord SM (9-3, 8-1 SVC): Megan Grusczynski 20 points, 6 3-pointers, 3 assists, 4 steals; Kinzie Jeffers 8 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals; Gracie Blust 7 points; Bailey Murrell 6 points, 7 rebounds.
Mancelona: Teegan Griffore 7 points; Makayla Orman 7 points; Annabelle Roy 7 points; Madison Wilcox 5 points.
Leland 62
North Bay 38
Leland (8-4, 3-4 NWC) Olivia Lowe 27 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals; Kenzy Sluiter 13 points; Skyler Wiesen 8 points, 4 steals; Tatum Kareck 7 points, 3 steals, 3 assists; Maeve Sweeney 5 points, 5 rebounds.
North Bay (4-8, 0-8): Paige Kohler 19 points; Sophia Anderson 7 points.
UP NEXT: Leland hosts Buckley Thursday: North Bay at Onekama Thursday.
Boyne City 58
Harbor Springs 26
No stats reported
Forest Area 57
Pellston 30
Pellston: Madison Hutchinson 11 points; Vivian Dyer 7 points.
Lk. Leelanau SM 44
Bear Lake 6
LLSM (5-7): Ciara Glynn 10 points; Genevieve Bramer 11 points, 9 points; Emily Grant 12 points.
UP NEXT: LLSM hosts Suttons Bay Thursday.
GT Academy 50
TC Bulldogs 14
GTA (5-4): Claudia Burley 12 points, 15 rebounds, 6 blocks, 4 steals; Melissa Hatch 10 points, 9 rebounds, block, 2 steals; Kaylynn Allen 8 points, 2 steals; Morgan Porter 6 points, 2 steals; Kiera Marcero 6 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: GT Academy at Charlton Heston.
TCSF JV 36
Elk Rapids JV 34
TCSF (5-7): Sam Berta 16 points, Helen Myler 12 points.
Elk Rapids: Lily Morton 13 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at Benzie Central Thursday.
TC Central frosh 47
Bellaire JV 26
TC Central (12-0): Brooke Royston 11 Points; Ashien Hill 10 Points; Halli Warner 9 Points.
Bellaire (9-3): Charlie Boyce 15 Points.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Cadillac Thursday; Bellaire at Mancelona Tuesday.
