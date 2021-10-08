TRAVERSE CITY — Emma Mirabelli had another strong night at the net as she led Traverse City Christian past Traverse City St. Francis Thursday night in a sweep on the Sabres' senior night.
The Sabres won 3-0 (27-25, 25-18, 25-18) and moved to 29-3-2.
Mirabelli had 24 kills, eight digs, two blocks and an ace. Julianna Brower assisted on 27 kills and had six of her own. Ava Wendel had four kills, three assists and eight digs; Rebecca Burch tallied two aces and eight digs.
"I'm just really impressed with the way they've played all season," Sabres head coach Katelyn Shaffran said.
Mirabelli is 192 kills away from becoming the 25th girl in Michigan prep sports to reach 2,000 over the course of her career — in the rally scoring era that began in 2004. She already holds the state record for the most kills in a four-set match at 44. The previous record was 43 set by Meredith Norris of Corunna in 2016.
Shaffran said she believes Mirabelli should achieve the 2,000-kill feat by the end of the regular season. Mirabelli is averaging 83 kills at a tournament, and the Sabres have three tournaments left on their schedule, along with three dual matches before playoffs. The only other athlete in the five-county Grand Traverse area with more than 2,000 in their career is Leland's Alisha Glass.
St. Francis was led by Campbell Domres with 10 kills and three aces. Garnet Mullet tallied 11 digs and four kills. Emily Erhardt dove for six digs with three aces. Gwyneth Bramer scored on seven kills and a had a block. Avery Nance led in assists with 29 and also recorded five digs.
TC Christian hosts Onekama on Monday before matches with Glen Lake (Oct. 14), Mesick (Oct. 21) and Forest Area (Oct. 30) round out the Sabres' regular season before districts.
St. Francis (9-13-3) hosts Harbor Springs Tuesday.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
Bellaire 3
Lk Leelanau SM 2
Bellaire beat LLSM 25-14, 9-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-8.
Bellaire: Alison Cartwright 4 aces, 6 kills, 15 digs; Abigail Cartwright 2 aces, 13 digs; Karsyn Fischer 4 aces, 8 digs, 2 kills; Gillian Lovett 8 aces, 3 assists, 20 digs; Jacey Somers 2 aces, 9 kills, 18 digs.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (5-13-2) hosts Onaway, Tuesday.
Glen Lake 3
Kalkaska 0
Glen Lake beat Kalkaska 25-20, 25-9, 25-17.
Glen Lake: Betti Beck 20/20 serving, 21 assists; Skyler Bufalini 9/9 serving, 6 kills; Grace Bradford 6/6 serving, 11 kills; Maddie Bradford 3/3 serving 9 kills; Chloe Crick 2/2 serving; Olivia Mikowski 5 kills.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (8-12-1, 4-1 Northwest) at Onekama, Tuesday.
Boyne City 3
Charlevoix 2
Boyne City beat Charlevoix 25-22, 16-25, 25-18, 14-25, 15-8.
Boyne City: Grace Dawson 11 kills, 12 digs; Morgan Deming 15 kills; Ava Tarsi 32 assists, 10 digs, 17/18 serving; Bella Cosier 16/16 serving, 27 digs; Braylyn Rincon 17 digs; Aubrey Burns 5 kills; Maggi McHugh 3 kills.
"We were in a similar situation last week against (Traverse City St. Francis) where we lost in five sets, and the girls certainly didn’t want to do that again," Boyne City coach Mallory Slate said.
UP NEXT: Boyne City at Mancelona tournament, Saturday.
SOCCER
TC West 7
Gaylord 1
Traverse City West clinched the Big North Conference title for the 12th year in a row and the 20th time since the school opened in 1997.
TC West: Ben Carlson 3 goals, assist; Josh Hirschenberger goal; Colin Blackport goal, 2 assists; Caleb Nowak goal; Aiden Orth goal; Ian Robertson 4 assists; Trae Collins 3 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West (12-4-2, 9-0 Big North) at Alpena, Monday.
Petoskey 2
TC Central 1
TC Central: Koren Burkholder goal; Quinn Noyes assist.
UP NEXT: TC Central (8-6-2, 4-4-1 BNC) hosts Midland Dow, Saturday.
Elk Rapids 9
Kalkaska 1
Elk Rapids: Mason Travis 4 goals, assist; Jared Barcenas goal, 2 assists; Alex Smith 2 goals; Jack Dupuie goal; Ani Lugin goal; Cole West, Jack Spencer played keeper.
Kalkaska: Logan Whiteford goal; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 19 saves.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (14-4-3, 9-0 Lake Michigan) hosts Cheboygan, Wednesday in districts. Kalkaska (3-16-0, 0-8 LMC) at Benzie Central, Wednesday in districts.
Boyne City 6
Grayling 0
Boyne City: Nic Santina 2 saves, shutout; Austin Mercer goal, assist; Phillip Banner assist; Derek Word goal, assist; Gabe Pellerito assist; Mason Fiel goal; Hayden Mosley 3 goals.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (12-7-2, 8-2-0 Lake Michigan) at TC Christian, Wednesday in districts.
GOLF
Trojans wins at Alpena
Team scores: 1. Traverse City Central 343; 2. Petoskey 364; 3. Traverse City West 365; 4. Cheboygan 382; 5. Alpena 401; 6. Cadillac 406.
TC Central counters: 1. McKenzie McManus 80; T-3. Sydney Rademacher 83; T-8. Grace Maitland 89; 10. Addison Balentine 91.
TC West counters: 3. Ainslee Hewitt 83; 5. Maya Wilson 86; Hattie Holmes 97; Ava Kruger 99.
Cadillac counters: Grace Drabik 98; Avery Meyer 101; Onalee Wallis 101; Madeline Dickerson 106.
Petoskey counters: 2. Laura Pawlick 82; 9. Aubrey Williams 89; Sarah Hasse 96; Sophia Gardner 97.
TC Central JV counters: 1. Sarah Ream 112; 3. Lauren Mastee 119; Paige Lamott 121; Lauren Dusseau 126.
TC West JV counters: 2. Ash Gagnon 113; T-4. Sadie VanLandschoot 124; T-4. Hannah Brown 124.
UP NEXT: Big North Conference finals Monday at the Traverse City Country Club.
FOOTBALL
TC St. Francis JV 41
Sault Ste. Marie JV 6
Traverse City St. Francis JV: Harrison Shepherd 41-yd TD, 37-yd TD, 2PAT; Tommy Richardson 31-yd TD; Jack Gruber 5-yd TD; Tyler Kadlec 9-yd TD; Mason Daciuk to Cam Sellers 30-yd TD pass; Charlie Olivier three extra-point kicks; Ben Stallman 10 tackles; Tyler Sheeran 5 tackles; Beau Belanger 5 tackles.
UP NEXT: Traverse City St. Francis JV (5-2) at Cheboygan, Thursday.