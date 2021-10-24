LELAND — The moment was written in the stars.
Traverse City Christian senior volleyball star Emma Mirabelli recorded her 2,000th career kill during Leland's Invitational in a match against the Comets in elimination play.
Both tournament games were stopped when the kill to put the set at 22-17 landed. A small ceremony took place with an emotional Mirabelli surrounded by both her coaches and teammates.
"It was insane," Mirabelli said. "It was something I've been thinking about for a while, it's been in the back of my mind, and when it just happened it was kind of a relief."
She becomes the 25th girl in Michigan to achieve such a feat — joining Leland great Alisha (Glass) Childress as the only two athletes from the five-county Grand Traverse area on that list.
Coaches anticipated it happening Saturday. Mirabelli entered the day with 1,949 kills and a tournament average of 84. Parents raised a banner they created and revealed surprise t-shirts that were hidden under sweaters and jackets up until the match with Leland.
"As soon as I got it, my coach (Katelyn Shaffran) unzipped her jacket. She jumped out, opened up her shirt '2,000!' and I was like 'No way,'" Mirabelli said.
Childress holds the state record for a career at 3,584 from 2003-06, and she is also high on the state leaderboard for several records prior to Michigan's rally scoring era.
Beginning with the 2004-05 winter season, the Michigan High School Athletic Association moved to a best-of-five-game match format with rally scoring and teams playing to 25 points for the first four games and 15 points in the fifth. Previously, teams played a best-of-three format up to 15 for all games and did not use rally scoring.
Mirabelli said she's always looked up to both Childress and her mom, Leland volleyball head coach Laurie Glass, since she was little. She took lessons from Glass when she was 9.
"It's just been great having them as a role model. They've been incredible mentors," Mirabelli said.
Mirabelli already holds the state record for the most kills in a four-set match at 44.
She was given the ball to keep. Asked what she would do with it now, Mirabelli said she'll "hang it up in her room" or "put it on a shelf" and that it might find a home next to the ball that scored kill No. 1,000 with midway through her junior year.
"Every single year I think, 'Wow. She is so good. I can't imagine her getting better.' Then she comes back and blows me away," Shaffran said, who's coached Mirabelli since seventh grade.
She'll have more chances to score as the Sabres head into districts a week from Monday ranked No. 5 in Division 4.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley wins Leland Invite
Kingsley went undefeated Saturday in Leland with a 5-0 record, beating Traverse City Christian in the finals in three sets to claim the gold bracket. North Bay won the silver bracket with a three-set win over Glen Lake in the finals.
Kingsley came back from a 13-10 deficit in the gold bracket finals and fought off four match points on way to the tournament win.
Pool play — Kingsley def. Glen Lake 25-19, 20-25, 15-12; TC Christian def. Glen Lake 22-25, 25-15, 15-12; Kingsley def. Benzie Central 25-8, 25-17; Kingsley def. TC Christian 25-13, 25-18; Manistique def. North Bay 25-15, 21-25, 15-8; Leland def. North Bay 25-21, 25-18; North Bay def. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 25-21, 25-12; Leland def. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 25-13, 25-11; Leland def. Manistique 25-14, 25-18; Glen Lake def. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 25-22, 25-15; Glen Lake def. Benzie Central 25-21, 25-14.
Bracket play — Semifinals: Kingsley def. Manistique 25-16, 25-17; North Bay def. Benzie Central 25-15, 25-17; TC Christian def. Leland 25-13, 25-17. Gold bracket finals: Kingsley def. TC Christian 17-25, 25-18, 20-18; Silver bracket finals: North Bay def. Glen Lake 25-17, 25-21, 15-11.
Kingsley stats: Angel Zoulek 54 kills, 5 blocks; Coral Bott 15 kills, 49 digs, 7 aces; Chloe Morgan 15 kills, 5 blocks; Grace Lewis 12 kills, 41 digs, 6 aces; Paityn VanPelt 5 kills, 5 blocks, 94 assists, 10 aces; Lexi Sattler 32 digs, 10 aces; Jennifer Lefler 12 kills, 3 blocks, 33 digs.
Leland stats: Lexi Luce 5 aces, 92 assists, 17 digs; Fiona Moord 25 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Flora Mitchell 15 kills, 8 digs; Kelsey Allen 18 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Maeve Sweeney 3 aces, 22 kills, 38 digs; Olive Ryder 2 aces, 34 digs; Skylaw Wiesen 2 kills, 20 digs, ace; Shelby Plamondon 7 kills, 3 digs.
North Bay: Laila Vang 32 kills, 68 digs, 7 aces, 3 assists; Lillian Brown 26 kills, 72 digs, 13 aces, block; Marissa Kohler 13 kills, 21 digs, 6 aces, 42 assists; Dani U'Ren 2 kills, 8 digs, 30 assists; Emily Sirmeyer 11 kills, 13 digs, 5 aces, 2 assists, 2 blocks; Naaji Anderson 7 kills, 3 digs, 5 aces, 2 blocks.
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 42 kills, 3 blocks; Maddie Bradford 28 kills, 7 blocks; Emma Depuy 16/16 serving; Skyler Bufalini 33/33 serving; Kaci Kilinski 2/2 serving, 20 assists; Betti Beck 52 assists.
The Stags (28-11-1) return to Leland for the ABCD quad with Leland, Traverse City Central and Traverse City St. Francis, Monday. North Bay (11-20) plays Kingsley, Elk Rapids and Mesick in a quad Wednesday. Glen Lake (12-16-1) at Mesick, Thursday.
TC West falls in Lowell tournament
The Titans fell in the semifinals to Marian, who is ranked No. 1 in Division 1.
TC West def. Coopersville 25-23, 25-16; TC West def. North Branch 25-13, 25-23; Lowell def. TC West 25-17, 25-17; TC West def. Byron Center 25-10, 25-16; Marian def. TC West 25-12, 25-18.
TC West stats: Alaina Mikowski 19 kills, 11 blocks; Avery Lahti 11 kills, 10 blocks; Ally Mckenna 65 digs; Becky Lane 38 kills, 2 aces, 21 digs, 2 blocks; Madison Neu 14 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs; Makenna Ebling 31 kills, 6 blocks, 19 digs, 3 aces; Sara Schermerhorn 95 assists, 19 digs, 5 kills, 4 aces.
FOOTBALL
No. 4 Suttons Bay 48
Mesick 18
Norseman led 24-12 at halftime.
Suttons Bay stats: Shawn Bramer 15 carries, 187 yards rushing, 5 catches, 107 yards receiving, rushing TD, 13 tackles; Hugh Periard 6 carries, 100 yards, 11-yard catch, 2 rushing TDs; Matthew Kohler 10 carries, 34 yards, TD; Dylan Barnowski 6-11 passing, 95 yards, 2 TDs; Lleyton Krumlauf 5-10, 87 yards, rushing TD, 14 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks; Ben Murphy 9 tackles; Brayden Opie 23-yard TD catch, 11 tackles; August Schaub 2 catches, 34 yards, receiving TD, 7 tackles.
Mesick stats: Ashtyn Simerson 14-27 passing, 216 yards, 2 TD; Colton Eckler 70 yards rushing, 100 yards receiving; Ben Parrish 64 yards receiving; Eckler 13 tackles; Connor Sisson 12 tackles; Tyler Hall 8 tackles, sack; Bradley Smith 7 tackles, 2 sacks; Logan Wienclaw 7 tackles; Ben Humphreys 7 tackles.
McBain 32
Muskegon Heights 28
UP NEXT: McBain (6-3) heads into selection Sunday with 34.04 playoff points.
CROSS COUNTRY
N. Michigan XC Championship
Michaywe Pines Golf Course in Gaylord
Boys team scores: 1. TC Central 67; 2. TC West 96; 3. Alpena 116; 4. TC St. Francis 153; 5. Kalkaska 218; 6. Clare 220; 7. Cadillac 231; 9. Harbor Springs 243; 10. Gladwin 254; 11. Elk Rapids 264; 12. North Trails 287; 13. Pontiac Notre Dame 364; 14. Big Rapids 383; 15. Gaylord 409; 16. Kingsley 409; 17. Grayling 410; 18. Roscommon 419; 20. McBain 531; 21. Mancelona 559; 22. Ogemaw Heights 637; 23. Indian River Inland Lakes 663; 24. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 668; 25. Boyne City 697.
Girls team scores: 1. TC Central; 2. TC St. Francis 109; 3. TC West 114; 4. Cadillac 153; 5. Pontiac Notre Dame 164; 6. Alpena 169; 7. Harbor Springs 176; 8. Clare 231; 9. Gaylord 261; 10. Elk Rapids 264; 11. Kingsley 343; 12. Charlevoix 353; 13. Big Rapids 382; 14. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 390; 15. Tawas 430; 16. Gladwin 441; 17. Grand Traverse Academy 456; 18. East Jordan 470; 19. McBain 471; 20. Ogemaw Heights 557; 21. Kalkaska 582; Indian River Inland Lakes 601; 23. Cheboygan 673; 24. Standish Sterling 684.
Overall boys top-15: 1. Luke Venhuizen (TCC) 15:34.04; 2. Jonah Hochstetler (TCW) 15:55.74; 3. Tyler Guggemos (KAL) 15:57.13; 4. Micah Bauer (TCC) 16:05.77; 5. Isaac Stone (TCW) 16:05.94; 6. Cal Benjamin (HS) 16:13.60; 7. Sam Peterson (CHX) 16:14.28; 8. Joe Muha (TCC) 16:19.68; 9. Wade Robinson (PND) 16:32.94; 10. Hayden Allen (ALP) 16:36.29; 11. Elijah Allen (ALP) 16:45.31; 12. Ryan Ososki (BR) 16:46.29; 13. Willem DeGood (TCW) 16:47.64; 14. Lance Smar (HS) 16:53.47; 15. Brad White (CLARE) 16:53.58.
Overall girls top-15: 1. Julia Flynn (TCC) 17:59.23; 2. Madi Szymanski (ALP) 18:32.21; 3. Ava King (TCW) 18:38.20; 4. Alexis Ball (TCC) 18:46.20; 5. Kendall Schopieray (CAD) 19:05.48; 6. Ella Kirkwood (TCC) 19:13.17; 7. Ellie Schenkelberger (TCC) 19:19.16; 8. Betsy Skendzel (TCSF) 19:24.91; 9. Ava Maginity (BC) 19:31.36; 10. Maye Burns (HS) 19:36.21; 11. Elliott Smith (TCW) 19:42.07; 12. Grace Slocum (TCSF) 19:49.45; 13. Emma Dickins (ALP) 19:49.99; 14. Zoe Hoke (PND) 19:50.18; 15. Allison Nobis (CLARE) 20:04.16.
Kingsley girls times: 53. Kelsey Saxton 21:40; 56. Grace Hillier 21:50; 72. Isabell Peltier 22:23; 79. Mary Webb 22:35; 91. Sayla Bender 23:02, 97. Kaylee Schelich 23:14.
Mancelona girls times: 112. Abbi Wildfong 23:29; 156. Julia Kirby 25:43; 160. Bailey Ray 26:09; 169. Jalyn Morris 27:47.
Kingsley boys times; 69. Kaden Kolarik 18:27; 70. Branden Stock 18:27; 80. Winston Pelloski 18:41; 92. Braxton Zenner 18:55; 105. Matthew Cross 19:06, 151. Logan Face 21:39.
Mancelona boys times: 71. Jaymes Wildfong 18:29; 98. Dan Wildfong 19:01; 120. James Lakie 19:52; 136. Karson Swiszowski 20:31; 157. Carson Olds 21:58; 168. Hans Lobes 22:48; 181. Alec Hoose 24:30.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Central and Traverse City West race at the Saginaw Heritage Regional, Saturday. Kingsley will race in the Chippewa Hills regional, Saturday. Mancelona will race in the East Jordan regional, Saturday.