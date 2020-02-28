CHARLEVOIX — Traverse City St. Francis had little to play for Friday other than keeping its 48-game Lake Michigan Conference winning streak going.
That didn't happen.
The Gladiators had already locked up the league crown, but Charlevoix snapped that streak with a 65-59 overtime victory in Friday's boys basketball game at Charlevoix.
St. Francis' Brendan Chouinard drained a long 3-pointer with five seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime.
"We told then, 'You're playing for pride,'" Rayders head coach Matt Stuck said. "We can't win the conference, but it's a good win going into districts."
Both teams made a living at the free-throw line, with Charlevoix knocking down 18 of 21 from the stripe and TCSF hitting 14 of 15.
Charlevoix (16-3, 12-2 Lake Michigan) was led by Jacob Mueller with 24 points and eight rebounds. Evan Solomon added 16 points and five boards and Caleb Stuck contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.
"They hit a couple big threes and played good defense down the stretch," Gladiators head coach Sean Finnegan said. "It was a very good battle."
The Glads held a 25-20 halftime advantage, leading by as much as 12.
Wyatt Nausadis paced St. Francis (16-3, 13-1 Lake Michigan) with 17 points, four rebounds and four steals. Chouinard chipped in 14 points, four rebounds and three assists and Joey Donahue scored 10 points.
St. Francis returns to action Thursday, hosting Petoskey. Charlevoix hosts Kingsley on Tuesday.
NORDIC SKIING
TCSF's Thuente wins freestyle sprint title, Jean 2nd
Traverse City's Joe Thuente won the freestyle spring title at the Michigan High School Nordic Ski Championships in Traverse City.
Thuente, a senior a TC St. Francis, finished just ahead of TC Central junior Ryan Miller.
TC West junior Arielle Jean placed second in the girls freestyle sprint, with TC St. Francis eighth-grader Annie Paulson taking third.
BOWLING
Smith leads TC Christian to regional title, finals berth
Brooke Smith rolled a pair of 200 games for Traverse City Christian as the Sabres won their Division 4 team championship.
TC Christian beat Oscoda by 15 pins for the regional title that earns the Sabres a state finals berth. The D4 finals are March 6-7 at Royal Scot in Lansing.
Glen Lake's girls placed fifth in the 16-team regional hosted by the Lakers at Lucky Jack's in Traverse City. TC St. Francis took ninth and Bellaire 11th.
Glen Lake's boys placed eight out of 16 teams, with TC Christian 10th, Manistee Catholic 15th and St. Francis 16th.
Individual regionals are Saturday.
TC West boys qualify for state championships
Traverse City West put up the Division 1 regional's highest single game with a combined 1,112 to leap from fifth to second and punch the team's ticket to the state championships.
Blade Kalbfleisch knocked down 11 straight strikes and ended up with a 298 to lead the Titans at Fairlanes in Grandville. The D1 state finals take place March 6-7 at Thunderbowl in Allen Park.
"It was amazing," West coach Aaron Phillips said.
The Titans' other scores in the final game included Jeremy Decker (245), Ryan Michalski (214), Miguel Alarcon (190) and Keagen Klingelsmith (160).
West ended up second in the region, behind only Caledonia. The Titans surpassed Grand Haven, Jenison and Zeeland in the final game to end with 3,911 total after six Baker games and three team games of five.
West's 1,112 earned the highest score of any in the 15-team regional by almost 100 pins.
TC Central finished seventh.
West's girls placed sixth and Central's ninth. Only the top three teams in each regional advance to the state finals.
Cadillac boys claim team regional crown
Cadillac won the Division 2 team regional at the Gaylord Bowling Center, recording the two highest games in the 15-team event in the process.
The Vikings rolled a combined 1,003 in their second game after a 960 in the first. A final score of 843 allowed Cadillac to cruise to victory by 154 pins over second-place Escanaba. Iron Mountain took third.
Petoskey placed sixth and Gaylord 14th.
Gaylord led area teams on the girls' side, finishing seventh. Cadillac took 13th and Petoskey 14th.
The D2 state finals are March 6-7 at Century Bowl in Waterford.
Boyne City wins regional at Cheboygan
Boyne City's boys claimed the top spot in the Division 3 team regional at Spare Time Lanes in Cheboygan.
The Ramblers won with a team score of 3,669, beating out the host Chiefs by 43 pins.
Elk Rapids' boys finished fourth, missing the top three that qualify for states by 44 pins. Grayling placed ninth and Benzie Central 11th in the 16-team region.
Boyne placed sixth in girls, with Benzie ninth and Grayling 10th.
The Ramblers move on to the March 6-7 state finals at Jax 60 in Jackson.
BOYS HOOPS
Cadillac 43
Alpena 42
Cadillac clinched at least a share of the Big North Conference championship with an overtime win over Alpena. The Vikings are done with conference play, but TC Central has a contest against Alpena remaining. If the Wildcats win that contest, Cadillac would claim the BNC outright.
Cadillac (15-3, 8-2 Big North): Logan Wilde 12 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists; Tipp Baker 10 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists; Evan Borr 9 points; David Johns 14 rebounds, 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host Benzie Central, Tuesday.
Glen Lake 71
Suttons Bay 46
Glen Lake (17-2, 13-0 Northwest): Reece Hazelton 18 points, 6 assists; JJ Bradford 16 points; Finn Hogan 9 points, 7 rebounds; Ben Kroll 9 points, 7 rebounds.
Suttons Bay (9-9, 5-8 Northwest): Bryce Opie 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers travel Thursday to Buckley; the Norsemen visit TC Christian, Tuesday.
Frankfort 62
Buckley 53
Frankfort (14-4, 9-4 Northwest): Luke Hammon 27 points; Jack Stefanski 11 points; Daniel Newbold 9 points.
Buckley (3-15, 0-13 Northwest): Tyler Francisco 27 points; Tyler Milarch 18 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers travel Tuesday to Elk Rapids; the Bears travel Tuesday to Manton.
Benzie Central 49
Leland 42
Benzie (9-9, 6-7 Northwest): Nate Childers 15 points; Bennett Niswonger 13 points; Seth Wilkinson 8 points.
Leland (11-8, 6-7 Northwest): JJ Popp 14 points; Gavin Miller 13 points; Jayden Holston 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel Tuesday to Cadillac; the Comets travel Thursday to Onekama.
Kingsley 57
Onekama 40
Kingsley (9-9, 6-7 Northwest): Owen Graves 13 points, 5 steals; Beau LaTulip 12 points; Ayden Mullin 8 points; Evan Anderson 6 points.
Onekama (9-8, 7-6 Northwest): Taylor Bennett 15 points, 10 rebounds; Aaron Powers 7 points; Dalron Gray 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Charlevoix, Tuesday; the Portagers visit Manistee, Tuesday.
East Jordan 85
Grayling 44
East Jordan (10-10, 5-9 Lake Michigan): Jackson Raymond 31 points; Cooper Stevenson 12 points in first game back from shoulder injury; Chandler Bartig 9 points; Jordan Elmer 7 points.
Grayling (2-17, 0-14 Lake Michigan): Dylan Cragg 21 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils are off until play Inland Lakes at home in districts, March 9.
Elk Rapids 74
Harbor Springs 69
Elk Rapids (10-8, 9-5 Lake Michigan): Preston Ball 23 points; Mason Travis 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks visit Frankfort, Tuesday.
TC Bulldogs 68
Evart Pineview 34
TC Bulldogs (12-7): Josh Plamondon 22 points, 6 steals; Josh Prepejchal 14 points, 16 rebounds; Isaac Schut 9 points.
Big Rapids Crossroads 49
Bear Lake 39
Bear Lake: Tai Babinec 15 points, 6 steals, 4 assists; Jake Griffis 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Lakers travel Tuesday to Pentwater for a make-up game.
Manton 59
McBain 46
Manton clinched at least a share of its third straight Highland Conference championship with a 13-point win over rival McBain (13-5).
Manton (14-4, 13-2 Highland): Jacob Haun 17 points; Isaac Raden 16 points; Kaleb Moore 12 points; Cole Regnerus 8 rebounds; Jacob Ruppert 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Rangers host Buckley on Tuesday, then host Pine River (6-13) Thursday with a chance to win the Highland outright.
TC West JV 53
TC Central JV 42
TC West (14-4): Ian Robertson 10 points.
TC Central (14-5): Parker Schmidt 15 points
TC Central frosh 52
TC West frosh 48
TC Central (17-2): Brayden Halliday 25 points; Landen Miller 14 points.
TC West (6-9): Trey Piedmonte 14 points; Drew Thompson 13 points.
TC St. Francis frosh 51
Benzie Central frosh 21
TCSF (15-4): Jack Prichard 19 points; John Hagelstein 18 points.
Benzie: Noah Murphy 8 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
East Jordan 47
Grayling 42
East Jordan (10-10, 6-8 Lake Michigan): Jayden Weber game-high 26 points.
Grayling (4-16, 1-13 Lake Michigan): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils face district host Charlevoix, Monday; the Vikings host Sault Ste. Marie in districts Monday.
