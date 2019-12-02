LELAND — Leland opened up the 2019-20 girls basketball season with style Monday.
The Comets won by 41, topping the Traverse City Bulldogs 64-23 as Olivia Lowe went off for 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals.
Kenzie Sluiter scored 12 points for the Comets (1-0), while Mia Osorio added 11 points, four assists and five steals, Kayla Korson chipped in six points and seven rebounds, Emma Waskiewicz had nine boards and Skylar Wiesen contributed seven steals and five rebounds.
Hannah Elenbass led the Bulldogs with seven points.
Leland hosts North Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Boyne City 53
Cheboygan 46
Boyne City knocked down eight of nine free throws in overtime to beat Cheboygan 53-46 on the road to open the season.
Boyne City (1-0): Jaelyn Jarema 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host Bellaire, Thursday.
Forest Area 38
BR Crossroads 32
Forest Area (1-0): McKenzie Szymchack 18 points; Meagan Lange 7 points, 6 assists.
UP NEXT: The Warriors travel Wednesday to North Bay.
Onekama 42
Lake Leelanau SM 34
Onekama: Ella Acton 9 points; Hanna Hughes 9 points; Colleen McCarthy 8 points, 5 assists, 5 blocks, 7 rebounds.
LLSM: Emily Grant 14 points; Genevieve Bramer 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Portagers host Benzie Central to open up Northwest Conference play Friday, while St. Mary hosts Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart on Wednesday.
