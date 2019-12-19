Prep

ONEKAMA — The Frankfort Panthers kept their strong start to the season alive with a close 51-46 win over Onekama on Thursday in Onekama.

Blake Miller led the second half charge for the Panthers, netting 20 points off of the bench in the win. Jack Stefanski added 14 points, Luke Hammon eight and Xander Stockdale with six.

Onekama held the lead throughout the first half but Frankfort took control with a 24 point third quarter.

Luke Mauntler and Taylor Bennett each had 14 points for the Portagers (2-2). Bennett also had five rebounds and four assists while Mauntler had three steals and two boards.

Matt Mallison added nine points for Onekama and Wade Sedlar had seven points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Portagers will take on Glen Lake following Christmas break on January 7.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TC Bulldogs 64

Petoskey SM 16

TC Bulldogs (2-1): Caleb Smith 16 points; Josh Plamondon 14 points, 5 assists, 7 steals; Josh Prep 13 points, 4 blocks.

UP NEXT: TC Bulldogs at Cadillac Home School, Jan. 6.

Mancelona 62

Joburg 47

Mancelona (3-1, 2-0 Ski-V): Jayden Alfred 25 points, 10 rebounds; Justin Ackler 14 points; Tom Palmer 10 rebounds, 4 points; Ben Palmer 7 points.

Joburg: Preston Marlatt 12 points.

UP NEXT: Mancelona at Bellaire, Jan. 7.

Boyne Falls 56

Wolverine 39

Boyne Falls (2-1, 2-0 Northern Lakes): Tyler Gellis 27 points; Blake Brunmeier 12 points.

UP NEXT: Boyne Falls hosts Vanderbilt, Jan. 6.

Central Lake 49

Onaway 46

Central Lake (3-1, 2-0 Ski-V): Austin Bay 16 points, 13 rebounds; Alex Harvey 15 points; Ethan Kelly 11 points.

UP NEXT: Central Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, Jan. 7.

Manton 38

Beal City 35

Manton (3-0, 3-0 Highland): Jacob Hahn 13 points; Caleb Moore 6 points, 5 rebounds; Cole Regnerus 6 points; Chandler Allison 5 points.

UP NEXT: Manton at Charlevoix, Jan. 3.

Suttons Bay 61

Buckley 58

Buckley (1-2): Tyler Francisco 27 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 13 points; Kallen Wildfong 7 points.

Suttons Bay (2-1): Gavin Shananaquet 16 points; Lucas Mikesell 13 points.

UP NEXT: Buckley host Benzie Central, Jan. 7; Suttons Bay at Frankfort, Jan. 7.

Glen Lake 53

Leland 39

Leland (1-2): Gavin Miller 10 points; Gavin Royston 9 points; JJ Popp 16 points.

Glen Lake: Reece Hazelton 15 points; George Slack 9 points; Luke Hazelton 9 points.

UP NEXT: Leland at Kingsley, Jan. 7.

Kingsley 63

Benzie Central 46

Kingsley (1-2, 1-1 NWC): Evan Douglass 16 points, 3 steals; Ayden Mullin 11 points, 7 steals; Tyler Inthisone 9 points, 8 rebounds.

Benzie Central (1-1, 0-1 NWC): Connor McLaren 11 points.

UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Leland, Jan. 7.

TC Christian 47

Bellaire 31

TC Christian: Elijah Mleko 22 points; Brock Broderick 11 points; Levi Belanger 8 points, 10 rebounds; Simeon Popa 10 rebounds, 2 blocks.

Bellaire: J. Dennis 10 points.

Ellsworth 71

Vanderbilt 16

Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 17 points, 3 steals, 4-4 3pt FG; Brayden Steenwyk 12 points, 4 steals; Ethan Tonga 12 rebounds, 14 points; Jaeger Griswold 8 points, 13 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 4 points, 8 assists.

East Jordan 73

Cheboygan 70

East Jordan (3-1, 0-1 LMC): Jackson Raymond 23 points; Cooper Stevenson 16 points; Levi Pepin 11 points.

UP NEXT: East Jordan at Gaylord St. Mary, Jan. 6.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alpena 37

TC West 36

TC West (1-6, 0-2 BNC): Aliah Diehl 9 points, 7 rebounds; Megan Lautner 6 points, 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT: TC West at Saline, Jan. 4.

Cadillac 49

Petoskey 23

Cadillac (4-0, 3-0 BNC): Makenna Bryant 21 points, 6 3-pointers; Molly Anderson 20 points.

UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts Kingsley, Jan. 7.

TC West JV 34

Alpena JV 28

TCW JV (3-4, 1-1 BNC): Ahna Campbell 11 points.

