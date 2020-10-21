Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.