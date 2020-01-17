ELK RAPIDS — It’s been a long seven years for the Rayders but the Charlevoix boys basketball team finally took down Elk Rapids on their home floor on Friday.
Charlevoix defeated Elk Rapids 59-44, snapping a streak that saw the Rayders lose every time they have played in Elk Rapids since Feb. 8, 2013.
The Rayders (5-2, 2-1 Lake Michigan) had three players score in double digits with Evan Solomon netting 15, Jacob Mueller with 14 and Caleb Stuck with 11. Luke Stuck added nine points and nine rebounds for Charlevoix.
The Elks (2-3, 2-1 LMC) have lost two in a row after starting 2-1. Preston Ball led all scorers with 22 points and added six steals. Kadin Patterson, Gordie LaFontaine and Joshua Lavely each scored five points for the Elks.
Both teams will travel for their next game on Tuesday with Elk Rapids heading to Boyne City and Charlevoix traveling to East Jordan.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Manton 62
Lake City 46
Manton (6-1, 5-0 Highland): Jacob Hahn 20 points, 5 rebounds; Lucas McKernan 13 points, 6 rebounds; Caleb Moore 13 points, 5 rebounds; Isaac Raden 7 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manton hosts Houghton Lake, Wednesday.
Alba 51
Cadillac Heritage 22
Alba: Dylan Acevedo 15 points; Chris Grody 13 points.
TC St. Francis 59
Grayling 45
TCSF (5-2, 3-0 LMC): Aidan Bramer 18 points, 14 rebounds; Wyatt Nausadis 11 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; Pat Mackey 8 points, 5 rebounds.
Grayling: Dylan Cragg 22 points; Garrett Reilly 11 points.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis hosts Harbor Springs, Tuesday.
Cadillac 47
Alpena 27
Cadillac (7-0, 4-0 BNC): Cole Janema 13 points, 11 rebounds; Logan Wilde 10 points, 6 rebounds; Tipp Baker 12 points, 6 assists, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts Essexville-Garber, Tuesday.
TC Central frosh 50
TC West frosh 25
TCC frosh: Miles Smith 16 points; Brayden Halliday 11 points.
TCSF frosh 55
Grayling frosh 20
TCSF frosh (5-1): Joseph Meyer 19 points; Ethan Morgan 6 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF hosts Harbor Springs, Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 61
Grayling 35
TCSF (6-2, 3-0 LMC): Kam Schaub 20 points, 10 rebounds; Colleen Hegewald 11 points, 7 rebounds; Gwyn Bramer 9 points; Cara Franke 8 points; Lauren Tocco 8 points.
Grayling: Emma Mates 10 points; Jasmine Deaton 9 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF at Harbor Springs, Tuesday.
Frankfort 60
Onekama 49
Frankfort head coach Tim Reznich notches 300th career win
Onekama (5-3, 2-3 NWC): Colleen McCarthy 20 points, 11 rebounds; Ella Acton 15 points.
Frankfort (5-3, 3-1 NWC): Maddi Odette 12 points; Reagan Thorr 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Abby Hodge 12 points, 9 rebounds. UP NEXT: Onekama hosts GT Academy, Wednesday; Frankfort’s game vs. Chandler Park at 1 p.m. Saturday has been cancelled due to weather.
Bellaire 61
Pellston 14
Bellaire (9-0, SVC 6-0): Jacey Somers 14 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks; Libby Derrer 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Noelle Mann 7 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals. UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Gaylord St. Mary, Wednesday.
Manistee 38
Orchard View 22
Manistee: Sara Thompson 12 points; Lyndsey Kelley 10 points; Calli Ronning 4 points.
Kalkaska 48
Harbor Springs 24
Kalkaska: Margaret Stosio 15 points, 11 steals; Jordyn Disbrow 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Tiarra Shocko 8 rebounds, 3 blocks; Violet Porter 9 points, 4 rebounds; Maddie Wilkinson 4 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska hosts Grayling, Tuesday.
Glen Lake 49
Leland 27
Glen Lake (6-2, 4-0 NWC): Grace Fosmore 19 points, 4 assists; Grace Bradford 9 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals; Hailey Helling 9 points; Karrigan LaCross 8 points, 4 steals.
Leland (6-3, 2-3 NWC): Olivia Lowe 15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 steals; Kenzy Sluiter 7 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Kingsley, Tuesday; Leland at Mesick, Tuesday.
Kingsley 53
Benzie Central 37
Kingsley (6-2, 5-0 NWC): Aleah Reno 11 points; Coral Bott 10 points; Maddie Bies 9 points.
Benzie Central (4-6): Andrea Taghon 15 points, 6 rebounds; Ellen Bretzke 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Jenna Cole 7 points, 6 rebounds; Kylee Streeter 4 points, 2 steals; Carly Wade 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Kingsley vs. Freeland at Northwood University; BC at Cadillac, Monday.
Mesick 26
Pentwater 23
Mesick (3-6): Grace Hawk 8 points; Jillian Hillier 7 points; Ella Harp 5 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick hosts Leland, Tuesday.
Lake City 48
Manton 37
Manton (9-1, 5-1 Highland): Molly Lane 13 points, 5 rebounds; Abby Brown 11 points, 5 steals, 5 assists.UP NEXT: Manton hosts Houghton Lake, Tuesday.
Joburg 65
Inland Lakes 38
Joburg: Tara Madej 21 points, 10 rebounds; Wertman Cadence 15 points, 7 rebounds; Morgan McVannel 9 points.
Mancelona 34
Central Lake 33
Mancelona (5-6, 5-3): Teegan Griffore 15 points; Kenzie Davis 11 points.
Central Lake: Finch Vanniman 9 points; Liberty Perry 7 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts Ellsworth, Monday.
Forest Area 41
Inland Lakes 20
Forest Area: Meagan Lange 19 points, 7 rebounds; McKenzie Szymchack 14 points, 11 rebounds.
GT Academy 57
Bear Lake 26
GTA: Claudia Burley 20 points, 15 rebounds, 4 blocks; Kiera Marcero 15 points, 4 steals; Katelynn Dix 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: GT Academy at Cadillac Heritage Christian, Monday.
TC Central frosh 69
Boyne City frosh 5
TCC frosh (9-0): Sydney Rademacher 18 points; Halli Warner 12 points; Cate Heethuis 10 points.
UP NEXT: TCC at Petoskey, Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.