TRAVERSE CITY — The Bay Reps beat Rockford for the second time in five days, taking a 4-1 decision Thursday that wasn’t as easy as the score makes it look.
“We were not ready to play,” Reps second-year coach Mike Matteucci said. “It was probably our worst first half half of a game this year.”
Rockford outshot the Reps 14-4 in the first period in Thursday’s hockey game at Centre Ice Arena.
The Rams led 1-0 Kyle Switzer’s goal with 1:28 left in the opening period.
Judd Lawson shut out Rockford the rest of the way, ending with 29 saves. Rockford’s Brooke Thompson stopped 16 shots.
Senior Garrison Waugh put the Reps (9-3-1) on the board midway through the second, and freshman Tyeson Griffore scored his first varsity goal to give them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Kaleb Miller and Quentin Derwin padded the score with third-period goals.
“Tyeson, he played hard when he got in there,” Matteucci said. “We had some of the younger guys step up.”
Matteucci cited Lawson and junior Cam Altonen as two of the game’s other standouts.
“If it wasn’t for Judd, it could have been three or four to nothing in the first,” Matteucci said. “Cam has just need so steady for us this season. He may not be flashing on the score sheet, but he’s been quietly getting it done out there.”
Assists for the night went to Gabe Classens, Aaron Ackerson (two) and Altonen.
The Reps — who beat Rockford 3-0 Saturday at the Scott Miller Memorial Tournament — play Macomb Dakota and Davison in the Jan. 9-11 Rick Deneweth North-South Showcase at Centre Ice.
WRESTLING
Bay City Western 40
TC West 27
TC West winnrers: Isaac Hyatt (119 pounds); Jon Palmer (125), Ian Kushell (135); Kaleb Annis (145); Gabe Flowers (160).
UP NEXT: The Titans go to Grand Haven for Saturday’s Adam Provencal Invitational.
