MANISTEE — Onekama came back from Manistee with a 54-39 nonconference win to get back over the .500 mark.
The Portagers (10-9) topped the Chippewas behind 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals from Taylor Bennett.
Wade Sedlar added 10 rebounds, seven points, seven assists and three steals, while Luke Mauntler pitched in six points and three assists and Aaron Powers had a half dozen points.
Bishop Davis led Manistee with 15 points, and Fletcher Carpenter added 10.
Onekama, which has won three of its last four, hosts Leland in its Northwest Conference finale Thursday. A win solidifies third place all alone, while a Comets victory would force a tie for third between the Portagers and Leland. Manistee (2-17) is off until facing Cadillac in districts Monday.
BOYS HOOPS
Suttons Bay 72
TC Christian 51
Suttons Bay (10-9): Lucas Mikesell 21 points; Hugh Periard 11 points; Jake Murphy 9 points; William Anderson 7 points.
TC Christian (6-12): Brock Brodercik 17 points; Elijah Mleko 14 points; Simeon Popa 9 points, 8 rebounds; Cole Wierda 7 points; Levi Belanger 5 assists, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen host Kingsley, Thursday, while the Sabres host Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Thursday.
TC West 68
Gaylord 56
TC West (7-11, 5-5 Big North): Parker Neu 27 points; Patrick O'Connor 13 points; Luke Robertson 9 points; Mel Frechette 6 points; Will Gaston 5 points; Brandon Whipple 4 points; Jon O'Connor 4 points.
Gaylord (3-14, 0-9 Big North): Corey Deer 13 points; Kyler McKenzie 13 points.
JV/freshmen: Titans won the JV contest; West (7-10) took the freshman game 49-32.
UP NEXT: The Titans travel Thursday to Midland; the Blue Devils host Mount Pleasant, Thursday.
Cadillac 54
Benzie Central 19
Cadillac (16-3): Evan Boor 17 points; Tipp Baker 8 points, 5 assists; Brady McLaurin 7 points; Levi Klotz 7 points.
Benzie Central (9-10): Quinn Zickert 8 points; Bennett Niswonger 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings travel Thursday to McBain; the Huskies visit Frankfort, Thursday.
Manton 77
Buckley 53
Manton (15-4): Kaleb Moore 21 points;Lucas McKernan 12 points; Jacob Haun 11 points; Isaac Raden 10 points; Radian Schmidt 7 points.
Buckley (3-16): Tyler Francisco 17 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 14 points; Tyler Peer 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers host Pine River on Thursday with a chance to win the Highland Conference championship outright; the Bears host Glen Lake, Thursday.
Forest Area 88
Central Lake 72
Forest Area (10-8, 7-8 Ski Valley): Johnny Stosio 32 points, 6 rebounds; Chase Ingersoll 26 points, 6 rebounds; Dominic Hart 13 points.
Central Lake (3-16, 2-13 Ski Valley): Ethan Kelly 24 points; Trevor Cain 17 points; Austin Bay 16 points; Mason McCreary 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Warriors are off until March 11, playing the winner of Suttons Bay and Leland in districts at Suttons Bay.
Inland Lakes 41
Bellaire 38
Bellaire (3-16, 2-12 Ski Valley): Luke Niepoth 12 points, 7 rebounds; Brayden Dawson 10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block.
Inland Lakes (10-9, 8-7 Ski Valley): Nathaniel Wandrie 21 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Thursday to Pellston.
Charlevoix 51
Kingsley 25
Charlevoix (17-3): Evan Solomon 15 points; Jacob Mueller 8 points; Ben Lentz 7 points.
Kingsley (9-9): Tyler Inthisone 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders are off until playing at St. Ignace for districts Wednesday; the Stags travel Thursday to Suttons Bay.
Mancelona 56
Kalkaska 52
Mancelona (14-5): Jayden Alfred 13 points; Oumar Sy 12 points; Tom Palmer 11 points; John Ancel 11 points.
Kalkaska (4-15): Ben Finch 19 points; Travis Blasko 12 points; Nathan Blasko 7 points; Blaine Borkovich 5 points; Ben Porter 5 points; Jon Bell 4 points.
UP NEXT: The ironmen host Central Lake, Thursday; the Blazers host Ogemaw Heights, Thursday.
Ellsworth 72
Alanson 50
Ellsworth (18-2): Ethan Tornga 20 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks; Jaeger Griswold 15 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists, 2 blocks; Bayden Steenwyk 13 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists; Kelan Pletcher 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Jamal Cebulski 7 points, 7 assists, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Lancers play Alba in districts Monday at Gaylord St. Mary.
McBain NMC 69
Lake Leelanau SM 47
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (11-8): Shawn Bramer 13 points; Dylan Barnowski 11 points; August Schaub 8 points; Cam Tarsa 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Thursday to TC Christian.
