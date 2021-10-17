TRAVERSE CITY — Like father, like son.
Traverse City St. Francis senior offensive lineman Hunter Alpers won homecoming king Saturday, 44 years after his father pulled off the same feat while wearing the same jersey number (62).
Also fitting that Alpers did it when the Gladiators wore their throwback uniforms featuring a royal blue, lighter than their normal navy blue jerseys.
Around the halftime hubbub of homecoming, St. Francis dominated Cheboygan en route to a 42-0 win to set up a battle of undefeated teams next Friday at Kingsley.
20 photos from today's @TCSFFootball vs. Cheboygan football game. #TCREhttps://t.co/oSstB0RZjH pic.twitter.com/wJjsKjitwV— James Cook (@JamesCook14) October 16, 2021
The Glads led 42-0 by halftime.
Burke Flowers led the TCSF offense with nine carries for 97 yards and a TD, also returning an interception for a touchdown.
Drew Hardy scored two touchdowns, one on a blocked punt return and another on a 49-yard pass from Charlie Peterson. Starting running back Gabe Olivier carried the ball just one time, scoring a 12-yard TD. John Hagelstein caught a 35-yard pass as Peterson attempted only three passes, completing two for 84 yards and a TD.
Wyatt Nausadis returned a punt for a touchdown.
St. Francis (8-0) travels next Friday to Kingsley (8-0).
FOOTBALL
East Jordan 22
Harbor Springs 14
East Jordan set up a chance at its first football league championship since tying for the 1986 Ski Valley Conference title, beating Harbor Springs 22-14 on a Zander Johnecheck 10-yard touchdown run Friday night in double overtime.
The victory gave the Devils a perfect 4-0 season in the Northern Michigan Football Conference’s Legacy Division heading into next Friday’s home game with Frankfort (6-2, 4-0 NMFC-Legacy) at Boswell Stadium.
The Red Devils split the 1986 SVC title with the Rams, as both produced 6-1 league records that season.
East Jordan (5-2, 4-0 NMFC-Legacy): Tom Reid 10-23 passing, 84 yards, 3 TDs; Johnecheck 25 carries, 111 yards, TD, 2 catches for 19 yards, 7.5 tackles, 2 TFL; Ethan Antaya 2 catches, 22 yards, 2 TDs, 8.5 tackles, 2 TFL; Dylan Wynkoop 4 carries for 27 yards, 2 catches for 12 yards; Carter Sherman 2 carries for 21 yards, INT; Hayden Peck 2 catches, 12 yards, TD, INT (in 2OT to seal win); Devon Olstrom 4.5 tackles, TFL; Ben Reid 4.5 tackles, TFL.
Onekama 20
Forest Area 16
Onekama (1-5): Alec Tabaczka 21 carries, 151 yards, TD, 6 tackles; Peyton Clouse 1-2 passing for 33 yards, 9 rush yards, 2 TDs; Cedric Kahne 1 catch, 33 yards, 2-2 PATs; Connor LeSarge 8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss; Connor Tanner 7 tackles; Dante Gray 7 tackles, TFL; Bryce Pringle 6 tackles; Adam Domres 6 tackles, 1.5 TFL, INT.
Forest Area (0-8): Jake McGee 41 carries, 184 yards, TD, 2 rushing 2-point conversions, 4-7 passing for 47 yards, TD, 10 tackles; Hunter Boggs 1 catch, 30 yards; Chris Mathia 1 catch, 5 yards, TD; Matthew Kovalcsik 9 tackles; Tyler Singer 6 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Portagers host Brethren, Friday; Forest Area hosts Central Lake, Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
TCSF wins twin LMC titles
Traverse City St. Francis won its seventh straight Lake Michigan Conference girls cross country championship, with the boys taking their second in a row in the finals at Charlevoix.
Boys team scores: 1. Traverse City St. Francis 62; 2. Elk Rapids 76; 3. Kalkaska 79; 4. Charlevoix 80; 5. Harbor Springs 93; 6. Grayling 147; 7. East Jordan 153; 8. Boyne City 239.
Area boys top-25 placers: 1. Tyler Guggemos 16:12.01 Kalkaska; 3. Sam Peterson 16:36.04 Charlevoix; 4. Charlie Ward 17:15.54 Elk Rapids; 5. Dominic Schwein 17:16.64 Charlevoix; 6. Drew Moore 17:26.79 Grayling; 7. Tucker Krumm 17:27.89 TCSF; 8. Josh Slocum 17:28.70 TCSF; 10. Hayden Moore 17:36.56 Kalkaska; 11. Gavin Guggemos 17:42.11 Kalkaska; 12. James Descamps 17:45.29 Charlevoix; 13. Josh Kerr 17:47.10 TCSF; 14. Max Ward 17:50.79 Elk Rapids; 15. Lewis Walter 17:56.37 TCSF; 16. Caleb Kerfoot 18:03.15 Elk Rapids; 18. Christian Kerfoot 18:16.41 Elk Rapids; 19. Luke Bobrowski 18:19.80 TCSF; 20. Jacob Heeringa 18:21.59 TCSF; 21. Tommy Skendzel 18:23.07 TCSF; 22. Cameron Ketchum 18:24.52 Grayling; 23. Robby Myler 18:25.46 TCSF; 24. Ziebarth Caleb 18:31.29 East Jordan; 25. Seth Brown 18:33.02 Elk Rapids.
Girls team scores: 1. Traverse City St. Francis 38; 2. Harbor Springs 59; 3. Elk Rapids 74; 4. East Jordan 100; 5. Charlevoix 118; 6. Boyne City 165; 7. Kalkaska 185; 8. Grayling 216.
Area girls top-25 placers: 1. Betsy Skendzel 19:50.27 TCSF; 2. Ava Maginity 19:56.87 Boyne City; 4. Hannah Janssen 20:44.20 Elk Rapids; 6. Katie Rohrer 20:51.98 Charlevoix; 7. Mary Masserant 21:03.33 TCSF; 9. Ava Pomaranski 21:38.43 TCSF; 10. Margot Hagerty 21:50.32 TCSF; 11. Maddie Gallagher 21:50.71 TCSF; 12. Taylor Sheridan 21:53.33 East Jordan; 13. Christine Whitaker 21:56.52 East Jordan; 14. Rylee Duffing 21:58.16 TCSF; 15. Maya Padisak 21:58.65 TCSF; 16. Sarah Zamaites 22:04.97 Elk Rapids; 17. Eva Pray 22:05.69 Elk Rapids; 18. Hunter Shellenbarger 22:10.41 Elk Rapids; 19. Jaida Schulte 22:12.81 Elk Rapids; 20. Rachel Descamps 22:36.49 Charlevoix; 23. Lillian Curtis 22:45.70 East Jordan; 24. Madison Bearden 22:55.92 East Jordan; 25. Brooklyn Whiteford 23:12.89 Kalkaska.
West girls 6th at Freeland Invite; Cadillac 7th, Benzie 8th
Girls team scores: 1. Ann Arbor Pioneer 30; 2. Northville 55; 3. Midland Dow 136; 4. Saginaw Heritage 138; 5. Freeland 145; 6. TC West 169; 7. Cadillac 186; 8. Benzie Central 232; 9. St. Clair 260; 10. Bloomfield Hills Marian 283; 11. Midland 291; 12. Mt. Pleasant 295; 13. Sanford-Meridian 316; 14. Clare 327; 15. Midland Bullock Creek 495; 16. Hemlock 498; 17. Montrose 524.
Top area girls placers: 1. Rachel Forsyth 18:30.70 Ann Arbor Pioneer; 5. Mylie Kelly 19:19.49 Benzie Central; 6. Ava King 19:21.69 TC West; 17. Kendall Schopieray 20:28.59 Cadillac; 20. Elise Johnson 20:47.27; Benzie Central; 28. Regan Hill 21:13.66 Cadillac; 30. Elliott Smith 21:22.99 TC West; 37. Lexi Hodges 21:49.50 TC West; 38. Marisa Mazza 21:50.75 Cadillac; 48. Ella Thomas 22:18.90 TC West; 50. Eleanor Cool 22:19.26 Cadillac; 51. Grace Moeggenborg 22:20.04 TC West; 56. Kaleigh Swiger 22:31.98 Cadillac; 60. Avery Jo Esper 22:41.37 TC West; 61. Avery Mickelson 22:43.42 Cadillac; 62. Ava Iverson 22:50.49 Benzie Central; 63. Marguerite Church 22:51.55 TC West; 64. Hayley VanWagoner 22:52.33 Benzie Central.
Boys team scores: 1. St. Clair 75; 2. Saginaw Heritage 78; 3. Midland 90; 4. Freeland 121; 5. Cadillac 151; 6. Midland Dow 161; 7. Benzie Central 173; 8. Clare 196; 9. Mt. Pleasant 198; 10. Sanford-Meridian 238; 11. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 306; 12. Montrose 326; 13. Midland Bullock Creek 359; 14. Hemlock 387.
Top area boys placers: 1. Hunter Jones 16:07.72 Benzie Central; 15. 10 Nolan Nixon 17:50.02 Cadillac; 23. Gabe Outman 18:24.53 Cadillac; 26. Michael Musgrave 18:33.57 Benzie Central; 29. Dade Allen 18:37.78 Benzie Central; 31. Matthew Stilson 18:40.50 Cadillac; 34. Jackson Hilt 18:56.70 Cadillac; 48. Bjorn Tracy 19:28.76 Cadillac; 52. Andrew Elmore 19:39.75 Cadillac; 55. Quinten Musgrave 19:45.72 Benzie Central; 59. JJ Mahan 19:55.26 Cadillac.
St. Mary, Leland win Hail Mary Invite titles
Girls team scores: 1. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 45; 2. Leland 49; 3. Grand Traverse Academy 60; 4. Glen Lake 66.
Girls top 10: 1. Aiden Harrand 19:03.90 Buckley; 2. Makenna Scott 19:15.00 Glen Lake; 3. Petra Foote 20:50.10 GT Academy; 4. Anna Mitchell 22:16.10 LLSM; 5. Mya Denoyer 22:43.60 Leland; 6. Bridgette Duncan 22:43.70 Leland; 7. Paige Steffke 23:20.30 Glen Lake 8. Zoe Korson 23:41.60 LLSM; 9. Katelynn Dix 23:43.90 GT Academy; 10. Ella Knudsen 23:50.40 Leland.
Boys team scores: 1. Leland 32; 2. Grand Traverse Academy 35; 3. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 62.
Boys top 10: 1. Chase Snell 17:41.00 GTA; 2. Jackson Kulawiak 17:58.79; Buckley; 3. Ben DuCheny 18:18.02 Buckley; 4. Oliver Mitchell 18:47.91 LLSM; 5. Ethan Larsen 18:54.48 GTA; 6. Agustin Creamer 19:17.44 Leland; 7. Braden Melville 19:22.07 Buckley; 8. Sawyer Couturier 19:26.61 Leland; 9. Jack Joyce 19:31.54 Leland; 10. Ethan Vann 19:35.62 Leland.