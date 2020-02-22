TRAVERSE CITY — Noelle Phillips and Hunter Haldaman claimed individual conference bowling championships, and Traverse City Christian and Cadillac won the team crowns.
Phillips ran away with the Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference girls championship, winning with a 1,242 total 161 better than anyone else in the tournament.
Haldaman edged out Cadillac’s Korbin Keller by a slim two-pin margin, 1,304-1,302.
TC Christian claimed the next three finishers behind Phillips — Ella Wendel (1,081), Brooke Smith (1,009) and Hannah Elenbaas (989).
Phillips rolled the three best games of the girls tournament, recording scores of 236, 235, 233. Wendel was next with a 215 and 203 and Elenbaas had a 205 game.
Outside of Haldaman, the rest of the top 10 boys all came from Cadillac, Traverse City West, TC Central and Elk Rapids, as Central’s Wyatt Beckstead checked in at third (1,276), Cadillac’s Kyle Vermilyea (1,261), West’s Ryan Michalski (1,180) and the Elks’ Andrew Pearson (1,170).
Haldaman won on consistency, recording scores of 235, 224 and 221 in the six-game tourney. Keller rolled the tournament’s highest game at 289, followed by Vikings teammates Dylan Vermilyea (277) and Kyle Vermilyea (258, 249), Beckstead (257, 224, 221), Pearson (256) and Elk Rapids’ Tanner McLean (242, 224).
TC Christian won the girls team title, which used six Baker games. The Sabers totalled 947, topping TC West by 64 pins. Central placed third (853), Benzie Central fourth (819) and TC Christian’s JV team fifth (710) out of the field of eight varsity and two JV squads.
Cadillac’s team victory came by a margin of 62 pins, with the Vikings rolling 1,161, followed by West (1,099), Central (1,088), Elk Rapids (1,011) and West’s JV (918) in the 13-team field.
Regionals take place next weekend.
The GNHSBC unveiled its Dream Team and all-conference selections after the tournament.
Girls Division 1-2 all-conference team: Abigail Dierking, TC West; Lorelei Nash, TC West; Nicole Parish, TC West; Bailee Baker, TC West; Olivia Bush, Cadillac.
Girls Division 3-4 all-conference team: Chloe Crick, Glen Lake; Rachael Burch, TC Christian; Rile Kate Robinson, Bellaire; Elenbaas, TC Christian; Sam Tocco, TC St. Francis.
Boys Division 1-2 all-conference team: Jeremy Decker, TC West; Kyle Perry, Cadillac; Connor Putman, Cadillac; Keagan Klinglesmith, TC West; Kalen Klinglesmith, TC West.
Boys Division 3-4 all-conference team: Pearson, Elk Rapids; Lane Scheiern, Elk Rapids; Zak Miracle, Elk Rapids; McLean, Elk Rapids; Isaac Flask, Glen Lake.
Girls Dream Team: Phillips, TC West; Ondrea Ream, TC Central; Wendel, TC Christian; Smith, TC Christian; Ellen Selby, TC Central.
Boys Dream Team: K. Vermilyea, Cadillac; Beckstead, TC Central; Haldaman, TC Christian; Keller, Cadillac; D. Vermilyea, Cadillac.
TRACK & FIELD
Snow Dogs land 3 more all-state spots
The Traverse City Snow Dogs netted three more all-state spots at Sunday’s second day of the MITS indoor track state finals.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Leah Socks, Mady McLean, Alison Hankins and Avery McLean placed fourth to draw all-state honors for the second time this weekend.
Leah Doezema earned runner-up honors in shot put with a personal-best toss of 42’8.75”.
Mackenzie Bohrer also gained all-state status with a personal-best 39’11.75” in shot put to take fifth. She also placed 11th in discus at 103’0”.
The 1,600 relay team of Mady McLean, Olivia Richards, Avery McLean and Socks placed 17th with a 4:18.21.
Trey Searles took third in triple jump Saturday.
BOYS HOOPS
Detroit Country Day 62
TC West 54
TC West (7-10): Patrick O’Connor 12 points; Parker Neu 10 points; Garett Schuler 9 points; Luke Robertson 7 points; Mel Frechette 6 points; Brandon Whipple 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans travel Friday to TC Central.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC Central frosh 42
TC West frosh 24
TC Central (18-0): Cate Heethuis 16 points, 6 rebounds; Ashlen Hill 7 rebounds, 9 steals; Halli Warner 9 steals, 5 assists; team had 25 steals.
