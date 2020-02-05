CHARLEVOIX — A hot start in overtime for the Charlevoix boys basketball team led them to a victory over Glen Lake at home on Wednesday.
The Rayders (9-3) hung tough with the Lakers throughout the game to force overtime, scoring the first seven points of the extra period to give Glen Lake only its second loss of the season.
The Lakers kept Charlevoix at a five-point distance for much of the evening but fell behind when it mattered most. The deficit forced the Lakers to foul and Charlevoix knocked down 9-of-11 free throws in OT to seal the game.
Charlevoix was led by Evan Solomon with 23 points and 8 rebounds. Luke Stuck added 14 points and 9 rebounds and Jacob Mueller had 10 points. Mueller was matched up with 6-foot-7 Reece Hazelton on defense and coach Matt Stuck said he was a difference maker.
Hazelton led Glen Lake with 19 points and JJ Bradford netted 13.
Charlevoix will travel to Kalkaska and Glen Lake will host Leland on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 39
East Jordan 29
TCSF (10-3, 6-1 LMC): Kam Schaub 14 points; Maggie Napont 8 points; Colleen Hegewald 8 points.
East Jordan (7-6, 3-4 LMC): Jayden Weber 11 points; Lauren Peterson 7 points.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis at Boyne City, Friday; East Jordan at Harbor Springs, Friday.
Kalkaska 51
Gaylord 37
Kalkaska (5-8): Margaret Stosio 19 points, 5 steals; Maddie Wilkinson 16 points; Tiara Schocko 7 points, 5 rebounds.
Gaylord: Savannah Gapinski 13 points.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska host Charlevoix, Friday.
GT Academy 48
Ellsworth 37
GTA: Claudia Burley 16 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocks, 5 steals; Melissa Hatch 10 points, 2 steals; Morgan Porter 6 points, 3 steals; Anabelle Cherup 5 points; Kiera Marcero 5 points.
UP NEXT: GT Academy hosts Leland, Feb 13.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 60
East Jordan 44
TCSF (9-2, 7-0 LMC): Wyatt Nausadis 19 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assist; Brendan Chouinard 17 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds; Pat Mackey 12 points.
East Jordan (5-6, 2-5 LMC): Jackson Raymond 14 points; Cooper Stevenson 11 points.
UP NEXT: East Jordan at Harbor Springs, Friday; TCSF at Boyne City, Friday.
Leland 83
Lk Leelanau SM 80
Leland (7-4): Jayden Holston 18 points, 8 rebounds; Ryan Howard 15 points; Gavin Miller 13 points, 9 rebounds; JJ Popp 24 points.
LLSM: August Schaub 13 points; Shawn Bramer 21 points; Cameron Tarsa 20 points.
UP NEXT: Leland at Glen Lake, Friday.
Gaylord SM 55
Mancelona 54
Gaylord SM: Brady Hunter 20 points; Alex Pudvan 13 points.
Mancelona (9-3, 7-2 SVC): Jayden Alfred 19 points, 10 rebounds; Tom Palmer 9 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona host Joburg, Friday.
Onekama 56
Manistee CC 45
Onekama (6-7): Taylor Bennett 20 points, 8 rebounds; Aaron Powers 13 points,3 steals; Luke Mauntler 12 points; Wade Sedlar 6 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists; Ben Falk 5 points, 12 rebounds.
Manistee CC: Kyle Mikolajczak 23 points.
UP NEXT: Onekama at Frankfort, Friday.
Bellaire 58
Central Lake 42
Bellaire (3-10, 2-7 SVC): Connor Niepoth 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 22 points; Jordan Dennis 18 points, 3 rebounds; David Yuhaus 7 points, 7 rebounds.
Central Lake: Alex Harvey 13 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at Mancelona, Wednesday.
Buckley 79
Mesick 61
Buckley (2-9): Jack Kulawiak 20 points; Tyler Francisco 16 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 16 points; all 10 Bears scored.
Mesick: Logan Wienclaw 14 points; Robert Spoor 10 points.
UP NEXT: Buckley hosts Suttons Bay, Friday.
Pellston 88
Forest Area 75
Forest Area: Phoenix Mulholland 24 points; Chase Ingersoll 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Lane Lindsay 14 points, 4 assists.
Pellston (10-2, 9-1 SVC): Blake Cassidy 32 points; Joey Rizzardi 21 points; Glenn Bonter 16 points; Colin Robbins 12 points.
Ellsworth 53
Vanderbilt 15
Ellsworth: Ethan Tornga 23 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Jamal Cebulski 10 points, 5 assists, 5 steals.
TC St. Francis frosh 44
East Jordan frosh 20
TCSF frosh (8-4): Jack Prichard 13 points; John Hagelstein 11 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF frosh at Boyne City, Friday.
WRESTLING
TC Central 57
Manton 22
TC Central winners: 103 — Dutch Ballan; 119 — Gabe Weaver; 135 — Peter Olson; 140 — Damien Ballan (166th career win); 145 — Carter Schmidt; 160 — John LaLonde; 171 — Remy Cotton; 189 — Austin Bills; 215 — Remy Soper; 285 — Kadin Crosley.
UP NEXT: TC Central at Muskegon Mona Shores for team districts, Wednesday.
HOCKEY
TC West 7
Cadillac 3
TC West (11-8-1, 5-3 BNC): Tyler Esman 2 goals, 2 assists; Michael Schermerhorn assist, 3 goals; Ryan Leslie assist; Gavin Hysell assist; Jack Burzynski 2 assists; Grant LaFaive assist; Erich Springstead goal; Luke Brady assist; Josh Reece goal; Connor Slaggert assist; Mason West 16 saves; Mac Smith 5 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West at Sault Ste. Marie, Friday.
TC Central 10
Gaylord 2
TC Central clinches share of Big North Conference title
TC Central (16-2-2, 8-0 BNC): Will Dawson goal, assist; Nathan Weber assist; Chris Usiondek 2 goals, SHG, assist; Ethan VanderRoest 2 assists; Josh Stepke goal; James Bradfield goal, assist; Carson Peters assist, goal; Charlie Douglass 3 assists; Nick Somerfield goal, assist; Gavin Graczyk goal; Hunter Folgmann 2 goals; Grant Neuhardt 17 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central at MIHL Showcase vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary, Friday.
ALPINE SKIING
Benzie Central wins dual Lake Michigan Ski Conference titles
Boys GS team scores: Benzie Central 12; Glen Lake 38; Onekama 42.
Boys GS top-5: 1. Quincy Thayer (BC) 38.56; 2. Seth Johnson (BC) 40.04; 3. Kylar Thomas (ONE) 40.94; 4. William Odwyer (BC) 41.07; 5. Kirk Beeman (BC) 41.23.
Boys slalom team scores: Benzie Central 20; Glen Lake 22; Onekama 43.
Boys slalom top-5: 1. Andrew Pershinske (GL) 50.74; 2. Thayer (BC) 51.81; 3. Thomas (ONE) 55.14; 4. Odwyer (BC) 56.21; 5. Johnson (BC) 56.31.
Girls slalom team scores: Benzie Central 22; Glen Lake 34; Onekama 44.
Girls slalom top-5: 1. Marhle Siddall (GL) 1:01.10; 2. Michayla Bell (ONE) 1:03.38; 3. Alora Sundbeck (ONE) 1:03.81; 4. Nora Pasche (BC) 1:04.58; 5. Savannah Peck 1:08.21.
Girls GS team scores: Benzie Central 26; Glen Lake 28; Onekama 44.
Girls GS top-5: 1. Siddall (GL) 43.30; 2. Bell (ONE) 43.88; 3. Sundbeck (ONE) 45.28; 4. Grace Hearne (GL) 46.75; 5. Ella Gaylord (BC) 46.97.
Boys team final season standings: 1. Benzie Central 180; 2. Glen Lake 361; 3. Onekama DNQ.
Girls team final season standings: 1. Benzie Central 280; 2. Glen Lake 371; 3. Onekama DNQ.
Boys final combined standings: 1. Thayer (BC) 920; 2. Pershinske (GL) 782; 3. Odwyer (BC) 525; 4. Johnson (BC) 488; 5. Thomas (ONE) 449.
Girls final combined standings: 1. Bell (ONE) 785; 2. Sundbeck (ONE) 680; 3. Siddall (GL) 600; 4. Pasche (BC) 527; 5. Hearne (GL) 474.
