MCBAIN — McBain Northern Michigan Christian continued an undefeated start to the regular season with an 8-1 win Monday over Gladwin.
The Comets are one of two northern Michigan teams ranked in the first Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll, released this weekend.
McBain NMC (5-0) comes in at No. 7 in Division 4 with a 30-3 scoring advantage on the season. Gaylord (2-2) is No. 12 in Division 2 with wins so far over Boyne City and Riverview.
Neither school fared well in districts last fall. NMCS lost in the opening round of the postseason to Buckley. Gaylord ultimately fell to Cadillac after a win over Bay City John Glenn. Left out of the first poll was Division 2 state runner-up Traverse City West, Division 4 semi-finalist Leland and Division 3 semi-finalist Elk Rapids.
Seth Van Haitsma netted a hat trick in the Comets win over Gladwin. Jonas Lanser scored two goals. Mekhi Harris had a goal and a assist. Barrett Bosscher scored a goal. Gideon Currell nabbed an assist. Gladwin had an own goal.
Blake DeZeeuw made two saves in the net.
“Tonight was not our best performance,” Comets coach Taylor Mulder wrote in an email. “We scored early, but we let Gladwin score a minute later. We have work to do securing our defensive line as a unit. The simple mistakes that are resulting in these goals will not allow us to come out ahead in big games. This makes two games we have won by a large margin, but still let the opponents score.”
McBain NMC hosts Roscommon Wednesday at 5 p.m.
MORE SOCCER
Benzie Central 6
Kalkaska 2
Benzie Central: Kevin Hubbell 4 goals, assist; Chaz Grundy goal, Lorin McNeil goal; Steve Barron 2 assists; Alberto Lopez assist; Dominic Lopez 12 saves.
Kalkaska: Adam Williams goal; Cooper Swikoski goal; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 6 saves.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (3-3-0) at Grayling Sept. 7.
Boyne City 3
North Bay 0
Boyne City: Nic Santina shutout, 3 saves; Austin Mercer 2 goals; Phillip Banner goal, assist; Jack Snyder assist.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (3-3) at Harbor Springs Sept. 7.
TENNIS
TC Central 5
Portage Central 4
Flight winners: 1S — Tanner Cooley; 2S — Evan O’Connor; 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O’Connor; 2D — Will Galsterer/Nik Fagerman; 5D — Sam Galoci-Sandin/Caden Kowal.
TC Central 8
Portage Northern 1
Flight winners: 1S — Cooley; 3S — Luke Appleford; 4S — Cody Wall; 1D — Humphrey/Ryan O’Connor; 2D — Galsterer/Fagerman; 3D — Alden King/Parker Welch; 4D — Mitch Stern/Parker Peterson; 5D — Galoci-Sandin/Kowal.
UP NEXT: TC Central hosts quad with Grandville, Clarkston and Birmingham Seaholm.