BOYNE CITY — Traverse City Christian’s sharp postseason run came to a close.
Elk Rapids beat TC Christian 1-0 to emerge from its district at Boyne Mountain Soccer Complex and advance to regionals in Clare.
Preston Ball scored the games only goal with six minutes to go in the game assisted by Mahaney Vandekerkhof, and the Sabres certainly kept things close.
“He was dangerous all night,” Elk Rapids head coach Nate Plum said. “You could just feel it was coming for him.”
The official tally for Jack Spencer’s saves was three, and one in the second half that even TC Christian coach Roy Montney said came with capital letters.
“One second earlier or late it would have gone in, no question about it,” Roy Montney said. “(Spencer) saved the game with that save.”
Senior Kobe Kolarevic had five saves for the Sabres.
Elk Rapids (17-2-4) will face the winner of Ogemaw Heights (16-1-2) and Clare (5-10-2) in the first round of regionals Wednesday at Clare. Clare beat Gladwin 3-2 Wednesday night.
Montney commended the seniors — specifically Marcus Rysztak, Freddy Kopplow and Luke Montney — for driving the team all season.
He thinks his underclassmen will lead the Sabres back next year.
“We had three freshman that played a great deal,” Montney said. “We lose a lot in terms of our seniors, but depth wise we’ll be here playing again.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Division 3 Pre-Regional at Mancelona
Top 4 teams and top 7 individuals not an a qualifying team head to Oct. 31 regional at East Jordan.
Boys team scores: 1. Harbor Springs 41; 2. Charlevoix 46; 3. Elk Rapids 78; 4. Mancelona 101; 5. East Jordan 114; 6. Boyne City 133.
Charlevoix boys results: 3. Sam Peterson 17:14; 5. Evan Beene 17:22; 9. Dominic Schwein 17:56; 13. James Descamps 18:10; 15. John Sauer; 27. Trenton Speer 19:03; 34. Jack Gaffney 19:59.
Elk Rapids boys results: 7. Lachlan Beebe 17:51; 12. Brad Fitzpatrick 18:08; 18. Charlie Ward 18:21; 20. Christian Kerfoot 18:23; 21. Seth Brown 18:26; 22. Skylar Davenport 18:35; 23. Caleb Kerfoot 18:42.
Mancelona boys results: 1. Tyler McClure 16:38; 10. Greg Parsons 17:57; 28. Jaymes Wildfong 19:11; 32. James Lakie 19:43; 36. Karson Swiszowski 20:26; 39. Hans Lobes.
East Jordan boys results: 11. Caleb Ziebarth 17:58; 17. Phillip Nemecek 18:16; 24. Granger Kitson 18:53; 29. Guy Chamberlain 19:28; 33. Mason Malpass 19:50; 35. Isaac Black 20:17.
Boyne City boys results: 8. Gavin Carson 17:52; 19. Will Maginity 18:22; 31. Jeffrey Kerr 19:41; 37. Liam Dart 20:42; 38. Corbin Smith 21:24; 40. Colin Boyer 22:14; 41. Paxton Giem 22:16.
Girls team scores: 1. Harbor Springs 29; 2. Charlevoix 55; 3. Boyne City 59; 4. East Jordan 93; 5. Mancelona 125.
Charlevoix girls results: 3. Megan Bush 19:57; 5. Rachel Descamps 21:24; 13. Laina Sladics 22:13; 17. Katie Rohrer 22:30; 22. Lauren Shepard 23:27; 24. Leah rorrer 23:42; 30. Rachel Pott 24:34.
Boyne City girls results: 2. Ava Maginity 19:39; 9. Reagan Woodall 21:57; 11. Taylor Noble 22:11; 18. Rachel Chausen 22:52; 25. Lydia Frasz 23:54; 29. Madelyn Sobleski 24:20; 33. Emilee Fisher 25:34.
East Jordan girls results: 10. Eliah Heise 22:07; 15. Christina Kooistra 22:18; 23. Taylor Sheridan 23:40; 27. Christine Whitaker 24:16; 28. Mycah Heise 24: 17; 31. Emily Zmikly 25:01; 34. Jennaka Moses 26:06.
Mancelona girls results: 14. Emily Anger 22:15; 20. Makayla Orman 23:03; 32. Sophia Sy 25:12; 35. Kenzy Davis 27:16; 36. Kallie Crouch 28:46.
VOLLEYBALL
Cadillac JV 2
TC West JV 1
Cadillac def. TC West 20-25, 18-25, 25-23.
TCW: Bethany Schutte 8 kills; Claire Miner 4 kills, 1 block, 8 aces, 7 digs; Jenna Flick 6 digs, 4 aces; Kaylee Schaub 2 digs, 13 assists, 2 kills, 1 block.
