MT. PLEASANT — The Manton volleyball team saw a winning streak that dated back to early September end in the Highland Conference title match at Beal City High School on Tuesday.
The Rangers fell in four sets by scores of 20-25, 25-18, 25-16 and 25-23 to the Beal City Aggies.
“We haven’t lost a game since early September and I feel like this came at a good time,” Rangers’ head coach Nicole Helsel said. “We learned some valuable lessons that will help us push further into the postseason. We firmly believe that we never lose — we win or learn.”
The Rangers were led by Abby Brown (6 kills, block, 24 assists, 12 digs), Addison Letts (3 aces, 3 kills, 34 digs), Brianna Puffer (9 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs), Jaden Wilder (6 kills, 20 digs), Leah Helsel (6 kills, 8 digs), Madalynn Lutke (24 digs) and Megan Moffit (ace, 8 kills, block, 18 digs).
Manton will play the winner of Lake City and McBain in the second round of districts next Wednesday after drawing a first-round bye.
