BOYNE CITY — Jack Spencer recorded his 40th shutout Thursday against Boyne City, breaking the Elk Rapids school record with the Elks' 2-0 win over Boyne City.
The record was previously held by Bruce Veliquette, who had 39 shutouts.
Jared Barcenas and Nolan Carroll scored goals. Spencer Ball had an assist.
Spencer made two saves for the shutout, which puts Elk Rapids all alone in first place atop the Lake Michigan Conference.
Nic Santina made nine saves for Boyne City (6-5-2, 3-1 LMC).
Elk Rapids (7-3-3, 4-0 LMC) plays at Kalkaska Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian 3
TC St. Francis 1
Emma Mirabelli paced the Traverse City Christian volleyball team to a win over Traverse City St. Francis Thursday night.
The Sabres won in four sets (17-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22), winning the last three after the Gladiators won the first.
Mirabelli had 44 kills with an ace. She also recorded 10 digs and two blocks, serving 12 of 14. Ava Wendel served 17 of 17 with five kills, a block and nine digs. Julianna Brower served 13 of 14 with three aces, two kills, seven digs and 39 assists.
St. Francis was led by Maggie Jarema with nine kills and three blocks. Garnet Mullet added six kills with nine digs. Alexis Ochab pitched in four kills, Gwyn Bramer seven and Campbell Domres nine. Avery Nance led in assists with 38. Nance added eight digs, Emily Erhardt nine, Landry Fouch eight and Alica Revett five.
TC Christian, fresh off a runner-up finish at the Traverse City Central tournament, moves to 15-2-1 and play next in a tournament at Whitmore Lake. St. Francis (7-10-2) visits Kalkaska on Tuesday.
Joburg-Lewiston 3
Mancelona 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
Mancelona: Alexa Belongia 6 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces; Maddie Angell 5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Amelia Spires 4 kills, 3 blocks; Veronica Albright 15 digs, 2 kills; Francesca Meeder 4 kills, 8 digs.
UP NEXT: Mancelona High School (1-12-2, 0-3 Ski Valley) hosts Gaylord St. Mary Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 3
Glen Lake 0
Elk Rapids def. Glen Lake 25-8, 25-20, 25-13.
Elk Rapids: Nevada Molby 6 kills; Bri Roberts 6 kills, 2 aces; Logan Reasoner 4 kills; Alena Lapointe 2 aces, 9 digs; Ryleigh Yocom 4 aces, 10 digs, 32 assists; team served 97.3 percent.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (6-8-3) at East Jordan Tuesday.
Sault Ste. Marie 3
Boyne City 0
Boyne City: Aubrey Burns 9 kills, 4 digs, 4-4 serve receptions; Grace Dawson with 5 kills, 100 percent serving, 8 digs; Bella Cosier 22 serve receptions, 100 percent serving, 16 digs; Ava Tarsi 19 assists.
Buckley 3
Lake Leelanau SM 2
Buckley def. St. Mary in five sets 24-26; 25-23; 25-23; 13-25; 15-10.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 18 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks; Cathryn Mikowski 5 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Kyla Barnowski 4 kills, 4 aces, 12 assists.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary (2-4) at Elk Rapids, Thursday.
TENNIS
TC West 6
Alpena 2
TC West flight winners: 2S — Seth Munro; 3S — Alex Alvarado; 4S — Cole Doucette; 1D — Max Kazmeirski/Steven Biteman; 3D — Zak Kazmierski/Christian Henry won in a tiebreaker; 4D — Tyler Chan/Andrew Zywicki.
TC Central 8
Cadillac 0
Traverse City Central flight winners: 1S — Tanner Cooley 7-5, 6-1; 2S — Evan O’Connor 6-1, 6-4; 3S — Luke Appleford 7-5, 6-3; 4S — Cody Wall 6-2, 6-0; 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O’Connor 6-0, 6-3; 2D — Nik Fagerman/Will Galsterer 6-1, 6-0; 3D — Parker Welch/Alden King 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1; 4D — Mitch Stern/Parker Petersen 6-0, 6-1;
UP NEXT: TC Central (2-0 in BNC) plays Midland Dow, Portage Central and Grosse Pointe North in a quad Saturday.
Elk Rapids 4
Harbor Springs 4
Elk Rapids: 1S — Christian Bush (4-6, 7-5, 10-7); 1D — Matthew Brown/Jack Taylor (7-6, 6-3); 2D — Gabby Krakow/Monika Gregorski (6-3, 6-0); 3D — Mary Gregorski/Ethen Huhn (6-0, 6-3).
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids hosts Harbor Springs Tuesday.
GOLF
TCC 3rd, TCW 5th at Lady Wildcat Invite
Thursday at Old Channel Golf Course in Montague.
Team scores: 1. Grand Rapids South Christian 347; 2. Montague 347; 3. Traverse City Central 358; 4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central 359; 5. Traverse City West 368.
Traverse City Central counters: T-4. Sydney Rademacher 85; T-9. Grace Maitland 87; T-16. Evie Nowicki 92; 27. Kennedy Clark 95; T-28. Addie Balentine 96; 43. McKenzie McManus 100.
Traverse City West counters: 8. Ainslee Hewitt 86; T-18. Hattie Holmes 92; T-18. Maya Wilson 92; T-34. Ava Krueger 98.
Manistee leader: T-34. Sara Danison 98.
UP NEXT: Big North invite Tuesday at Cadillac.
Lady Wildcat B Invitational
Team scores: 1. Grand Rapids South Christian 401; 2. Montague 412; 3. Coopersville 441; 4. Traverse City West 458; 5. Traverse City Central 476.
Traverse City Central B counters: T-13. Rachel Pascoe 111, personal best; T-17. Elizabeth Robens 116; T-21. Sarah Ream 117; 26. Paige LaMott 132; 29. Lauren Dusseau 159; 30. Meredith Nissley 164.
Traverse City West B counters: 3. Charlie Erickson 98; 11. Sadie VanLandschoot 109; T-17. Ash Gagnon 116; 27. Hannah Brown 135; 28. Olivia Wilk 135.
Central wins Nightmare Invitational
Wednesday at Nightmare Golf Course in West Branch
Team scores: 1. Traverse City Central 348, season best; 2. Petoskey 400; 3. Cadillac 405; 4. Cheboygan 414; 5. Alpena 424.
Traverse City Central: T-1. McKenzie McManus 85; T-1. Sydney Rademacher 85; 3. Addison Balentine 88; T-4. Grace Maitland 90; 7. Evie Nowicki 93.
FOOTBALL
St. Francis JV 40
Glen Lake JV 6
Traverse City St. Francis JV: Harrison Shepherd 4 TDs, 36 yds, 14 yds, 64 yds, 60 yds; Matthew Kane fumble recovery in end zone for TD; Tommy Richardson 31 yd TD; Ben Stallman INT, 7 tackles; Charlie Olivier INT, 7 tackles; Eli Biggar 5 tackles, 2 sacks.
UP NEXT: Traverse City St. Francis JV (2-2, 1-2 Lake Michigan) at Boyne City Thursday.
TC Central JV 22
TC West JV 8
TC Central JV moves to 3-1.
TC Central frosh 19
TC West frosh 18
TC Central frosh improve to 4-0.