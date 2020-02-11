TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis nearly let a conference win slip away when they squeezed out a 62-53 overtime win over Kalkaska at home on Tuesday.
The Blazers (3-9, 2-6 LMC) held tough and forced overtime after knocking down some 3-pointers but the Gladiators exploded in overtime.
“We are going to get everyone’s best because of who we are and where we are in the league,” Glads head coach Sean Finnegan tells his team.
TCSF (11-2, 9-0 LMC) was led by Pat Mackey with 16 points and Joey Donahue had 8. Brendan Chouinard tallied 11 points, six assists and five each of rebounds and steals. Aidan Bramer added 11 points and nine rebounds for TCSF.
Ben Fitch netted 19 points, Will Porter 14 and Nathan Blasko 12 for Kalkaska.
The Glads will travel to Grayling on Friday and Kalkaska will host Harbor Springs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Elk Rapids 60
East Jordan 53
Elk Rapids (7-5, 7-2 LMC): Preston Ball 22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Jack Spencer 10 points, 2 assists; Mason Travis 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists.
East Jordan: Cooper Stevenson 17 points; Jackson Raymond 17 points; AJ Bartlett 12 points.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at TC Christian, Thursday.
Charlevoix 62
Boyne City 50
Charlevoix (12-3, 7-2 LMC): Evan Solomon 27 points; Jacob Mueller 11 points; Caleb Stuck 9 points; Cole Wright 7 points.
Boyne City: Pete Calcaterra 14 points; Aidan Brehm 15 points.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix hosts Elk Rapids, Friday.
TC Central frosh 57
Benzie frosh 22
TCC frosh (13-2): Mack Shane 16 points; Landen Miller 14 points; all 13 Trojans scored.
UP NEXT: TC Central frosh hosts Petoskey, Friday.
Kalkaska JV 57
TCSF JV 54
TCSF JV (5-8, 4-5 LMC): Thomas Richards 17 points; Josh Groves 13 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF JV hosts Grayling JV, Thursday.
TCSF frosh 56
Kalkaska frosh 23
TCSF (10-4): John Hagelstein 17 points; Jack Prichard 13 points.
Kalkaska: Landon Hart 7 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis at Grayling Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Lake 57
Inland Lakes 48
Central Lake (6-10): Finch Vanniman 16 points, 13 rebounds; Kaiya Willson 12 points, 10 rebounds; Kaitlynn Wolgamott 11 points.
UP NEXT: Central Lake hosts Pellston, Thursday.
Benzie Central 49
Frankfort 35
Benzie Central (8-8, 6-4 NWC): Ellen Bretzke 30 points, 22 rebounds, 4 assists; Andrea Taghon 16 points, 7 rebounds; Jenna Cole 3 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals.
Frankfort: Abby Hodge 13 points, 12 rebounds; Tara Townsend 5 points; Tatum Townsend 5 points.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central hosts North Bay, Tuesday.
Mancelona 32
Pellston 27
Mancelona (9-8): Makayla Orman 11 points; Madison Wilcox 6 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona at Onaway, Thursday.
TC St. Francis 61
Kalkaska 51
TCSF (12-3, 8-1 LMC): Kam Schaub 20 points; Cara Franke 16 points; Colleen Hegewald 10 points; Gwyn Bramer 8 points.
Kalkaska (5-10): Margaret Stosio 19 points (5 3-pointers), 3 steals; Tiara Schocko 8 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF at Grayling, Friday; Kalkaska hosts Harbor Springs, Friday.
Bellaire 37
Gaylord SM 31
Bellaire (15-0, 12-0 SVC): Libby Derrer 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Katie Decker 9 points, 6 rebounds; Jacey Somers 5 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks.
Gaylord SM: Megan Grusczynski 9 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at Joburg, Thursday.
Glen Lake 86
Buckley 37
Glen Lake (14-2, 9-0): Liliana Valkner 20 points, 6 rebounds; Grace Bradford 16 points, 4 steals, 4 assists; Grace Fosmore 16 points; Emma Korsen 12 points; Ruby Hogan 10 points; Karrigan LaCross 10 assists.
Buckley: Shelby Cade 20 points; Hope Warren 6 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Frankfort Thursday.
TCSF JV 37
Kalkaska JV 32
TCSF (6-9): Cora Pomaranski 17 points; Sam Berta 7 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF JV hosts Grayling Thursday.
TCC frosh 48
Glen Lake JV 33
TCC frosh (17-0): Halli Warner 15 points; Sophie Simon 10 points.
UP NEXT: TCC frosh at TC West frosh, Feb. 21.
