TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Academy Mustangs pulled out a tight game over Suttons Bay to open their season with a 49-44 win.
Max McDonald led all area scorers on Tuesday, netting 26 points for the Mustangs (1-0). McDonald also tallied four steals and three rebounds. The Mustangs were led on the block by Cahlob Myers with 10 rebounds, six points and three steals.
The Norsemen (0-1) were led by William Anderson with 10 points followed by Sean Wilson with nine.
The Mustangs will head to Buckley for their second game on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC Christian 74
Boyne Falls 33
TC Christian: Justice Daugherty 15 points; Gabe Bouwmeester 15 points; Levi Belanger 14 points; Simeon Popa 13 points; James Murchie 15 rebounds.
Boyne Falls: Blake Brunmeier 13 points.
Central Lake 70
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 59
Central Lake: Skyler Spangler 10 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals; Grant Papineau 18 points, 12 rebounds; Brett Dewey 17 points, 5 assists, 5 steals.
LLSM: Austin Schaub 22 points.
UP NEXT: Central Lake (1-0) host Ellsworth on Monday.
Frankfort 44
Bear Lake 28
Frankfort: Jack Stefanksi 14 points; Will Newbould 11 points.
Bear Lake: Ty Babinec 13 points, 6 steals, assist; Ricardo Girlanda 7 points, 3 steals, block; Zach Belinsky 5 points, 11 rebounds, assist; Clark May 3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: Frankfort (1-0) at Manistee on Tuesday; Bear Lake (0-1) hosts Marion Friday.
Ludington 66
Cadillac 55
Cadillac: Aidan Raffaele 16 points; Tipp Baker 13 points; Cale Mickleson 13 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (0-1) hosts Gaylord on Friday.
— Compiled by Jake Atnip
*Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, stats with names spelled when leaving a message.*
