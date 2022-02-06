TRENTON — Traverse City went 2-0 in the Michigan Interscholastic Hockey League showcase at Trenton's Kennedy Recreation Center, Saturday.
The Bay Reps (No. 9 in Division 1) claimed their second win of the showcase topping Forest Hills Eastern 3-1 in the morning session with Grant Lucas, Zander Griffore and Riley Pierce each scoring goals. Traverse City Central then beat University of Detroit Jesuit 6-3 in the afternoon with 10 different point scorers.
Hunter Folgmann scored two goals with two assists. Shea Harmeson netted two goals. Drew Zrimec and Chase Adams both netted a goal. Koen Burkholder, Gavin Graczyk, Laiken Batcha, Scott Barnhart, Tyler Cooper and Luke Vander Roest all had an assist.
Grant Neuhardt made 23 saves.
The MIHL Showcase is the largest of its kind in Michigan, with only the Rick Deneweth North-vs.-South showcase in Traverse City trailing it in the number of participants.
The Trojans (13-6-1, 4-2-1 Big North) take a trip to Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills, Wednesday.
The Reps (11-9-1) take on TC Central, Friday at Centre Ice.
GIRLS HOOPS
Manistee CC 40
Bear Lake 24
Manistee Catholic Central: Grace Kidd 11 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds; Kaylyn Johnson 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Emily Miller 6 points, assist, 4 rebounds; Ashley VanAelst 5 points, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: Manistee Catholic Central (7-2, 6-1 West Michigan-D) hosts Marion on Tuesday.
WRESTLING
Glads win LMC
Traverse City St. Francis won the Lake Michigan Conference championship after a runner-up finish at the league's individual tournament, Friday. The conference is determined by a combination of dual meets and a team's finish at the end-of-season tournament. The Glads went 4-0 on the year in dual meets.
Team scores: 1. Charlevoix 68; 2. Traverse City St. Francis 58; 3. Grayling 54; 4. Kalkaska 44; 5. Boyne City 23.
Conference Champions: 112 — Tyler Sheeran (St. Francis); 119 — Zac Taylor (St. Francis); 125 — Tim Bowman (Boyne City); 130 — Sam Fry (Charlevoix); 135 — Josiah Schaub (St. Francis); 140 — Justin Harlan (Kingsley); 145 — Ellery Smith (Charlevoix); 152 — Nick Picardt (St. Francis); 160 — Brandon Tuck (Grayling); 171 — Gavin Wilmoth (St. Francis); 189 — Landon Swanson (Charlevoix); 215 — Ben Matter (Charlevoix); 285 — Logan Malonen (Grayling).
Stags take Mid-Highland title
LEROY — The Kingsley Stags claimed their conference title with nine individual winners at Pine River High School, Saturday. Benzie Central finished runner-ups.
Placers from Kingsley: 112 — 1. Evan Trafford; 125 — 1. Jon Pearson; 130 — 1. Isaac Grahn; 135 — 1. Justin Grahn; 140 — 4. Cameron Fryer; 145 — 1. Phil Brown; 152 — 1. Aidan Shier; 160 — 1. Kyan Fessenden; 171 — 2. Kaden Patterson; 189 — 1. Samuel Goethals; 215 — 1. Alex Smith; 285 — 2. Raymond VanDyke.
Placers from Benzie Central: 103 — 1. Benjamin Deridder; 119 — 2. Conner Wenkel, 4. Cambrie Lawrence; 125 — 4. Nathan Higgins; 135 — 3. Jacob Gillison; 140 — 2. Landon Pangborn, 3. Owen Cruden; 145 — 2. Dalton Geetings; 152 — 3. Cael Katt; 160 — 3. Tyler Brouillet; 189 — 4. Liam Jones; 215 — 4. Parker Rinehart.
Pellston Invite
Kingsley placers: 171 — 2. Garrett Martz; 171 — 1. Caleb Bott; 215 — 3. Lukas Bogart; 285 — 2. Zach Taylor.
Midland Girls Invite
Kingsley placers: 145 — 3. Alina Wood; 190 — 3. Cylie Wooley.