MOUNT PLEASANT — The Leland Comets kept their promise.
Leland coach Brandon Wheeler wasn’t able to coach the regional final, serving a red card suspension after being ejected from the regional semifinal before overtime.
But his seniors — Gavin Miller, JJ Popp, Ryan Howard, Wyatt Sirrine and Jaden Holsted — promised him a trophy.
The Comets shutout Bad Axe 1-0, the No. 1 team in Division 4 by playoff points, to take their third regional title in the decade. It’s second title in three seasons after winning the 2018 regional en route to a state championship, with the last before that in 2012.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them for following through on this promise,” Wheeler said. “There’s more work to be done and we’re excited for Wednesday.”
Wheeler called Thursday night’s win a huge one for the program.
“I think a lot of people would say we’ve lost a lot of talent in the last two years, but we’re a different team,” Wheeler said. “We play to our strengths, our strengths is defense, and that’s coming from my senior leadership.”
Daniel Resendiz-Nunez had the Comets lone goal off a corner kick, unassisted. Senior Gavin Miller had 12 saves for the 43rd shutout of his career and the Comets 14th this season.
Leland (15-4-2) meets unbeaten Grandville Calvin Christian (18-0-2) in the state semifinals Wednesday in East Kentwood High School at 6 p.m.
Last year the Comets lost to the Squires 2-1 in the regional semifinals, then the Squires lost to Muskegon Western Michigan Christian in penalty kicks when the Warriors won the state championship.
FOOTBALL
Gaylord SM 86
Central Lake 54
The combined score of 140 is the 4th most points scored by two 8-man teams in MHSAA history.
St. Mary broke school record for points scored at halftime, and tied a school record for most points scored in a game.
The Snowbirds led 86-40 at the half.
GSM: Chris Koscielniak 15 car., 267 yds, 7 TDs; Conrad Korte 14 car., 114 yds, rec. TD, rush TD; Brody Jeffers 3-3 passing, 121 yds, 3 TD passes; Dominic Krieser rec. TD; Dillon Croff rec. TD; Team 458 rush yds, 121 rec. yds, 579 yds offense.
Central Lake: Jamal Cebulski 9 rec., 290 yds, 5 rec. TD; Brayden Steenwyk 15-26 passing, 366 yds, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 1 rec., 19 yds, rec. TD, 4.5 tackles; Logan Eckhardt 4 car., 21 yds, TD; Garrison Barret 3 rec., 55 yds, TD pass, 8.5 tackles; Cameron Spence 6.5 tackles; Team 398 yds offense, 385 passing, 13 rushing yds, 15 first downs.
UP NEXT: St. Mary (6-1) faces winner of Mesick and Vestaburg next week. Central Lake finishes season 2-5.
Whittemore-Prescott 58
Forest Area 28
Forest Area: No stats reported.
The Warriors finish their season 5-2.
VOLLEYBALL
Glen Lake 3
Mesick 1
Glen Lake def. Mesick 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18.
Glen Lake: Paige Flores 10 blocks, 14 kills; Hailey Helling 22 digs, 27 kills, 3 aces; Grace Bradford 9 blocks, 59 assists, 24 kills, 22 digs; Emilee Bellant 29 digs, 3 aces; Maddie Bradford 17 kills.
Mesick: Lexy Abraham 14 assists, 4 kills; Kelsey Quiggin 8 blocks, 13 kills, 14 digs; Trinity Harris 2 aces, 5 kills, 6 digs; Grace Quiggin 5 aces, 9 kills; Maggie Shermak 10 digs; Kaylee O’Neill 24 digs; Shannyn Spencer 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: Mesick (19-2) and Glen Lake move onto districts next week.
Petoskey 3
Alpena 0
Petoskey def. Alpena 25-20, 25-21, 25-13.
Petoskey: Katelyn Wodek 8 kills, block; Raija Gross 6 kills, 4 digs; Jamisyn Karr 4 kills, 6 digs.
