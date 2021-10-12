MCBAIN — Typically a last-minute goal to win a soccer game isn’t scored in the 59th minute.
But that’s just how McBain Northern Michigan Christian completed its regular season with a 2-1 win over Traverse City Christian at home. It solidifies a 16-1-1 record for NMCS with the only blemishes being a 2-0 loss to Ogemaw Heights and a 3-3 draw with Glen Lake.
The game was delayed by an hour because of inclement weather. Coaches and ADs decided to shorten the game to two 30-minute halves with darkness concerns after 7 p.m.
“Tonight was a goofy game,” NMCS coach Taylor Mulder said.
McBain’s Tucker Tossey scored in the 53rd minute assisted by Seth VanHaitsma.
The Sabres goal came on a corner kick served from Henry Reineck to Cole Wierda, tying the game in the 55th minute. It was the first time the Comets had allowed a corner kick goal all season.
NMCS’s Mekhi Harris scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick in the 59th minute to take the lead and win. Blake DeZeeuw made four saves for the Comets.
“Our defense showed the fruits of our training and performed well against all attacks,” Mulder said.
The Monday match will be the last time the two schools meet for the year. The Comets have the No. 1 seed in their Division 4 district with LeRoy Pine River traveling for a semi-final game Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.
Traverse City Christian (13-5) hosts Boyne City at the Keystone Soccer Complex at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a Division 3 district.
MORE SOCCER
TC West 6
Alpena 0
Traverse City West: Colin Blackport 2 goals, assist; Caleb Nowak goal; Cooper Davis goal, assist; Ben Carlson goal, assist; Josh Hirschenberger goal; Ian Robertson 2 assists; Trae Collins 5 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West (13-4-2, 10-0 Big North) hosts Midland in districts, Wednesday at 6 p.m.
TC Central 4
Cadillac 0
Traverse City Central goal: Everest Noyes hat trick; Casey Heiman goal; Austin Sill clean sheet.
UP NEXT: TC Central (9-7-2) hosts Saginaw Arthur Hill in districts, Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Glen Lake 8
Benzie Central 0
Glen Lake: Bryhn Fisher, 2 goals, assist; Boden Fisher 2 goals; Henry Plumstead goal, assist; Cooper Bufalini, Parker McHugh and Tucker Brown all had one goal while Fischer Alonzi tallied 3 assists. Brown had 2 saves in net.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (9-5-1, 8-2 Northwest) received a forfeit from Harbor Light in the first round of district. The Lakers await the winner of Leland and Harbor Springs.
North Bay 8
Kingsley 0
North Bay: Ethan Vitale goal, 4 assists; Drew Thompson 3 goals; Owen Irvine 2 goals, assist; Lucas Gordon goal, assist; Wes Richardson goal; Logan Maleski assist, Sam Vukasovich save; Dominic Whetter save.
UP NEXT: North Bay (6-11-1, 4-7 Northwest) plays Charlevoix in districts at Suttons Bay, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Manistee 6
Muskegon CC 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (7-12) hosts Pentwater, Tuesday before traveling to Montague in districts Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Petoskey quad
Elk Rapids beat Petoskey 25-23, 17-25, 15-12; Kingsley beat Elk Rapids 27-29, 25-16, 15-10; Elk Rapids beat Sault Ste. Marie 25-17, 22-25, 15-6; Sault Ste. Marie beat Kingsley 17-25, 25-19, 25-17; Petoskey beat Kingsley 21-25, 25-18, 15-7.
Elk Rapids stats: Logan Reasoner 18 kills; Lili Hoberg 14 kills, 4 aces, 14 digs; Nevada Molby 8 blocks; Grace Mischel 62 digs; Ryleigh Yocom 5 aces, 4 kills, 88 assists.
Kingsley stats: Angel Zoulek 41 kills, 4 blocks; Chloe Morgan 14 kills; Jennifer Lefler 14 kills, 27 digs; Coral Bott 11 kills, 28 digs, 6 aces; Paityn VanPelt 82 assists, 3 aces; Grace Lewis 9 kills, 29 digs; Alexis Sattler 34 digs, 4 aces; Leslie Hamilton 5 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (4-1 Lake Michigan) hosts Boyne City, Tuesday; Kingsley (19-10-1) hosts North Bay, Tuesday.
TC Christian 3
Onekama 0
Traverse City Christian def. Onekama 25-19, 25-17, 25-17
Traverse City Christian: Emma Mirabelli 27 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces; Ava Wendel 7 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces, 3 assists; Julianna Brower 4 kills, 4 digs, 31 assists, 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Christian (30-3-2) faces Glen Lake, Thursday.
Lk Leelanau SM 3
GT Academy 2
Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. GT Academy 25-17, 24-26, 25-22, 17-25, 15-13.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 16 kills, dig, block; Della Bunek 13 assists, 5 aces, 3 kills Kyla Barnowski 9 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills; Sarah Bunek 4 kills, 4 digs.
GT Academy: Morgan Smith 5 aces, 6 digs, 9 kills; Izzy McMann 6 digs, kill, assist; Jocelyn Stephen 5 blocks, 2 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs; Anna Hoffman kill, 16 digs; Michaila Kinney 10 kills, 6 aces, 15 digs, block, assist; Norah Vanwingerden 21 assists, ace, 2 kills; Jurnie Shimko 8 digs, 6 kills, block.
UP NEXT: St. Mary (12-7-2) hosts Buckley, Thursday.