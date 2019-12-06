LELAND — Leland’s Olivia Lowe means business.
In only the second game of the season for the Comets, Lowe dropped 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Leland over North Bay 55-31 at home on Friday.
Lowe also snagged five steals and had two blocks in the win for the Comets (2-0).
North Bay (2-1) had an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter but the Comets scored 18 second quarter points to take a 24-15 lead at the halftime break.
The Comets let North Bay cut the lead to seven points at the end of the third before exploding for 22 points in the fourth, where Lowe dropped 12 of her 27.
Skylar Wiesen had eight points and six steals, Kenzie Sluiter tallied six points, six rebounds and three assists and Tatum Kareck had six rebounds and three assists.
Paige Kohler led North Bay with 12 points. Maya Shaw also scored five points for North Bay
The Comets will play at Buckley next Friday and North Bay will hosts GT Academy at Northport on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairview 40
Mancelona 33
Mancelona (0-2): Makayla Orman 8 points, 4-8 FTs; Teegan Giffore 6 points; Alli Meeder 6 points; Madison Wilcoy 8 points; Kenzy Davis 4 points.
Manton 59
McBain 44
Manton (2-0): Abby Brown 16 points, 4 steals; Abby Shepler 16 points, 6 rebounds; Molly Lane 13 points; Brianna Puffer 8 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manton at Evart, Thursday.
Benzie Central 52
Onekama 36
Benzie Central (1-1): Ellen Bretzke 25 points, 16 rebounds, 5 steals; Andrea Taghon 14 points, 6 rebounds; Jenna Cole 4 points, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Elise Johnson 4 points.; Kylee Streeter 3 points, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central at TC. St Francis, Tuesday.
Big Rapids Crossr 35
Mesick 31
Mesick (0-2): Elizabeth Hamilton 10 points; Jillian Hillier 9 points; Grace Hall 6 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick host Brethren, Wednesday.
Hudsonville 69
TC West 8
TC West (1-1): Megan Lautner 5 points.
Hudsonville JV 58
TC West JV 23
TCW JV: Alexa Adams 8 points.
Hudsonville frosh 47
TC West frosh 13
TCWF: Lydia Heymes 5 points.
HOCKEY
TC Bay Reps 4
Alpena 1
TC Bay Reps: Aaron Ackerson goal; Quentin Derwin hat-trick (3 goals); Andrew Bankey 2 assists; Garrison Waugh assist; Kaleb Miller assist; freshman Garrett Hathaway gets first varsity win in goal with 14 saves on 15 shots.
TC Central 4
Houghton 3 F/OT
TC Central (3-0-1): Ethan VanderRoest goal; Nick Sommerfield goal, 2 assists; Hunter Folgmann assist, game winning goal in overtime; Charlie Douglass goal; Will Dawson assist; Carson Peters assist; Seth Lucas 2 assists; Grant Neuhardt 27 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central at No. 9 Hancock, Saturday.
