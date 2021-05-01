TRAVERSE CITY — Nine runs in first three innings were just enough for Traverse City St. Francis.
The Gladiators held off a five-run, seventh-inning rally by Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern to pick up a 9-7 nonconference win Friday at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Charlie Peterson earned the win, throwing four innings and allowing three hits and a run. He struck out seven of the 14 batters he faced.
At the plate, Peterson went 2-3 with three runs batted in and a walk. Corbin Domres added a hit and two sacrifice flies for three RBIs as well. Aidan Schmuckal chipped in two hits with a walk, two runs and an RBI.
Jack Hitchens took the mound in relief for two innings and allowed two hits and an earned run. Cody Richards pitched the final frame and picked up a save.
The Glads (9-3) host Reed City Saturday, while the Huskies play at Traverse City West Saturday.
A big thanks to Traverse City St. Francis (@GTACS) and Forest Hills Public Schools for coming out for a great high school baseball game here at Turtle Creek Stadium this afternoon!If your school is interested in playing at Turtle Creek Stadium, give us a call! (231) 943-0100! pic.twitter.com/CYMVhGgni4— 💍Traverse City Pit Spitters💍 (@TCPitSpitters) April 30, 2021
SOFTBALL
TC West 12 18
Petoskey 2 5
Game 1: Traverse City West — Brittany Steimel WP, 5 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 12 K, 2 BB; Lydia Heymes 4-4, 2 HR, 4 R, 4 RBI; Ava Tiesworth 3-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB, 2 2B; Kaci Sowers 1-4, 2 R, 2B; Janie Suliecki 3-4, 2 RBI; Peyton Metz 2-3, 2 RBI; Petoskey — Laira Novenske 1-2, 2 RBI, 2B.
Game 2: Traverse City West — Steimel WP, 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 8 K, 2 BB; Bell Gulliver 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Steimel 2-2, 3 R, grand slam, 4 RBI; Heymes 2-4, 3 R, HR, RBI, SB; Suliecki 2-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB; Tiesworth 2-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB. Petoskey — Kenzie Bromley 2-2, 3 R, RBI, 3B, BB; Mallory Haley 2-3, 2 RBI; Brooke Bixby 1-3, 2 RBI, 2B.
UP NEXT: TC West (10-3-1) at Hudsonville, Saturday.
Beal City 7 14
Manton 3 4
Game 1: Manton — Shelby Bundy LP, 7 IP, 4 K; Angie Taylor 1-3, 1 R, RBI, 2B, 2 SB; Sam Powers 1-3, R; Hannah Larson 1-2, RBI, 2 SB.
Game 2: Manton — Taylor 3-3, 1 R, RBI; Powers 1-3, 1 R; Autumn Sackett 1-2, 1 R; Madison Schnitker 0-1, 1 R.
UP NEXT: Manton (4-8) hosts Roscommon, Tuesday.
Central Lake 4 14
Pellston 2 2
Game 1: Central Lake — Alexis Cain WP, 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Angel Shaw 3-3, RBI; Cain 2-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 SB.
Game 2: Central Lake — Emma Wollard WP, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Cain 2-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, SB, 1 BB; Angel Shaw 1-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, BB; Wollard 1-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI; Katelyn Wolgamot 1-3, 1 R, SB; Sydney Fernandez 2-3, 3 R, RBI, BB.
UP NEXT: Central Lake (8-4) at Johannesburg-Lewiston, Monday.
BASEBALL
TC West 8 4
Petoskey 3 5
Game 1: Traverse City West — Wyatt Danilowicz WP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 13 K, 2 BB; Charlie Jeffrey 3-5, 1 R; Aidan Rapin 1-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Danilowicz 1-2, 2B; Collin Flansburg 1-4, 1 R.
Game 2: Traverse City West — Sam Reynolds LP, 6 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Danilowicz 3-3, 1 R, 2B; Reynolds 2-4, RBI, 2 2B; Ian Robertson 1-3, 1 R, 2B, BB.
UP NEXT: TC West (8-4) hosts Forest Hills Northern, Saturday.
Beal City 16 16
Manton 0 1
Game 1: Manton — Colton Bigelow LP, 4 IP, 1 K; Ben Paddock 1-2, SB; Waylon Pukiss 1-2.
Game 2: Manton — Bigelow 1-1, 1 R; Waylon Purkiss 0-1, RBI.
UP NEXT: Manton (0-12) hosts Roscommon, Tuesday.
SOCCER
Elk Rapids 5
Leland 1
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 3 goals, assist; Kendall Standfest 2 goals, 1 assist; Logan Reasoner assist; Jorja Jenema 5 saves.
Leland: Sutton Leiter goal.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (8-1, 5-1) hosts Boyne City, Monday.
Glen Lake 1
TC St. Francis 1
Glen Lake: Jessica Robbins Goal; Ruby Hogan assist; Becca Nowicki 5 saves. Lakers took 25 shots.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (5-1-1) at Suttons Bay Monday. TC St. Francis (1-7-1) hosts Harbor Springs, Monday.
Kingsley 2
Buckley 1
Kingsley: Avrie Martell goal, assist; Camille Achenbach goal; Claire Dutton assist; Lauren Davis 8 saves; Hannah Crawford 4 saves.
Buckley: Taylor Yuresko goal.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (1-8, 1-3) hosts Buckley, Monday.
Charlevoix 7
North Bay 0
Charlevoix: Camryn Turkelson goal; Ava Boss goal; Karlee Eaton goal; Anna Kate Smith goal; Mikayla Sharrow 2 goals; Kelsey Wiatrolik goal.
North Bay: Keeley TwoCrow 21 saves.
UP NEXT: North Bay (4-5) vs. Glen Lake at Northport, Monday.
Boyne City 6
Marquette 0
No stats reported
UP NEXT: Boyne City (6-1) at Cheboygan Saturday.
Big Rapids 7
Manistee 0
No stats reported
UP NEXT: Manistee (2-4) at Ludington Monday.
GOLF
Terry Thompson Invitational
Friday at Missaukee Golf Club (par 71)
Team scores: 1. Frankfort 392; 2. McBain 403; 3. McBain NMC 431.
Frankfort: Daniel Newbold 88.
McBain: Tucker VanderVelde 92.
McBain NMC: Andrew Eisenga 100; Cam Baas 100; Ben Gaffke 112; Tristin Hill 115.
Lake City: Rowland Ball 107; Sam Baron 114.
Finals Preview at The Fortress
The Fortress in Frankenmuth (par 72)
Team scores: 1. Lapeer 341; 2. Saginaw Swan Valley 343; 3. Charlevoix 346.
Charlevoix: T-1. Jake Beaudoin 80; 13. Jack Gaffney 87; 17. Hudson Vollmer 89; 20. Sam Pletcher 90; 44. Henry Herzog 102.
TRACK & FIELD
Blue Devil Classic at Gaylord HS
Boys team scores: 1. Traverse City St. Francis 171.5; 2. Mancelona 76.5; 3. Harbor Springs 68.5; 4. Charlevoix 68; 5. Grayling 55; 5. Sault Ste. Marie 55; 7. Boyne City 42.5; 8. Kalkaska 42; 9. Gaylord 29; T-10. Standish-Sterling 27.5; T-10. Remus Chippewa Hills 27.5.
Local boys results: 100m — 1. Jayden Alfred, 11.59 (Mancelona); 200m — 1. Brenden Endres, 24.24 (TCSF); 400m — 1. Zealand Tarrant, 53.66 (TCSF); 800m — 2. Thomas Richards, 2:10.75 (TCSF); 1600m — 1. Sam Peterson, 4:39.32 (Charlevoix); 3200m — 1. Peterson, 10:20.59 (Charlevoix); 110 hurdles — 1. Zennor Tarrant, 17.47 (TCSF); 300m hurdles — 2. Anthony Harrington, 47.15 (Grayling); 400m relay — 1. TC St. Francis (Briton Coaster, Joey Andrews, Burke Flowers, Endres), 47.28 (TCSF); 800m relay — 1. TC St. Francis (Judge Morgan, Andrews, Flowers, Endres), 1:39.53; 1600m relay — 1. TC St. Francis (Bryson Ellalasingham, Richards, Judge Morgan, Zealand Tarrant), 3:43.45; 3200m relay — 1. TC St. Francis (Richards, Tucker Krumm, Josh Kerr, Zealand Tarrant), 8:52.45; Shot put — 1. Sparty Skillern , 40'10" (Grayling); Discus — 1. Brayton Ager, 119'4" (Boyne City); High jump — 1. Alfred, 6'3" (Mancelona); Pole vault — 1. Endres, 11'6" (TCSF); Long jump — 1. Alfred, 20'9.25" (Mancelona).
Girls team scores: 1. Sault Ste. Marie 174.2; 2. Remus Chippewa Hills 140.5; 3. Traverse City St. Francis 93.7; 4. Boyne City 55.7; 5. Standish-Sterling 46.7; 6. Harbor Springs 44; 7. Mancelona 39; 8. Gaylord 27; 9. Grayling 12; 9. Kalkaska 12; 11. Charlevoix 6.
Local girls results: 100m — 2. Sophia Washington, 13.73 (TCSF); 200m — 2. Ava Maginity, 28.91 (Boyne City); 400m — 4. Maginity, 1:05.49 (Boyne City); 800m — 2. Sophia Rhein, 2:41.04 (TCSF); 1600m — 2. Maginity, 5:48.50 (Boyne City); 3200m — 1. Rhein, 12.17.41 (TCSF); 100 hurdles — 1. Sophia Sy, 18.51 (Mancelona); 300m hurdles — 2. Sydney Veryser, 56.47 (Boyne City); 400m relay — 2. TC St. Francis (Katie Donahue, Penelope Kleinrichert, Gwyneth Passinault, Sophia Ellalasingham), 57.3; 800m relay — 3. TC St. Francis (Donahue, Megan Arnt, Passinault, Ellalasingham), 2:00.45; 1600m relay — 4. Mancelona (Julia Kirby, Sy, Alyssa Kiel, Emily Anger), 5:02.12; 3200m relay — 3. TC St. Francis (Rhein, Rylee Duffing, Margo Hagerty, Helen Myler), 11:34.41; Shot put — 6. Rylan Finstrom, 29'5" (Grayling); Discus — 8. Finstrom, 64'9" (Grayling); High jump — 2. Grace Dawson, 4'7" (Boyne City); Pole vault — T-2. Magdalen Kleinrichert, 6'6" (TCSF); Long jump — 1. Madison Matthews, 14'10.5" (Boyne City).
Mustang HS Invitational at Montabella
Boys team scores: 1. White Cloud 216; 2. Manistee Catholic 114; 3. Mesick 82.5; 4. Montabella 73; 5. Pentwater 69; 6. Lakeview 52.5; 7. Merrill 20; 8. Big Rapids Crossroads 3.
Local boys results: 100m — 1. Mateo Barnett, 11.28 (Manistee CC); 200m — 1. Barnett, 23.09 (Manistee CC); 400m — 1 Barnett , 54.97 (Manistee CC); 800m — 3. Frankie Simerson, 2:22.57 (Mesick); 1600m — 2. Grant Fleis, 5:08.50 (Mesick); 110 hurdles — 1. Keyan Henry, 20.8 (Mesick); 300m hurdles — 4. Henry , 52.78 (Mesick); 400m relay — 4. Mesick (Joey Hornback, Houston Hillier, Tommy Quade, Kane Nyman), 49.85; 1600m relay — 4. Mesick (Garret Harris, Fleis, Henry, Simerson), 4:03.77; Shot put — 4. Eddie Dutkavich, 39'2.25" (Manistee CC); Discus — 6. Justin Stickney, 95'2" (Manistee CC); High jump — 2. Harris, 5'4" (Mesick); Pole vault — 2. Lee Pizana, 10'0" (Manistee CC); Long jump — 2. Harris, 18'6.75" (Mesick).
Girls team scores: 1. White Cloud 174; 2. Mesick 131; 3. Montabella 113; 4. Lakeview 65; 5. Merrill 42; 6. Manistee Catholic 33; 7. Big Rapids Crossroads 29; 8. Pentwater 27.
Local girls results: 100m — 3. Kelsey Quiggin, 14.1 (Mesick); 200m — 3. Quiggin, 30.18 (Mesick); 400m — 1. Rebecca McCree, 1:10.87 (Mesick); 800m — 3. Leah Stickney, 3:10.19 (Manistee CC); 1600m — 7. Jillian Hillier, 7:47.03 (Manistee CC); 3200m — 5. Kayla Harris, 18:13.94 (Mesick); 110 hurdles — 4. McCree, 20.65 (Mesick); 300m hurdles — 3. Lexy Abraham, 59.12 (Mesick); 400m relay — 2. Mesick (Trinity Harris, Kayla Greene, Kayla McCoy, Quiggin), 59.27; 1600m relay — 1. Mesick (Shannyn Spencer, Jessica Hayes, Hillier, Abraham), 5:02.02; Shot put — 3. McCree, 28'11.7" (Mesick); Discus — 7. Marissa Williamson, 64'5" (Mesick); High jump — 3. Abraham, 4'4" (Mesick); Pole vault — 4. Spencer, 5'0" (Mesick); Long jump — 2. Harris, 14'10" (Mesick).