Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.