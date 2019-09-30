ELK RAPIDS — Leelanau Tennis won all four singles flights to take a 6-2 victory Monday against Elk Rapids.
Leelanau received singles victories from August Sack (No. 1 singles) 6-1, 6-1; Nate Mitchel (No. 2 singles) 6-0, 6-1; Noah Lamb (No. 3 singles) 6-1, 6-0 and Connor Young (No. 4 singles) 6-3, 7-5.
No. 1 doubles team Drew Barber and Tommy Reay won 6-2, 6-2 and No. 3 doubles tandem Carly Nicholas and Nathan Szarapski prevailed 6-4, 6-2.
Elk Rapids’ victories came from the No. 2 doubles team of Tyler Ketz and Jon Clem (6-4, 4-6 [10-7]) and No. 4 doubles duo Mary Gregorski and Ethan Huhn (6-1, 6-2).
Leelanau plays at Harbor Springs on Wednesday for its final regular-season action before regionals on Oct. 11.
SOCCER
Boyne City 5
Harbor Springs 0
Boyne City (9-2-5): Anders Foltz goal; Derek Word goal; Neels Ronnau 2 goals; Mason Fiel goal; Luis Villanueva assist; Caden Rajkovich assist; Nic Santina 1 assist, 1 save.
UP NEXT: The No. 11-ranked Ramblers travel Tuesday to Traverse City Christian for a 5 p.m. clash.
Glen Lake 8
Kingsley 0
Glen Lake (8-4-1, 5-2-1 Northwest): Henry Plumstead 4 goals, 1 assist; Logan Cooper 2 goals; Brady McDonough goals, 3 assists; Bryhn Fisher goal; George Slack 2 assists; Alex Loeffler assist; Jake Dezelski assist; Tucker Brown 5 saves.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Buckley at 5 p.m. Wednesday for Senior Night.
Buckley 5
Benzie Central 1
Buckley: Tyler Francisco 2 goals, Kallen Wildfong goal ,2 assists; Gavin Allen goal, assist; Gabe Luther assist; Connor Dunn assist; Tyler Apple 7 saves.
UP NEXT: Buckley (14-3) at Glen Lake, Wednesday.
Manistee 5
North Bay 1
Manistee: Will Elbers 3 goals, 2 assists; Jack Holtgren 2 goals; Oliver Schuester 1 assist; Drew Schlaff 2 saves.
North Bay: Sam Vukasovich goal, 18 saves.
GOLF
Dy wins tourney at Egypt Valley, West 3rd
Team scores: 1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 331; 2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 379; 3. TC West 382; 6. Petoskey 391; 7. TC Central 397.
TC West: Anci Dy 73 (+1), 1st; Audrey Burt 98.
Petoskey: Ashley Lamb 79, 3rd.
TC Central: Emlin Munch 91; Maria Rosingana 95.
UP NEXT: Team regionals, Oct. 8 at Rockford.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley goes 3-0 at Petoskey quad
Team scores: Kingsley def. Sault Ste. Marie 25-19, 25-22; def. Petoskey 25-18, 25-21; def. Inland Lakes 25-10, 25-13.
Kingsley: Sydny Hessem 21 kills, 26 digs; Brittany Bowman 20 kills, 30 digs; Austyn DeWeese 29 kills, 4 blocks; Maddie Bies 64 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces; Hattie Raska 4 aces, 7 digs; Lark Jankewicz 2 kills, 45 digs, 4 aces.
UP NEXT: The Stags (31-3-2, 3-0 Northwest) host Onekama, Tuesday.
GT Academy 3
Manistee Catholic 0
Grand Traverse Academy def. Manistee Catholic Central 25-12, 25-17, 25-14.
GT Academy: Kaitlyn Watson 14 aces, 4 kills, 1 dig, 19 assists, 1 block; Natalie Lasko 6 kills; Krina Riebschleger 3 aces, 6 digs, 2 assists; Ashley Killian 5 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist; Michaila Kinney 4 aces, 7 kills; Angel Zoulek 6 kills.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs host their Pink Out game Friday against Charlton Heston Academy.
