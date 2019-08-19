TRAVERSE CITY — Twenty-nine teams traveled to the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa to take part in the Lober Invitational on Monday in the first action of the girls golf season.
Northville is leading the way after day one of two, carding a 318 to sit in first place. Grosse Point South is in second (334), Forest Hills Northern is in third (338) and Brighton is in fourth (346). Maggie Knight, of Flint Powers, was the low-medalist with a 75.
Traverse City Central is the leading area team, sitting in 14th place after shooting a 389 as a team.
Emlin Munch carded a team low 92 for the Trojans while Grace Maitland (98), Sierra Batcha (98) and Maria Rosinga (101) rounded out the scorers.
Traverse City West’s varsity team of Ava Warren (100), Anna Burley (103), Ava Krueger (103) and Aubrey Burt (111) carded a 417 to move them into 17th.
The Traverse City St. Francis team ended up in 19th place after day one. McKenzie McManus led the way with a 107, Marina Ascione shot a 108, Ameilia Jaworski carded a 109 and Emily Jozwiak brought up the rear with a 154.
Traverse City West’s JV team placed ahead of the Gladiators, carding a 456 as a team. Lainey Wickman shot a 120, Ainslee Hewitt and Hailey Siles each carded a 115 and Hattie Holmes led the way with a 106.
Teams will begin tee-off for day two at 8:24 a.m. on Tuesday at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. TCSF and the TC West JV team will play the Wolverine course while TC Central and TC West varsity will tackle the Spruce Run course.
Soccer
Boyne City 0
Marquette 0
Boyne City: Nic Santina 5 saves.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (0-0-1) vs. TC Christian, Wednesday.
Glen Lake 9
Manistee 7
Glen Lake: Brynn Fisher 3 G, 3 A, 3 saves; Henry Plumstead 2 G, 2 A; Logan Cooper 2 G; Brady McDounough G, 2 A; Parker McHugh G, A; Fischer Alonzi A; Tucker Brown 5 saves; Nick Lewis 4 saves.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (1-0) host TC Christian, Friday.
TENNIS
TC St. Francis 4
Lansing Catholic 4
TCSF winners: 1s — Adam Chittle def. Jack Hadley 6-0, 6-0; 2s — Charlie Schmude def. Aspen Robart 6-1, 6-0; 3s — Cody Richards def. Janek Levandowsk 6-0, 6-1; 1d — Brendan Chouinard/Ben Schmude def. Ethan Bassilla/Charlie Ramont 6-0, 6-1.
Haslett 7
TC St. Francis 1
TCSF winners: 1d — Brendan Chouinard/Ben Schmude def. Joey Schaubroeck/Logan Mowid 6-0, 6-2.
TC St. Francis takes seventh at Elliott Pierce Invite on Saturday
TCSF wins: 2s — Charlie Schmude 2 wins; 3s — Cody Richards, 1 win; 1d — Ben Schmude/Brendan Chouinard, 2 wins; 3d — Tommy Puetz/Charlie King, 1 win.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis (0-1-1) at Grand Rapids South Christian Quad, Thursday.
