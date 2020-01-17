Prep

ELK RAPIDS — It’s been a long seven years for the Rayders but the Charlevoix boys basketball team finally took down Elk Rapids on their home floor on Friday.

Charlevoix defeated Elk Rapids 59-44, snapping a streak that saw the Rayders lose every time they have played in Elk Rapids since Feb. 8, 2013.

The Rayders (5-2, 2-1 Lake Michigan) had three players score in double digits with Evan Solomon netting 15, Jacob Mueller with 14 and Caleb Stuck with 11. Luke Stuck added nine points and nine rebounds for Charlevoix.

The Elks (2-3, 2-1 LMC) have lost two in a row after starting 2-1. Preston Ball led all scorers with 22 points and added six steals. Kadin Patterson, Gordie LaFontaine and Joshua Lavely each scored five points for the Elks.

Both teams will travel for their next game on Tuesday with Elk Rapids heading to Boyne City and Charlevoix traveling to East Jordan.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manton 62

Lake City 46

Manton (6-1, 5-0 Highland): Jacob Hahn 20 points, 5 rebounds; Lucas McKernan 13 points, 6 rebounds; Caleb Moore 13 points, 5 rebounds; Isaac Raden 7 points, 6 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Manton hosts Houghton Lake, Wednesday.

Alba 51

Cadillac Heritage 22

Alba: Dylan Acevedo 15 points; Chris Grody 13 points.

TC St. Francis 59

Grayling 45

TCSF (5-2, 3-0 LMC): Aidan Bramer 18 points, 14 rebounds; Wyatt Nausadis 11 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; Pat Mackey 8 points, 5 rebounds.

Grayling: Dylan Cragg 22 points; Garrett Reilly 11 points.

UP NEXT: TC St. Francis hosts Harbor Springs, Tuesday.

Cadillac 47

Alpena 27

Cadillac (7-0, 4-0 BNC): Cole Janema 13 points, 11 rebounds; Logan Wilde 10 points, 6 rebounds; Tipp Baker 12 points, 6 assists, 7 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts Essexville-Garber, Tuesday.

TC Central frosh 50

TC West frosh 25

TCC frosh: Miles Smith 16 points; Brayden Halliday 11 points.

TCSF frosh 55

Grayling frosh 20

TCSF frosh (5-1): Joseph Meyer 19 points; Ethan Morgan 6 points.

UP NEXT: TCSF hosts Harbor Springs, Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TC St. Francis 61

Grayling 35

TCSF (6-2, 3-0 LMC): Kam Schaub 20 points, 10 rebounds; Colleen Hegewald 11 points, 7 rebounds; Gwyn Bramer 9 points; Cara Franke 8 points; Lauren Tocco 8 points.

Grayling: Emma Mates 10 points; Jasmine Deaton 9 points.

UP NEXT: TCSF at Harbor Springs, Tuesday.

Frankfort 60

Onekama 49

Frankfort head coach Tim Reznich notches 300th career win

Onekama (5-3, 2-3 NWC): Colleen McCarthy 20 points, 11 rebounds; Ella Acton 15 points.

Frankfort (5-3, 3-1 NWC): Maddi Odette 12 points; Reagan Thorr 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Abby Hodge 12 points, 9 rebounds. UP NEXT: Onekama hosts GT Academy, Wednesday; Frankfort’s game vs. Chandler Park at 1 p.m. Saturday has been cancelled due to weather.

Bellaire 61

Pellston 14

Bellaire (9-0, SVC 6-0): Jacey Somers 14 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks; Libby Derrer 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Noelle Mann 7 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals. UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Gaylord St. Mary, Wednesday.

Manistee 38

Orchard View 22

Manistee: Sara Thompson 12 points; Lyndsey Kelley 10 points; Calli Ronning 4 points.

Kalkaska 48

Harbor Springs 24

Kalkaska: Margaret Stosio 15 points, 11 steals; Jordyn Disbrow 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Tiarra Shocko 8 rebounds, 3 blocks; Violet Porter 9 points, 4 rebounds; Maddie Wilkinson 4 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.

UP NEXT: Kalkaska hosts Grayling, Tuesday.

Glen Lake 49

Leland 27

Glen Lake (6-2, 4-0 NWC): Grace Fosmore 19 points, 4 assists; Grace Bradford 9 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals; Hailey Helling 9 points; Karrigan LaCross 8 points, 4 steals.

Leland (6-3, 2-3 NWC): Olivia Lowe 15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 steals; Kenzy Sluiter 7 points, 4 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Kingsley, Tuesday; Leland at Mesick, Tuesday.

Kingsley 53

Benzie Central 37

Kingsley (6-2, 5-0 NWC): Aleah Reno 11 points; Coral Bott 10 points; Maddie Bies 9 points.

Benzie Central (4-6): Andrea Taghon 15 points, 6 rebounds; Ellen Bretzke 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Jenna Cole 7 points, 6 rebounds; Kylee Streeter 4 points, 2 steals; Carly Wade 7 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Kingsley vs. Freeland at Northwood University; BC at Cadillac, Monday.

Mesick 26

Pentwater 23

Mesick (3-6): Grace Hawk 8 points; Jillian Hillier 7 points; Ella Harp 5 points.

UP NEXT: Mesick hosts Leland, Tuesday.

Lake City 48

Manton 37

Manton (9-1, 5-1 Highland): Molly Lane 13 points, 5 rebounds; Abby Brown 11 points, 5 steals, 5 assists.UP NEXT: Manton hosts Houghton Lake, Tuesday.

Joburg 65

Inland Lakes 38

Joburg: Tara Madej 21 points, 10 rebounds; Wertman Cadence 15 points, 7 rebounds; Morgan McVannel 9 points.

Mancelona 34

Central Lake 33

Mancelona (5-6, 5-3): Teegan Griffore 15 points; Kenzie Davis 11 points.

Central Lake: Finch Vanniman 9 points; Liberty Perry 7 points.

UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts Ellsworth, Monday.

Forest Area 41

Inland Lakes 20

Forest Area: Meagan Lange 19 points, 7 rebounds; McKenzie Szymchack 14 points, 11 rebounds.

GT Academy 57

Bear Lake 26

GTA: Claudia Burley 20 points, 15 rebounds, 4 blocks; Kiera Marcero 15 points, 4 steals; Katelynn Dix 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals.

UP NEXT: GT Academy at Cadillac Heritage Christian, Monday.

TC Central frosh 69

Boyne City frosh 5

TCC frosh (9-0): Sydney Rademacher 18 points; Halli Warner 12 points; Cate Heethuis 10 points.

UP NEXT: TCC at Petoskey, Tuesday.

