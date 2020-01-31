Bellaire

BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Eagles needed a last-second shot in overtime from Connor Niepoth to break their eight-game skid.

Niepoth corralled a rebound on a missed free throw with under 10 seconds to play in overtime and took the ball coast-to-coast for a layup to five the Eagles a 46-45 win over Inland Lakes.

The win marks just the second of the season for the Eagles and snapped a losing streak that dated back to Dec. 17 when they lost in overtime to Central Lake.

Niepoth led Bellaire with 19 points, five steals and four rebounds while hitting 7-of-8 free throws he was given in overtime. Jordan Dennis had seven each of points and rebounds while Brayden Dawson and David Yuhaus each scored six points. Luke Niepoth tallied six points, six rebounds and four steals for the Eagles.

Bellaire (2-9, 1-7 Ski Valley) has a tough test with Lake City (8-3) at home on Monday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TC Central 54

Alpena 47

TCC wins after scoring only 12 points in first half vs. Alpena

TCC (11-3, 3-2 BNC): Henry Goldkuhle 16 points (all in second half), 5 rebounds; Josh Burnham 12 points, 10 rebounds; Peyton Smith 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Carson Hall 4 rebounds; Kadyn Warner 4 points, 4 rebounds.

Alpena: Schultz 14 points.

UP NEXT: TC Central hosts Cadillac, Thursday.

Petoskey 62

TC West 55

TCW: Andy Soma 14 points; Carson Whipple 11 points; Patrick O’Connor 7 points; Brandon Whipple 7 points; Will Gaston 6 points; Aiden Griggs 4 points; Garrett Schuler 4 points.

Frankfort 51

Leland 45

Leland (6-4, 4-4 NWC): Jayden Holston 14 points; Ben Kiessel 11 points; Gavin Miller 10 points, 8 rebounds.

Frankfort (10-1): Jack Stefanski 16 points, 13 rebounds; Blake Miller 9 points; Luke Hammon 21 points, 9 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Leland host Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Wednesday; Frankfort at Brethren, Wednesday.

Lk Leelanau SM 60

TC Christian 43

LLSM (7-4): Shawn Bramer 16 points; Zavier McKillip 15 points; Nathan Smith 8 points; Dylan Barnowski 8 points

TC Christian: Brock Broderick 24 points; Elijah Mleko 9 points, 4 steals; Cole Weirda 5 points; Jeremy Hansen 4 points, 5 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau SM at Leland, Wednesday.

Ellsworth 70

Alanson 60

Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 10 points, 5 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 12 points, 8 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 10 rebounds, 9 points; Jaeger Griswold 16 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists; Ethan Tornga 21 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists.

Mason Co. E. 66

Bear Lake 27

Bear Lake (2-10): Jake Griffis 6 points, 4 rebounds; Hunter Bentley 5 points, 6 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Bear Lake at Pentwater, Monday.

Onekama 40

Buckley 39

Buckley (1-8): Tyler Francisco 10 points, 10 rebound; Jackson Kulawiak 10 points; Tyler Milarch 9 points.

Onekama (5-7): Wade Sedlar 14 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds; Taylor Bennett 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Ben Falk 5 points, 5 rebounds; Aaron Powers 4 points, 6 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Buckley at Mesick, Wednesday; Onekama hosts Manistee CC, Wednesday.

Glen Lake 56

Kingsley 41

Glen Lake (10-1, 7-0 NWC): Reece Hazelton 34 points, 10 rebounds; JJ Bradford 14 points.

Kingsley (3-7, 2-6 NWC): Gage Hessem 11 points, 5 rebounds; John VanHorn 8 points.

UP NEXT: Kingsley at Boyne City, Tuesday.

Boyne City 54

Kalkaska 35

Boyne City: Max Vondra 10 points, 9 rebounds.

Brethren 55

Mesick 54

Mesick (4-8, 4-7 WMD): Logan Wienclaw 13 points; John Teachout 12 points; Connor Simmer 11 points.

Brethren: Anthony Beccarria 20 points.

UP NEXT: Mesick hosts Buckley, Wednesday.

Benzie Central 73

Suttons Bay 68 F/OT

Suttons Bay (4-6, 2-7 NWC): Lucas Mikesell 24 points, 5 steals, 3 rebounds; Hugh Periard 10 points.

Benzie Central (5-4, 4-2 NWC): Tyler Kintigh 20 points; Quinn Zickert 15 points; Bennett Niswonger 14 points; Nate Childers 8 points; Chris Dunlop 6 points; Seth Wilkinson 4/4 on FTs in overtime.

UP NEXT: Suttons Bay hosts Brethren, Monday.

Elk Rapids 88

Harbor Springs 77

Elk Rapids (5-4, 5-2 LMC): Joshua Lavely 25 points, 8 rebounds; Preston Ball 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Marlin Starkey 12 points, 5 steals; Mason Travis 11 points, 9 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Elk Rapids hosts Petoskey, Tuesday.

Cadillac 67

Gaylord 46

Cadillac (10-1, 5-1 BNC): Tipp Baker 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Logan Wilde 14 points, 5 rebounds; Cole Jenema 13 points, 9 rebounds.

Gaylord: Kyler McKenzie 16 points; Cory Deer 12 points; Carson Gahm 11 points.

UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts Manistee for Coaches vs. Cancer, Tuesday.

East Jordan 69

Grayling 45

East Jordan (5-5, 2-4 LMC): Jackson Raymond 17 points; Cooper Stevenson 16 points; Jack Cross 10 points.

UP NEXT: East Jordan hosts TCSF, Wednesday.

TC Central JV 44

Alpena JV 36

TCC JV (9-4): Ben VanNes 17 points; Miles Smith 7 points.

UP NEXT: TCC JV hosts Benzie JV, Tuesday.

TC Central frosh 44

Alpena frosh 40

TCC frosh (11-1): Landen Miller 16 points; Brayden Halliday 12 points.

UP NEXT: TCC frosh host TCSF frosh, Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sault Ste. Marie 78

TC West 27

TCW (4-10): Darcy Daenzer 7 points. UP NEXT: TC West at Cadillac, Friday.

Manton 61

McBain NMC 36

Manton (14-1, 10-1 Highland): Jaden Wilder 23 points, 8 rebounds; Abby Shepler 14 points, 6 steals; Molly Lane 8 points, 6 rebounds. UP NEXT: Manton host Beal City, Tuesday.

Elk Rapids 55

Harbor Springs 13

Elk Rapids (6-6, 3-5 LMC): Logan Reasoner 12 points; Lauren Bingham 10 points.

UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at Petoskey, Wednesday.

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Recommended for you