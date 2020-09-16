MAPLE CITY — Tennis has been a part of the Glen Lake community for decades but Wednesday marked a first when they hosted the Clay Court Classic on the Glen Lake campus.
It was the first ever tennis match played on Glen Lake Community Schools grounds and was led with an opening ceremony and “first hits” by people who have been a part of Leelanau Tennis from the start.
Leelanau Tennis welcomed Traverse City Central JV and Traverse City West, who brought a team mixed of varsity and junior varsity players.
The TC Central JV team came out winners of both the matches they played, taking down West 8-0 and Leelanau 5-3.
TC West won the matchup between the Titans and Leelanau Tennis 5-3. The Titans sweeped the singles flights against LT with David Fischer, Murphy Kehoe, Keagan Ray and Wyatt Mcgarry-Costello snagging a win. Leelanau Tennis won three doubles flights against West (1D, 2D, 4D) with wins from Drew Barber/Jackson Ciolek, Nate Mitchel/Connor Ciolek and Marhle Siddall/Anna Mitchel taking wins.
The Trojans JV swept the Titans JV in order, led by Cam Peteres at No. 1-singles and Mitch Stern and Parker Welch at No. 1-doubles.
August Sack won the No. 1-singles flight for Leelanau against TCC and Noah Lamb followed suit at No. 2-singles. Cam Lane (3S) and Brody Ribel (4S) each tallied wins for TCC along with the final three doubles flights.
VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3
Alpena 0
TC West def. Alpena 25-22, 25-14, 25-13
TC West: Becky Lane 15 kills, 3 aces; Sara Schermerhorn 33 assists; Makenna Ebling 6 kills, 12 digs; Alaina Mikowski 2 blocks, 9 kills; Leah Allen 7 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Sammy Schaub 7 digs; Ally Mckenna 9 digs.
UP NEXT: TC West (12-2, 3-0 BNC) at Cadillac, Tuesday.
Cadillac 3
TC Central 0
Cadillac def. TCC 25-19, 25-22, 25-23
Cadillac: Macy Brown 24 kills, 10 digs, 6 blocks, 4 assists; Renee Brines 29 assists, 7 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Cailey Massersang 3 kills, 2 blocks; Zoey Fiester 8 digs; Julia Jezak 7 digs; Brooke Ellens 2 aces.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (21-3, 3-0 BNC) hosts quad, Saturday.
Cadillac JV 2
TC Central JV 1
Cadillac JV def. TCC JV 25-21, 13-25, 25-16
TCC JV: Allie Lewis 10 digs, 4 aces; Lily Briggs 14 digs, 2 aces; Devon Roy 3 digs, 2 aces, 4 kills; Sophie Simon 4 kills, block.
TCC Frosh 3
Cadillac Frosh 0
TCC frosh def. Cadillac frosh 25-22, 25-23, 25-23
TCC: Addy Booher 4 assists, 12 digs, 3 kills; Marina Wagner 3 aces, 5 assists, 6 kills; Audrey Parker 1 ace, 10 assists, 11 digs; Bella Mast 2 blocks, 2 digs, 2 kills.
SOCCER
Harbor Springs 4
Kalkaska 0
Kalkaska: Caden Dueweke-Gonzales 17 saves; six shots on goal.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska hosts Charlevoix, Monday.
Glen Lake 8
Benzie Central 0
Glen Lake: Henry Plumstead 3 goals, 2 assists; Fischer Alonzi 2 goals; Alex Loeffler goal, assist; Cooper Bufalini goal; Parker McHugh 3 assist; Bryhn Fisher goal; Dylan Cundiff assist; Tucker Brown 4 saves, shutout.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (8-3, 4-1 NWC) at Northport, Saturday.
North Bay 1
Buckley 0
North Bay: Lleyton Krumlauf goal; Ethan Vitale assist; Sam Vukasovich 8 saves.
CROSS COUNTRY
Mancelona hosts first meet of season
Boys team scores: Mancelona 27; Joburg 36; Indian River Inland Lakes 66.
Mancelona: 1. Tyler McClure 16:49; 3. Greg Parsons 18:39; 6. James Lakie 19:52; 7. Dan Wildfong 20:09; 12. Hans Lobes 20:44; 16. Jaymes Wildfong 21:43; 19. Karson Swiszoeski 22:08; 33. Jackson Kauffman 27:02; 37. Alec Hoose 33:05.
Girls team scores: Joburg 28; Mancelona 55; Indian River Inland Lakes 55, Central Lake 88
Mancelona: 9. Emily Anger 23:29; 10. Sophia Sy 23:57; 11. Makayla Orman 24:08; 28. Kenzy Davis 27:31; 32. Kallie Crouch 29:02.
NEXT UP: Mancelona at Evart, Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.