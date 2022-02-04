ELK RAPIDS — The race for the Lake Michigan Conference girls title got a bit closer Thursday.
Elk Rapids earned a 61-12 win over Boyne City on Thursday night with four scorers netting double-figures. Sixty miles to the north on Route 31, Harbor Springs handed Traverse City St. Francis a 57-47 loss to tie the Elks for first place in the LMC with one league loss each.
Traverse City St. Francis gave Harbor Springs (No. 10 in Division 3) its only loss this year. The Rams, led by freshman phenom Olivia Flynn, also handed Gaylord St. Mary (No. 3 in Division 4) its first loss Monday.
"We like our position," said Elk Rapids coach Mike Brown, who's set to host the Rams in both teams' final LMC games Feb. 17.
Against Boyne City, Logan Reasoner had 12 points for the Elks to lead the game in scoring. Kendall Standfest, Lauren Bingham and Morgan Bergquist all scored 11 points each.
It was another impressive night for the Elks' offense, which has been averaging a 40 percent from beyond the 3-point arc in the last three games.
"We got back home and we've been shooting the ball really, really well," Brown said. "It makes the game a whole lot more easier when you have three, four girls that can knock them down."
Elk Rapids (11-2, 8-1 LMC) travels to face Mason County Eastern, Friday. Boyne (2-12, 2-8 LMC) travels Tuesday to East Jordan.
GIRLS HOOPS
Harbor Springs 57
TC St. Francis 47
Traverse City St. Francis: Maggie Napont 22 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Colleen Hegewald 17 points, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: Traverse City St. Francis (10-4, 8-2 Lake Michigan) at Grayling, Tuesday.
Lk Leelanau SM 74
Forest Area 38
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Zoe Korson career-high 24 points; Audrey Smith 16 points, 6 rebounds; Delana Kirt 10 points, 10 rebounds.
Forest Area: Desjanea Perkins 13 points.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary (10-2) at Manton, Monday.
Manton 49
Pine River 39
Manton: Lauren Wilder 27 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals; Meagan Moffit 11 points, 10 rebounds; Jenna Alexander 10 points.
UP NEXT: Manton (6-8, 6-5 Highland) hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Monday.
Lake City 52
Beal City 20
Lake City: Chloe Bisballe 17 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals; Emma Nickerson 15 points, 9 rebounds; MacKenzie Bisballe 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Jessica Allen 4 points. Mariah Jackson 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Lake City (13-1, 11-1 Highland) at Bellaire, Monday.
Brethren 39
Mason Co. Eastern 24
Brethren: Elly Sexton 17 points, 2 assists, 11 rebounds; Maddy Biller 10 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals; Halle Richardson 5 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; Stella Estes 3 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: Brethren (7-3, 6-3 West Michigan-D) hosts Marion, Saturday.
GT Academy 46
Charlton Heston 9
Grand Traverse Academy: Claudia Burley 12 points, 3 assists; Julia Jones 9 points, 4 steals; Katelynn Dix 7 points; Paige Bell 6 points; Megan Pavwoski 6 points.
UP NEXT: Grand Traverse Academy (6-5) at Mancelona, Monday.
Walkerville 41
Bear Lake 31
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Bear Lake (0-9, 0-8 West Michigan D) at Manistee Catholic Central, Saturday.
Charlevoix 43
East Jordan 37
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix (6-8, 6-3 Lake Michigan) hosts Elk Rapids, Tuesday.
Grayling 44
Kalkaska 28
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Grayling (5-10, 2-7 Lake Michigan) hosts Traverse City St. Francis, Tuesday; Kalkaska (0-14, 0-10 Lake Michigan) hosts Harbor Springs, Tuesday.
McBain NMC 60
Houghton Lake 20
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Megan Bennett 20 points, 9 rebounds, assist; Paige Ebels 13 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: McBain NMC (10-3) at Leland, Monday.
TC West JV 47
TC Central JV 20
Traverse City West JV: Reagan LaCross 13 points, Claire Miner 11 points.
Traverse City Central JV (1-12): Addison Booher 5 points.
TC St. Francis JV 38
Harbor Springs JV 27
Traverse City St. Francis JV: Adrianna Spranger 14 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds; Sophie Hardy 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists; Hunter St. Peter 6 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Sophia Ellalasingham 6 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: Traverse City St. Francis JV (10-3, 7-2) at Grayling, Tuesday.
TC Central frosh 30
TC West frosh 13
Traverse City Central freshman: Annie Goldkuhle 10 points; Lucy Bongiorno 10 points; Abby McDonald 4 points; Amelia Jordan 3 points.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Central Freshman (5-2, 2-1) host Cadillac, Feb. 11.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Christian 87
Central Lake 55
Traverse City Christian: Brock Broderick 32 points, 18 rebounds; Reece Broderick 24 points; Elliott Molby 7 points; Ryan Sweetaple 7 points.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Christian (10-2) hosts Mancelona, Monday.
Mancelona 65
Joburg-Lewiston 54
Mancelona: Trace Miller 21 points, 10 rebounds; Justin Ackler 17 points; Oumar Sy 14 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona (8-4, 8-1 Ski Valley) at Traverse City Christian, Monday.
Pellston 43
Gaylord SM 38
No stats reported
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary (6-6, 6-4 Ski Valley) at Bellaire, Tuesday.
Bellaire 56
Inland Lakes 37
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Bellaire (5-7, 3-5 Ski Valley) hosts Gaylord St. Mary, Tuesday.
TC Central JV 48
TC West JV 44
Traverse City West JV: Winslow Robinson 14 points; Max Ogden 10 points; Lincoln Lockhart 9 points.
Traverse City Central JV: Jack Hogan 16 points; E.J. Maitland 11 points; Anderson Farmer 8 points.
UP NEXT: Traverse City West JV (10-3) hosts Ludington, Tuesday. Traverse City Central JV (8-3, 5-1 Big North) at Alpena, Tuesday.
TC West frosh 39
TC Central frosh 35
Traverse City Central freshmen (5-6): Johnny Ferguson 12 points.
TC St. Francis frosh 52
East Jordan frosh 31
Traverse City St. Francis freshman: Isaac Kerr 10 points; Noah Millward 10 points; Colin Roth 9 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF (7-4, 6-1 Lake Michigan) at Harbor Springs, Friday.
ALPINE SKIING
BNC meet at Boyne Mountain
Girls slalom top 5: 1. Marley Spence (Petoskey), 1:06.16; 2. Elle Craven (TC Central), 1:07.12; 3. Lila Warren (TC West), 1:08.12; 4. Olivia Bageris (TCW), 1:08.36; 5. Avery Meyer (Cadillac), 1:08.82.
Boys slalom top 5: 1. Luke Wiersema (TCW), 30.51; T-2. Jace Rowell (TCC), 31.01; T-2. Caleb Lewandowski (TCW), 31.01; 4. Asher Paul (TCC), 31.33; 5. Andy Hill (TCW), 31.38.
Girls giant slalom top 5: 1. Spence (Petoskey), 52.84; 2. Meyer (CAD), 53.62; 3. Onalee Wallis (CAD), 53.84; 4. Maddy Cox (TCC), 54.05; 5. Craven (TCC), 54.18.
Boys giant slalom top 5: 1. Lewandowski (TCW), 49.42; 2. Ben Schramski (TCW), 49.43; 3. Charlie Thomas (Petoskey), 49.62; 4. Wiersema (TCW), 49.85; 5. Jack Robel (Gaylord), 49.89.