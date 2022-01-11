HARBOR SPRINGS — The defending state champions showed that they are hungry for more.
Times two.
Petoskey’s boys and Traverse City Central’s girls skiing teams won the Harbor Petoskey Ski Invitational at Boyne Highlands Ski Resort on Monday. The event was the first meet of the season for many teams in the Traverse City area.
The Northmen — who won last year’s Division 2 boys state championship on the same mountain — took first in the boys meet with a team score of 41, scraping by the Trojans’ 57 and defending Division 1 state champion Traverse City West’s 136.
Traverse City Central, the defending state champions in Division 1 girl skiing, won the girls meet with a team score of 54 to beat Harbor Springs’ 95.
Elle Craven led Traverse City Central with a win in the girls slalom, racing for a time of 1:22.18. Craven, last year’s D1 state runner-up in slalom, held the top two times in both runs at 40.64 seconds and 41.54. Lilly Kuberski took second for the Trojans with a 1:26.17.
Central’s Mady Cox won giant slalom with a time of 1:06.30. Craven took second place in the giant slalom with a race of 1:06.37, ending last year with a third-place finish at state for that discipline. Cadillac’s Avery Meyer (1:07.21) and Onalee Wallis (1:07.44) took third and fourth in, with Wallis coming off a D2 state runner-up finish in GS from her freshman year.
In boys slalom, Petoskey’s Will Goelz took first with a 1:18.02. Charlie Licht of Traverse City West had the fastest second run at 38.11 but lost a shot at the podium after not finishing on his first run.
Wyatt Mattson led the Northmen in GS with a 1:02.48 race to be joined by two teammates on the podium. Goelz took second with a time of 1:03.48 and Nolan Walkerdine took third with a race of 1:04.06.
Central’s Gus Dutmers led the Trojans in GS with a time of 1:04.89. Andy Hill led TC West in GS racing 1:05.20.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gaylord 69
Ogemaw Hts. 37
Gaylord: Meghan Keen 18 points; Avery Parker 12 points; Alexis Kozlowski 9 points.
UP NEXT: Gaylord (6-1) at Traverse City Central, Friday.
Gaylord SM 68
Forest Area 25
Gaylord St Mary: Ava Schultz 21 points, seven 3-pointers; Sydney Grusczynski 15 points; Macey Bebble 12 points; Bailey Murrell 10 points.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St Mary (6-0, 4-0 Ski Valley) at Central Lake, Wednesday.
East Jordan 76
Ellsworth 16
Ellsworth: Olivia Strange 5 points; Emma DeYoung 4 points.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth (1-5, 1-3 Northern Lakes) at Alba, Friday.
Mesick 39
Marion 25
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 17 points; Lexy Abraham 12 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick (5-2, 4-2 West Michigan-D) at Pentwater, Friday.
HOCKEY
Cadillac 6
Manistee 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (5-9) at Gaylord, Wednesday.