TRAVERSE CITY — Leland is finding its groove with volleyball districts just on the horizon.
The Comets beat Traverse City St. Francis 3-1 on the Gladiators’ home court Thursday night — 25-16, 25-15, 21-25 and 25-11. Leland moves to 8-20-5 with a record of 4-2 in conference play.
After Leland graduated a heap of talent after a regional lost to Mesick cancelled by COVID-19, the Comets bring back three seniors along with four juniors and six sophomores.
Head coach Laurie Glass said Thursday’s game was a moment for the Comets to “sit in what they know.”
“What happened tonight was they have slowly but surely been gaining confidence about who they are and what they bring to the table,” Glass said. “I couldn’t have been prouder of them having that moment, where they could see what they were capable of.”
The Comets started the first match on an 8-0 run and won in four sets.
Senior Olivia Boquette had five aces and 10 digs without a service error. Junior Maeve Sweeney had 15 kills and 12 digs. Sophomore Kelsey Allen had seven kills and three blocks. Junior Alexis Luce also had three blocks along with 32 assists. Sophomore Fiona Moord scored on eight kills.
“We got pushed back tonight from St. Francis in the third set. Earlier in the season, that would have been an ending sort of moment for us,” Glass said. “We pushed back. I am just happy with the direction in which we are moving.”
St. Francis (10-14-3) was led by Alexis Ochab with two aces and eight kills. Gwynneth Bramer tallied 8 kills and three blocks. Garnett Mullett had six kills and eight digs. Avery Nance had 25 helpers with six digs.
“I think that we had a few too many unforced errors. Leland came out really strong and they played a really great game, and we didn’t respond with our greatest game,” St. Francis coach Kathleen Nance said.
St. Francis plays in the Inland Lakes tournament Saturday. Leland and TCSF meet again at the annual ABCD quad, set for Oct. 25 at Leland. The Comets host Kingsley, Tuesday.
Districts begin Nov. 1. The Comets are due for a first-round matchup with a Traverse City Christian team that’s only lost three matches. St. Francis is set to play Benzie in the first round.
Nance is excited to see what the Gladiators can do.
“We have a lot of talent on our team, and when we play well together, it’s a great thing,” she said.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian 3
Glen Lake 0
TC Christian won 25-22, 25-23, 25-17.
Glen Lake: Skyler Bufalini 10/10 serving; Betti Beck 9/9 serving; Grace Bradford 13/13 serving, 12 kills; Chloe Crick 4/4 serving; Ella Sheffer 3/3 serving; Paige Flores 5 kills; Betti Beck 26 assists.
Traverse City Christian: Emma Mirabelli 23 kills, 12 digs, 1 ace, 3 blocks, 1 assist; Ava Wendel 7 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces, 1 block; Julianna Brower 4 kills, 3 aces, 1 block, 31 assists.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (9-13-1, 5-1 Northwest) at Frankfort, Tuesday; Traverse City Christian (31-3-2) at the New Lothrop Invite on Saturday.
GT Academy 3
Manistee CC 1
Grand Traverse Academy def. Manistee Catholic Central 25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-11.
The Mustangs had 29 aces as a team.
GT Academy: Morgan Smith 5 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs; Izzy McMann 9 aces, 2 kills, 11 digs; Jocelyn Stephen 3 aces, 2 blocks, 5 kills, 1 assist; Anna Hoffman 4 digs; Michaila Kinney 6 aces, 5 kills, 8 digs, 1 block, 1 assist; Norah Vanwingerden 2 aces, 14 assists, 4 digs; Jurnie Shimko 4 aces, 9 digs, 3 kills.
UP NEXT: GT Academy at Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
Manton 3
Roscommon 1
Manton def. Roscommon 25-13, 27-25, 26-28, 25-15
Manton: Adrianna Sackett 2 aces, 8 kills, 1 block, 11 digs; Ashley Bredahl 1 ace, 22 assists, 5 digs; Emma Ruppert 3 digs; Hannah Clark 2 blocks, 4 assists, 3 digs; Kailey Fredette 4 digs; Lauren Wilder 2 ace, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 20 digs; Leah Helsel 12 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 11 digs; Megan Moffit 3 aces, 20 kills, 22 assists, 20 digs; Morgan Shepler ace, 15 kills, assist, 7 digs.
FOOTBALL
TC St. Francis JV 34
Cheboygan JV 7
Traverse City St. Francis JV: Charlie Olivier 5-yd TD, 4 PATs; Mason Daciuk 36-yd TD, 2-yd TD; Tommy Richardson 19-yd TD, 7-yd TD; Ben Stallman 12 tackles; Charlie Olivier 12 tackles; Eli Biggar 8 tackles.
UP NEXT: Traverse City St. Francis JV (6-2, 3-2 Lake Michigan) plays Kingsley next Thursday.