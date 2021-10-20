LELAND — The Leland volleyball team played spoiler Tuesday night, knocking off Kingsley 3-1 to prevent the Stags from winning the Northwest Conference title outright.
The Comets (10-20-5) beat Kingsley 25-12, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16 and are now 5-2 in the conference. They account for the only conference losses Kingsley (6-1) and Glen Lake (6-1) suffered this season. The Stags and Lakers share the conference title — the first time for Glen Lake since 2000.
Leland struggled in the early part of the season, but the Comets have turned it around as of late — something head coach Laurie Glass believes is a major positive as the postseason draws nearer.
"We continue to put some things together that we've been working on all season," she said. "If you're going to start finding yourself, now is the time to start doing that. We've got two quality wins over two quality opponents, and that's good to have confidence boosters for your team."
Fiona Moord had 14 kills and two digs for the Comets. Maeve Sweeney had 11 kills and 14 digs. Kelsey Allen and Shelby Plamondon each had 10 kills. Olivia Boquette and Skylar Weisen led Leland in aces with three apiece. Lexi Luce had 43 assists on the night.
Kingsley falls to 20-11-1 overall. The Stags play at the Reed City quad Thursday.
Angel Zoulek had 16 kills and three blocks. Chloe Morgan had five kills and two blocks. Coral Bott collected four kills, nine digs and four aces. Jennifer Lefler racked up 10 kills and two digs. Alexis Sattler had 15 digs. Paityn VanPelt led Kingsley in assists with 26 and had two kills.
CROSS COUNTRY
TC Central boys, girls win Big North title
Boys team scores: 1. Traverse City Central 32; 2. Traverse City West 59; 3. Petoskey 61; 4. Alpena 78; 5. Cadillac 118; 6. Gaylord 175.
Boys 1st Team All-Conference: 1. Luke Venhuizen (TC Central) 16:18.19; 2. Micah Bauer (TC Central) 16:34.45; 3. Jonah Hochstetler (TC West) 16:35.32; 4. Samuel Smith (Petoskey) 16:48.38; 5. Joe Muha (TC Central) 16:48.4; 6. Isaac Stone (TC West) 16:54.45; 7. Shane Izzard (Petoskey) 16:56.92.
Boys 2nd Team All-Conference: 8. Willem DeGood (TC West) 16:57.2; 9. Jett Reimers (TC Central) 17.09.12; 10. Hayden Allen (Alpena) 17:11.06; 11. Elijah Allen 17:20.41; 12: Cooper Rokop (Petoskey) 17:24.23; 13. Nolan Nixon (Cadillac) 17:27.08; 14. Dylan Odenbach (Petoskey) 17:27.4.
Other area finishers: 15. Will Phillips (TC Central) 17:40.79; 17. Carter Dean (TC West) 18:05.45; 19. Zach Truszkowski (TC Central) 18:18.64; 25. Sam King (TC West) 18:38.45; 30. Ben Habers (TC West) 19:18.67; 33. Quinten Henderson (TC Central) 19:26.67; 37. Peter Worden (TC West) 20:33.99.
"We ran very well. It was a very good team race," TC Central boys head coach Bryan Burns said.
Girls team scores: 1. TC Central 33; 2. Petoskey 63; 3. TC West 73; 4. Cadillac 85; 5. Alpena 105; 6. Gaylord 173.
Girls 1st Team All-Conference: 1. Julia Flynn (TC Central) 18:15.15; 2. Madi Szymanski (Alpena) 19:07.71; 3. Ava King (TC West) 19:10.8; 4. Alexis Ball (TC Central) 19:28.97; 5. Kendall Schopieray (Cadillac) 19:43.63; 6. CamBrie Corey (Petoskey) 19:56.86; 7. Ella Kirkwood (TC Central) 20:03.89.
Girls 2nd Team All-Conference: 8. Ellie Schenkelberger (TC Central) 20:11.51; 9. Noel Vanderall (Petoskey) 20:13.21; 10. Elliott Smith (Alpena) 20:18.21; 11. Emma Dickins (Alpena) 20:28.02; 12. Nora O'Leary (Petoskey) 20:29.86; 13. Kathleen Venhuizen (TC Central) 20:57.35; 14. Madeline Loe (Petoskey) 21:11.79.
Other area finishers: 16. Lola Reimers (TC Central) 21:30.33; 17. Lauren May (TC Central) 21:35.09; 18. Ella Thomas (TC West) 21:35.5; 19. Lexi Hodges (TC West) 21:53.69; 23. Grace Moeggenborg (TC West) 22:18.57; 27. Avery Joe Esper (TC West) 22:54.52; 28. Alyssa Fouchey (TC West) 23:12.03.
The TC Central girls team has been BNC champions for all but three years since the league began in 1997.
"The team is gaining confidence as the season unfolds," TC Central head coach Lisa Taylor said. "We're looking forward to continuing this momentum over the next meets leading up to states."
VOLLEYBALL
TC St. Francis 3
East Jordan 0
Traverse City St. Francis def. East Jordan 25-10, 25-18, 25-15.
St. Francis: Campbell Domres 9 aces, 5 kills; Gwyneth Bramer 3 blocks, 5 kills; Maggie Jarema 2 blocks, 3 kills; Alexis Ochab 7 kills; Garnet Mullet 5 kills; Avery Nance 26 Assists; Emily Erhardt 4 aces
UP NEXT: St. Francis (11-14-4, 4-1) visits Kalkaska, Wednesday.
Glen Lake 3
Frankfort 0
Glen Lake def. Frankfort 25-15, 25-23, 25-14.
Glen Lake: Kaci Kilinski 7 assists; Olivia Mikowski, Skyler Bufalini, Grace Bradford, Taylor Semple, Emma Depuy, Ella Sheffer and Chloe Crick were 72/73 serving.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (10-13-1) plays Leland, Thursday.
Lk Leelanau SM 3
GT Academy 0
Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. Grand Traverse Academy 25-19, 26-24, 25-15.
Lake Leelanau: Leah Fleis 10 kills, 5 aces, 3 digs; Kyla Barnowski 5 assists, 2 kills, 3 aces; Kaelyn Dunham 3 kills, 2 aces; Cathryn Mikowski 2 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs.
GTA: Anna Hoffman 2 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace; Izzy McMann 8 digs, 1 ace; Jocelyn Stephen 2 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces, 1 block; Michaila Kinney 11 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Norah Vanwingerden 16 assists, 3 digs, 1 kill; Jurnie Shimko 7 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace.
UP NEXT: LLSM (13-7-2) plays a tri with Northbay and Forest Area, Thursday. GTA (8-5) visits Central Lake, Thursday.
North Bay 3
Buckley 0
North Bay def. Buckley 25-21, 25-12, 25-21.
North Bay: Laila Vang 13 kills, 17 digs, 4 aces, assist; Lillian Brown 7 kills, 16 digs, 3 aces; Naaji Anderson 3 kills, 3 digs, ace, assist; Anissa Wille 6 digs, 2 aces, assist; Marissa Kohler 4 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces, 13 assists; Emily Sirmeyer 3 kills, 3 digs, ace, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: North Bay (6-18, 3-4 Northwest) hosts a tri against Lake Leelanau St. Mary and Forest Area, Thursday.
Manton 3
McBain NMC 2
Manton def. McBain Northern Michigan Christian 25-18, 25-11, 20-25, 21-25, 15-4.
Manton (30-11, 8-5 Highland): Adrianna Sackett 5 kills, block, 19 digs; Ashley Bredahl ace, 23 assists, 6 digs; Emma Ruppert 3 digs; Hannah Clark 2 blocks, 4 digs; Kailey Fredette 12 digs; Lauren Wilder 3 aces, 14 kills, 18 digs; Leah Helsel ace, 7 kills, 6 blocks, 9 digs; Megan Moffit 4 aces, 14 kills, 2 blocks, 14 assists, 10 digs; Morgan Shepler 4 ace, 6 kills, 7 digs.
Elk Rapids 3
Kalkaska 1
Elk Rapids beat Kalkaska 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-13.
Elk Rapids stats: Logan Reasoner 10 kills; Nevada Molby 9 kills, 2 blocks; Lili Hoberg 8 kills; Morgan Wirtz 6 kills, 6 digs; Grace Mischel 32 digs; Ryleigh Yocom 2 kills, 51 assists.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (18-16-5, 6-0 Lake Michigan) hosts Traverse City St. Francis, Thursday.
Boyne City 3
Harbor Springs 0
Boyne City def. Harbor Springs 25-12, 25-5, 25-14.
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 13 kills, 3 digs; Grace Dawson 6 kills; Aubrey Burns 6 kills; Ava Tarsi 26 assists; Bella Cosier 24/25 serving, 6/7 on serve receive, 12 digs.
SOCCER
McBain NMC 8
Pine River 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Seth VanHaitsma 4 goals; Carter Quist 2 assists; Barrett Bosscher goal, assist; Jonas Lanser goal, assist; Tucker Tossey goal, assist; Mekhi Harris assist; Trevin Winkle goal.
UP NEXT: McBain NMC (17-1-1) plays the winner of Oscoda vs. Roscommon in the Division 4 district championship match Saturday.
SAILING
TC sailing hosts state championships
The Traverse City sailing team made up of TC St. Francis, TC West and TC Central competed in the high school sailing state championships Saturday on the Boardman Lake.
Doublehanded team top-10: 1. Grosse Pointe South 53; 2. Holland Christian 62; 3. West Bloomfield 81; 4. Seaholm 84; 5. Brother Rice 101; 6. Black River 106; 7. Traverse City Central Black 114; 8. Cranbrook Kingswood 122; 9. Traverse City West Green 126; 10. Traverse City St. Francis Blue 127.
Laser radial: 1. Brother Rice — Owen Bannasch 12; 2. Black River — L.J. Nykamp 14; 3. Harbor Springs — Maren Matthews 27; 4. Grosse Pointe South — Grant Corrion 34; 5. Detroit Country Day — Liam Hounsell 36; 6. East Grand Rapids — Ella Towner 41; 7. Seaholm — Michael Mullins 52; 8. Harbor Springs — John Goff 58; 9. Grosse Pointe South — Ashan Villavarayan 67; 10. Troy — Dane Greenwood 71; 11. Traverse City West — Ella Beck 75; 12. Troy — Monika Torkos 76; 13. Traverse City Central — Lucas Rodenroth 84; 14. Troy — Rodrigo Flores 90.
Laser full: 1. Lowell — Jackson MacNaughton 18; 2. Traverse City St. Francis — Gabe Maday 21; 3. Rockford — Gavin Van Manen 28; 4. Forest Hills — Camden Seymour 33; 5. Black River — Alden Gort 33; 6. Seaholm — Luke Strickland 53; 7. Traverse City West — Andrew Godmer 54; 8. Grosse Pointe South — Brody Yeloushan 65; 9. Grosse Pointe South — Boaz Selinger 65; 10. Traverse City Central — Colin Gordon 70; 11. Traverse City St. Francis — Luke Adams 70; 12. East Grand Rapids — Henry Feyen 77; 13. Grosse Ile — Jimmy Souilliere 82; 14. Detroit Country Day — Miles Laker 93; 15. Troy — Nicole Torkos 98; 16. Traverse City Central — Simon Hegg 103; 17 Traverse City Central — Sage Brown 119.