BIG RAPIDS — Traverse City St. Francis golf coach Craig Ardery was pleasantly surprised when he checked the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s scoring app at the end of the day.
St. Francis took third in the Division 4 regional at Ferris State’s Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids with a team score of 431, beating out fourth placed Harbor Springs by seven strokes to return to the state finals. Freshman Grace Slocum finished second place in the field with an 85, two strokes out of first.
Slocum came into regionals with a scoring average of 73.
Emily Jozwiak carded a 106, Mary Kate Carroll finished with a 114 and Magdalen Kleinrichert rounded out the Glads counters with a 126. Avery Frederick carded a 134 for the fifth spot.
St. Francis was paired with Montague and Remus Chippewa Hills, both of which qualified for state as a team.
“The course played a little longer than what the girls were used to,” Ardery said of the 5,300-yard tournament tees. “Katke is a course with a lot of trouble you can get into fairly soon.”
The Gladiators had a four-year run of sending a team to the finals from 2016 to 2019 before missing a bid at the 2020 finals by 20 strokes. That year the Galds finished in fourth behind Harbor Springs with a 430 at Grand Traverse Resort’s Wolverine.
East Jordan junior Sami Burks qualified as an individual with a 94 for eighth place. Joining her in East Lansing will be Manistee sophomore Kendal Waligorski, who tied for 12th with a 105 to qualify.
Waligorski beat Kent City’s Michelle Carr in a three-hole playoff for the final state bid.
The Division 4 finals are on the East course at Michigan State’s Forest Akers. They’re set for Oct. 15-16.
Golf regionals continue Wednesday with Petoskey at the Saginaw Valley Public Golf Course regional.
MORE GOLF
D4 regional at Katke GC
East Jordan counters: 8. Burks 94; 23. Mailey Hamilton 109; 31. LeAnn Schroeder 116; 41. Lila Kelly 126.
Charlevoix counters: 27. Kyle O’Leary 114; 38. Avery Kita 122; 48. Emma Meadows 129; 54. Sarah Pletcher 141.
Manistee counters: 12. Waligorski 105; 22. Sara Danison 108; 31. Olivia Vasquez 116; 39. Emalyn Nelson 123.
Kalkaska counters: 15. Maria Elena Vazquez 106; 48. Emily Cannon 129; 60. Lane Cool 161; 61. Allie Palacios 178.
Leland: 24. Jenna Gale 111; 36. Ella Metcalf 120.
Boyne City: 53. Savannah Hausler 138.
Grayling: 40. Jessica Campbell 124.
D3 regional at Cadillac CC
Qualifiers: 1. Forest Hills Eastern 368; 2. Whitehall 373; 3. Spring Lake 377.
Individual qualifiers: 3. Emma McKinley (Ludington) 86; 4. Nadia Zerlaut (Grant) 88; 5. Kiali Stout (Big Rapids) 90.
Cadillac counters (tied for 5th as team): 1. Avery Meyer 97; 2. Onalee Wallis 99; 3. Grace Drabik 103; 4. Carmen Dahlstrom 105.
VOLLEYBALL
TC St. Francis 3
Grayling 1
St. Francis def. Grayling 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24.
St. Francis: Alexis Ochab 6 kills, 6 aces; Gwyneth Bramer 7 kills; Campbell Domres 9 kills; Garnet Mullet 14 digs; Alica Revett 9 digs; Allee Shepherd 7 digs; Emily Erhardt 9 digs; Maggie Jarema 4 kills, 3 blocks; Landry Fouch 2 kills, 5 digs; Avery Nance 32 assists, 7 digs.
UP NEXT: St. Francis (9-12-3, 2-1 Lake Michigan) at TC Christian, Thursday.
Boyne City 3
East Jordan 0
Boyne City def. East Jordan 25-17, 25-20, 25-18.
Ava Tarsi recorded her 1,000th career assist in set three.
It was also the Ramblers side-out against cancer game. They raised $913 for the Northern Michigan Cancer Crusaders between a bake sale fundraiser, dash for cash and a portion of the concession sales.
Boyne City stats: Grace Dawson 7 kills; Morgan Deming 7 kills; Aubrey Burns 4 kills; Bella Cosier 11 digs; Maggie Seaver 7 digs; Tarsi, Cosier 100 percent serving.
“Ava only needed a few more assists to get to that 1,000 ... I feel like that made them hit the ball just a bit harder,” Boyne City coach Mallory Slate said.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Charlevoix, Thursday.
Leland 3
North Bay 1
Leland def. North Bay 25-20, 25-11, 25-27, 25-19.
Leland: Flora Mitchell 3 aces, dig; Fiona Moord 8 kills, assist; Kelsey Allen 8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Kenzy Sluiter 3 kills, 4 digs; Lexi Luce 22 assists, 14 digs; Maeve Sweeney 2 aces, 12 kills, 12 digs; Olive Ryder 4 aces, 3 assists, 16 digs; Olivia Boquette 16 digs, 3 aces; Skylar Wiesen 9 digs; Sutton Leiter 7 assists.
North Bay: Laila Vang 9 kills, 24 digs, 2 aces; Lillian Brown 8 kills, 24 digs, 2 aces; Marissa Kohler 1 kill, 16 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: Leland (6-15-5, 3-2 Northwest) hosts Frankfort, Tuesday; North Bay (5-17, 2-3 Northwest) at Kingsley, Tuesday.
Kingsley 3
Glen Lake 0
Kingsley def. Glen Lake 25-14, 25-22, 25-20.
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 11 kills; Maddie Bradford 10 kills; Skyler Bufalini 10/10 serving; Ella Sheffer 5/5 serving; Betti Beck 21 assists.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (7-12-1, 4-1 NWC) hosts Kalkaska, Thursday.
Elk Rapids 3
Charlevoix 2
Elk Rapids def. Charlevoix 25-19, 24-26, 18-25, 25-19, 16-14.
Elk Rapids: Bri Roberts 13 kills, 18 digs; Nevada Molby 10 kills, 3 blocks; Lili Hoberg 8 kills, 8 digs; Logan Reasoner 8 kills; Ryleigh Yocom 3 aces, 24 digs, 50 assists; Grace Michel 29 digs.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (11-11-3, 2-0 Lake Michigan) host Grayling, Thursday.
Manton 3
Pine River 0
Manton def. Pine River 25-9, 25-18, 25-20.
Manton: Adrianna Sackett 2 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs; Ashley Bredahl 2 aces, 1 kill, 14 assists, 7 digs; Kailey Fredette 7 digs; Lauren Wilder 2 aces, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs; Leah Helsel 5 aces, 8 kills, 9 digs; Megan Moffit 9 kills, 12 assists, 7 digs; Morgan Shepler 6 kills, 4 digs
UP NEXT: Manton (23-9, 5-5 Highland) at Mancelona tournament, Saturday.
SOCCER
Gaylord 1
Alpena 0
Gaylord: Michael Osborne-O’Rourke goal in the first minute; Charlie Holscher assist.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (8-8-1, 3-4-1 Big North) travel Thursday to TC West.
Petoskey 8
Cadillac 3
Cadillac: Amedeo Marine goal; Alex King goal; Elliot Lavigne goal.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (0-10-2) hosts Alpena, Thursday.
TENNIS
JV BNC Finals
Team scores: 1. Traverse City Central 22; 2. Petoskey 13; 3. Cadillac 11; 4. Traverse City West 2.
Traverse City Central flight winners: 1S — Cooper Ribel; 2S — Brody Ribel; 3S — Ben Brewer; 4S — Finn Lore-Fisher; 1D — Caden Kowal/Sam Galoci-Sandin; 3D — Riley White/Lander Coonrod; 4D — Oliver Schrock/Asher Petersen.
Petoskey won 2 Doubles.