LAKE LEELANAU — Paige Kohler scored nearly half of North Bay’s points, hitting the 1,000-point mark in the team’s 33-28 road win over Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
Kohler scored 15 points, reaching the milestone in the first quarter of the girls basketball game Thursday.
“She has put in the time and work and deserves all the credit,” North Bay head coach David Wheelock said. “She is a good example of what time in the gym can do for a player.”
Morgan Kohler added six points for North Bay (5-10), which plays next Thursday at Kingsley.
Violeta Serrano led the Eagles with nine points and Emily Grant scored seven.
GIRLS HOOPS
Mancelona 42
Inland Lakes 28
Mancelona (8-8, 7-5 Ski Valley): Teegan Griffore 18 points; Annabelle Roy 6 points; Lexi Newbould 5 points.
Inland Lakes: Olivia Monthei 12 points; Kelsey VanDaele 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Lady Ironmen hit the road next week for games at Pellston Tuesday and at Onaway Thursday.
Bellaire 61
Forest Area 21
Bellaire (14-0, 11-0 Ski Valley): Libby Derrer 16 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds; Katie Decker 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Jacey Somers 11 points, 3 blocks, 5 rebounds, 4 steals.
Forest Area: Mckenzie Szymchack 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Tuesday to Gaylord St. Mary.
Gaylord St. Mary 48
Onaway 24
St. Mary (12-3, 11-1 Ski Valley): Macey Bebble career-high 15 points; Megan Grusczynski 13 points, 6 steals; Bailey Murrell 10 points; Ava Schultz 7 rebounds; Eliza Handley 5 rebounds.
Onaway: Breya Domke 8 points; Jillian Chaskey 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds host Ski Valley leader Bellaire, Tuesday.
Leland 42
Frankfort 19
Leland (10-5, 5-5 Northwest): Olivia Lowe 17 points, 20 rebounds, 4 steals; Kenzy Sluiter 16 points, 5 rebounds; Skylar Wiesen 5 points, 6 steals, 6 rebounds; Maeve Sweeney 4 points, 6 rebounds.
Frankfort (7-6, 5-4 Northwest): Reagan Thorr 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets host Onekama, Tuesday; the Panthers play St. Joseph Lutheran at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Ferris State University.
Onekama 53
TC Bulldogs 15
Onekama (8-6, 4-6 Northwest): Colleen McCarthy 20 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 assists; Sophie Wisniski 16 points, 10 rebounds.
TC Bulldogs: Jenna Brayton 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Portagers host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Monday and visit Leland Tuesday.
Boyne City JV 36
TC St. Francis JV 27
Boyne City (12-3): Baylyn Rincon 11 points (hit 3 3-pointers); Ella Day 9 points (on 3 3-pointers).
TCSF (5-9): Sam Berta 12 points; Erin Hagerty 5 points.
BOYS HOOPS
TC West 59
Gaylord 55
TC West (6-8, 3-3 Big North): Andy Soma 30 points; Parker Neu 11 points; Carson Whipple 9 points; Patrick O’Connor 6 points; Will Gaston 4 points.
Gaylord (1-10, 0-6 Big North): No stats reported.
JV: West (10-4) won 61-21.
UP NEXT: The Titans travel Feb. 14 to Cadillac; the Blue Devils travel Wednesday to Sault Ste. Marie.
Boyne City JV 52
TC St. Francis JV 41
Boyne City (12-1): Scott Haley 13 points; Gavin Hewitt 11 points.
TCSF (5-7): Josh Groves 9 points; Cody Richards 8 points.
SKIING
TC Central, Petoskey win BNC meet at Boyne
Big North Conference meet hosted by Gaylord at Boyne Mountain
Girls team results: 1. TC Central 41; 2. TC West 87; 3. Petoskey 112; 4. Cadillac 117; 5. Gaylord 133.
Girls slalom top 5: 1. Reagan Olli (GLD); 2. Ava Warren (TCW); 3. Elizabeth Saunders (TCC); 4. Nathalie Wiersema (TCW); 5. Brynn Rowell (TCC).
Girls giant slalom top 5: 1. Olli (GLD); 2. Emma Ranger (TCC); 3. Warren (TCW); 4. Wiersema (TCW); 5. Maddy Cox (TCC).
Boys team results: 1. Petoskey 39; 2. TC West 70; 3. TC Central 80; 4. Gaylord 140; 5. Cadillac 150.
Boys slalom top 5: 1. Trip Thomas (PET); 2. Anders McCarthy (PET); 3. Jimmy Flom (PET); 4. Gus Dutmers (TCC); 5. Luke Wiersema (TCW).
Boys giant slalom top 5: 1. Thomas (PET); 2. McCarthy (PET); 3. Aiden Lewandowski (TCW); 4. Dutmers (TCC); 5. Andy Hill (TCW).
Girls JV slalom top 5: 1. Ranger (TCC); 2. 2. Kaija Lazda (GLD); 3. Maddy Craven (TCC); 4. Jessica Behler (TCC); 5. Pearl Hale (TCC).
Girls JV giant slalom top 5: 1. Saunders (TCC); 2. Rowell (TCC); 3. Behler (TCC); 4. Kelsi Elliott (TCC); 5. Maddy Polk-Summers (TCC).
Boys JV slalom top 5: 1. Gabe Rothman (PET); 2. Charlie Black (TCC); 3. Connor Mailloux (PET); 4. Nate Thomas (PET); 5. Connor Morey (TCC).
Boys JV giant slalom top 5: 1. Wyatt Mattson (PET); 2. Mailloux (PET); 3. Michael Iverson (PET); 4. Austin Sill (TCC); 5. Alex Schwartz (TCC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.